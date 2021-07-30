Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

DiDi Global (DIDI) Confirms Take Private Rumors 'Not True'

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) noted a Wall Street Journal article published today saying the Company is considering going private. The Company affirms that the above information is not true. The Company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the Company.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Didi#Streetinsider Premium#Didi Global Inc#Wall Street Journal#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of DiDi Global Inc. F/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. - DIDI

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether DiDi...
Businesskfgo.com

Betsy Cohen’s SPAC to take tech firm Pico public in $1.75 billion deal

(Reuters) – Fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen’s special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has agreed to merge with technology services firm Pico in a deal that gives the combined entity an equity value of $1.75 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. Since last year, Cohen has clinched a series of such deals with...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding DiDi Global's Unusual Options Activity

On Tuesday, shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $10.03. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Robinhood's Market Debut Met With Mixed Trading

The shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) are up 1.4% at $35.65 at last check, just days off its Nasdaq debut, which took place on Thursday, July 29. The equity entered stage with an initial public offering (IPO) price of $38, and more than 300,000 users of the trading app bought shares at IPO, or around 1.3% of the company's funded account base, according to The Wall Street Journal.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI ): (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). DiDi investors have until September 7, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Stocksinvesting.com

Square Falls Premarket; Moderna, Caterpillar, Levi Strauss Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, August 2nd. Please refresh for updates. Square (NYSE:SQ) stock fell 4.4% after the payments company announced plans to acquire Afterpay in a $29 billion deal, a roughly 30% premium to the Australian fintech company’s last closing price. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

News Corp Pays $ 1.15 Billion for Energy Information Firm

New York, Aug 2 (EFE) .- The media conglomerate News Corp announced on Monday the purchase of Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), a firm specializing in energy information, for 1,150 million dollars. OPIS will be integrated into the Business of Information for Professionals of Dow Jones, one of the companies...
Stockspulse2.com

DIDI Stock: $25 Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) have received a $25 price target from Atlantic Equities. These are the details. The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) have received a $25 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded DiDi shares from an “Overweight” rating to “Neutral.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketRealist

Will DiDi Stock Go Private Following China's App Shutdown?

Big tech has an even bigger enemy, and it's the Chinese government. That's why, moments after DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) went public in a $4.4 billion IPO, China shut down the DiDi ride-hailing app due to its practice of inflated prices and unfair driver treatment. The fledgling stock plummeted and hasn't recovered yet from its initial price point.
BusinessBBC

Didi: Chinese ride-hailing giant denies plans to go private

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi has denied a report that it was considering going private to appease Chinese authorities. Its shares had soared by almost 50% in Thursday's pre-market trade after the Wall Street Journal report. Since making its US market debut a month ago the company has been targeted by...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Didi says it is “false” that he is considering going public

Shanghai (China), Jul 30 (EFE) .- The technology company Didi, known as the “Chinese Uber”, denied the information published in the international press that it is considering going public after the investigations opened by Beijing. “Rumors about Didi going public is false information. Currently, the company is actively and thoroughly...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Didi Global considers going private to placate China - WSJ

July 29 (Reuters) - China's Didi Global (DIDI.N) is considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since the ride-hailing firm listed in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company has been mulling delisting plans as crackdown in China widens and it...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why DiDi Global, Alibaba, and NetEase Popped Today

Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) were all rising today on no company-specific news. All of these China-based companies are likely seeing their share prices jump today after a major sell-off of Chinese tech stocks over the past couple of weeks. DiDi's stock was up 9.3%,...
StocksBenzinga

What's Going On With DiDi's Stock Today?

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares are trading higher following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the company is 'going private' and will be priced above the $14 IPO price. Despite trading higher, the stock has sold off from session highs after the company announced the report is not true. DiDi...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Didi: Privatization Report Is 'Not True'

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi (NYSE: DIDI) has denied a Wall Street Journal report Thursday morning that said the recently public company was considering a privatization plan to satisfy Chinese regulators. Citing "people familiar with the matter," the WSJ said the company was exploring the privatization option as a way to...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

DiDi Global shares surge on WSJ report it may go private

DiDi Global shares rocketed 25% higher to $11.14 in premarket trade after The Wall Street Journal reported the Chinese ride-hailing company might go private. A take-private deal that would involve a tender offer for its publicly traded shares is one of the preliminary options being considered, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter. DiDi went public at $14 per share, before China's cybersecurity regulatory launched a data-security probe and ordered the app removed from app stores.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

DiDi stock pares gains after denial of report it is considering going private

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. soared 16.6% in premarket trading Thursday, but pared much bigger gains earlier, after the China-based ride hailing company denied a media report that it may go private. Earlier, the stock rose as much as 45% ahead of the open, after The Wall Street Journal reported the company has been considering going private to placate authorities in China, and to compensate investors for losses incurred since the company listed in the U.S. a month ago. DiDi affirmed that the WSJ report "is not true." The company went public on June 30, with the initial public offering pricing at $14 a share, before China's cyber-regulator launched an investigation amid criticism of how it handled customer information. "The company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the company," the company said. The stock
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Didi Global denies media report it plans to go private after US$4.4 bil New York IPO

BEIJING/BENGALURU (July 29): Ride-hailing company Didi Global on Thursday denied a media report that the company was considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since it listed in the United States. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the Chinese company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy