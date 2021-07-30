DiDi Global (DIDI) Confirms Take Private Rumors 'Not True'
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) noted a Wall Street Journal article published today saying the Company is considering going private. The Company affirms that the above information is not true. The Company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the Company.www.streetinsider.com
