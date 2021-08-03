Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Icosavax, Inc (ICVX) Prices 12.13M Share IPO at $15/sh

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,133,333 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Icosavax. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Icosavax, are expected to be approximately $182.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ICVX." The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Icosavax has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,819,999 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Icosavax Inc Lrb Icvx#Streetinsider Premium#Vlp#Jefferies Llc#Ny 10022#Cowen And Company#Evercore Group L L C#Equity Capital Markets#William Blair Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) IPO Opens 30% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) opened for trading at $22.10 after pricing 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share, the middle of the expected $16-$18 range.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Aug 04 Filed by: Opaleye Management Inc.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents securities owned directly by Opaleye, L.P. (the "Fund"). As the investment manager of the Fund, Opaleye...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AYRO, Inc. For: Aug 04 Filed by: GIORDANO SEBASTIAN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents a broker-assisted sale of shares subject to a 10b5(1) trading plan adopted by the reporting person...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AFC Gamma, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,826. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) reported Q2 EPS of $0.54, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.42 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. For earnings...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

ANI Pharma (ANIP) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

ANI Pharma (NASDAQ: ANIP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.67, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $48.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ANI Pharma (ANIP) click here.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Imara Inc. (IMRA) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Imara Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.74), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.80). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Imara Inc. (IMRA) click here.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q2 EPS by 85c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q2 EPS of $2.13, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $474.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. For earnings history and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $145.00

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Prices Secondary 27M Share Offering at $55.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ("ZoomInfo") (NASDAQ: ZI) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain selling stockholders of ZoomInfo, including investment funds affiliated with TA Associates ("TA"), The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle") and 22C Capital LLC ("22C Capital") and an entity affiliated with ZoomInfo's co-founders (together with TA, Carlyle and 22C Capital, the "Selling Stockholders"), of 27,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo's Class A common stock pursuant to ZoomInfo's shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at the public offering price of $55.25 per share. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by ZoomInfo. The last reported sale price of ZoomInfo's Class A common stock on August 3, 2021 was $56.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Prices Upsized 3.27M Share Offering at $5.50/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq; Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols "WKSP" and "WKSPW," respectively. Worksport expects to receive gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ecoark Holdings, Inc (ZEST) Announces 3.48M Share Direct Offering at $5.75/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NOVVU) Prices 5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NOVVU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Issued By Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Option Care Health (OPCH) Prices Upsized 18M Share Secondary Offering at $20.25/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Option Care Health, Inc. ("Option Care Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPCH) announced today that an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners (the "Selling Stockholder") has agreed to sell 18,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price to the public of $20.25 per share in an underwritten public offering. The number of shares of common stock to be sold was increased to 18,000,000 shares from the previously announced 15,000,000 shares. The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,700,000 additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Prices 29.8M Share Secondary Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by KKR Renaissance Aggregator L.P. (the "Selling Stockholder") of 29,788,635 shares of common stock of Ingersoll Rand (the "Shares") pursuant to a registration statement filed by Ingersoll Rand with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by Ingersoll Rand. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. As part of and subject to the completion of the offering, Ingersoll Rand intends to concurrently repurchase from the underwriter 14,894,317 shares out of the aggregate 29,788,635 shares of its common stock that are the subject of the offering. The price per share to be paid by Ingersoll Rand will equal the price at which the underwriter will purchase the Shares from the Selling Stockholder in the offering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy