Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Prices 23.5M Share IPO at $18/sh
Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,529,411 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 8,823,529 are being offered by Traeger and 14,705,882 are being offered by certain of Traeger's existing stockholders. Traeger will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol "COOK." The initial public offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
