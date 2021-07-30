Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Prices 23.5M Share IPO at $18/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,529,411 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 8,823,529 are being offered by Traeger and 14,705,882 are being offered by certain of Traeger’s existing stockholders. Traeger will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol “COOK.” The initial public offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Streetinsider Premium#Rbc Capital Markets#Bmo Capital Markets#Telsey Advisory Group#Academy Securities#Amerivet Securities#Loop Capital Markets#Ramirez Co Inc#Morgan Stanley Co#Jefferies Llc#Robert W Baird Co#William Blair Company#L L C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ecoark Holdings, Inc (ZEST) Prices 3.5M Share Direct Offering at $5.75/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CN Energy Group (CNEY) IPO Double on Open to $8

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) opened for trading at $8 after pricing its initial public offering of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share. Shares have since trended down to $6.69.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Prices Upsized 3.27M Share Offering at $5.50/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq; Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols "WKSP" and "WKSPW," respectively. Worksport expects to receive gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE: APAM) reported Q2 EPS of $1.28, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $304.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $298.47 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Skyline Corporation (SKY) Tops Q1 EPS by 24c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) reported Q1 EPS of $0.75, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $444.81 million. For earnings history and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a reverse split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $429,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,786,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alteryx (AYX) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c, Guidance Trails Estimates

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.08), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $120 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Alteryx sees Q3 2021...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 48c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.74, $0.48 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. FFO of $1.00 vs $0.68 per share and AFFO of $0.86 vs $0.71 per share, compared to the same quarter in 2020.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Veritone (VERI) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.12), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $19.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. GUIDANCE:. Veritone sees Q3 2021...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Unitil Corp. (UTL) Announces 800K Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) announced today that it plans to make an underwritten public offering of 800,000 newly issued shares of common stock pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unitil also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 120,000 shares. Net proceeds from this offering are expected to be used to make equity capital contributions to Unitil's regulated utility subsidiaries, to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Prices 5M Share IPO at $4/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) a drone manufacturer and systems developer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of US$20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment option following the closing date to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares from the Company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $474,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. A number of other large...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 29,380 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,288 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy