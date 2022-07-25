8 best kids’ armchairs to relax, read and snuggle up in

It’s been a busy day, you’ve just cleared up after dinner and want to sit down. But you arrive in the living room to find your kids are taking up the whole sofa – sound familiar? Well, get your kids their own armchair and you’ll no longer have to negotiate your space on the sofa.

Kids’ armchairs are designed to be comfortable for, surprisingly enough, children. The proportions of them make them perfectly comfortable for little bodies, and we’ve found kids can’t resist sitting on micro versions of adults’ armchairs. They love having a chair that’s theirs and theirs alone.

And many kids’ armchairs look super stylish too, so you don’t have to compromise on your home décor. Sure, there are ones with dinosaurs and unicorns, but there’s also sophisticated armchairs that look just like an adult’s armchair, only smaller.

We’ve got a range of armchairs in this round-up, from dinosaur print to crushed velvet and everything in between. No matter the age of your child or teenager, there’s something here for them to relax in, game in and just chill out.

Read more:

How we tested

We spent around a month testing out kids’ armchairs. We were looking at aesthetics, of course – we wanted chairs that looked good. And comfort was paramount too. After all, there is little point in having a kids’ armchair that they won’t sit in. Extra marks were given to chairs that were durable and made from fabrics that are easy to keep clean.

The best kids armchairs for 2022 are:

Best overall kids’ armchair – Ikea Poäng kids’ armchair: £65, Ikea.com

– Ikea Poäng kids’ armchair: £65, Ikea.com Best smaller kids’ armchair – Dunelm Eddie velvet kids’ armchair: £89, Dunelm.com

– Dunelm Eddie velvet kids’ armchair: £89, Dunelm.com Best kids’ armchair for teenagers – Beanbags kids accent bean bag chair: £59.99, Beanbags.co.uk

– Beanbags kids accent bean bag chair: £59.99, Beanbags.co.uk Best flexible kids’ armchair – Loaf sleepover floor cushion: £195, Loaf.com

– Loaf sleepover floor cushion: £195, Loaf.com Best personalised kids’ armchair – Lime Tree London personalised bean bag chair: £90, Limetreelondon.com

– Lime Tree London personalised bean bag chair: £90, Limetreelondon.com Best tub-style kids’ armchair – Dunelm kids silver crushed velvet chair: £59, Dunelm.com

– Dunelm kids silver crushed velvet chair: £59, Dunelm.com Best kids’ sofa – Wayfair Dorcia children’s sectional sofa: £75.99, Wayfair.co.uk

– Wayfair Dorcia children’s sectional sofa: £75.99, Wayfair.co.uk Best kids’ armchair for comfort – Nattou Sofas Sasha and Pauline: £73.50, Hippychick.com

– Nattou Sofas Sasha and Pauline: £73.50, Hippychick.com Best statement kids’ armchair – Charlie Crane Saba chair beige: £125, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk

Ikea Poäng kids' armchair

Best: Overall kids’ armchair

Rating: 8/10

An adorable mini version of the adults’ Poäng, this will look cute as a button in your home. Our mini testers loved that it was like the adult’s version, as well as the fact that you can gently rock yourselves in it. The fact that it came with a dinosaur-print cover was a huge bonus too and the optional headrest at the top is a nice feature. Plus, it’s lightweight enough to be able to easily move it around your house.

Buy now £65.00, Ikea.com

Dunelm Eddie velvet kids’ armchair

Best: Smaller kids’ armchair

Rating: 8/10

Super smart, this velvet chair would look fantastic in a sophisticated kids’ room or your living room. The dark inky green fabric is quite forgiving with dirt, but is liable to need a scrub if liquids get spilt on it. The foam-filled backrest and seat feel robust and like they’d last well under heavy use. Our testers really liked that this felt like a “grown up’s chair”, only mini.

Buy now £89.00, Dunelm.com

Beanbags kids accent bean bag chair

Best: Kids’ armchair for teenagers

Rating: 9/10

It’s hard to tell from an image, we know, but this beanbag chair is big – large enough to sit in like a proper armchair, rather than squatting on the floor like some beanbags make you. Our mini testers had to climb up into it. The back is rigid enough that you can sit right back and relax – perfect for a Switch session, let’s say. It’s waterproof and wipe clean, and comes in a range of colours so you’re sure to find one your teenager will love. Although large, it’s lightweight and suitable for outdoor use, too.

Buy now £59.99, Beanbags.co.uk

Loaf sleepover floor cushion

Best: Flexible kids’ armchair

Rating: 9/10

Not just a chair, this clever product can fold out into a mattress for sleepovers or movie nights. If it’s leaned up against a wall, you can lift up one of the cushions to create a chair. And it’s really comfortable – perfect for a little reading nook. Or you can have the cushions stacked together to make a pouffe.

The hardwearing linen casing is edged by bright stitching and it buttons together to hold it all steady. Our testers enjoyed using this flexible set to create dens, makeshift beds and a crash zone for watching TV.

Buy now £195.00, Loaf.com

Lime Tree London personalised bean bag chair

Best: Personalised kids’ armchair

Rating: 8/10

We thought this chair would make a gorgeous gift for a new arrival or a first birthday as you can request a name is embroidered on the back, which is such a lovely touch. The chair itself is great quality, with a bright mid-blue stripe on it that reminded us a little of a deckchair – in the best way. It also comes in pink. If your kids are like ours and are liable to trash anything nice, the good news is that the cover on the chair is removable and machine washable.

Buy now £90.00, Limetreelondon.com

Dunelm kids silver crushed velvet chair

Best: Tub-style kids’ armchair

Rating: 7/10

We were really impressed with the quality of this armchair for the price. We’re told it’s super comfortable and soft to sit on, with pleasing crushed velvet fabric. Indeed, it looks like Mrs Hinch’s dream kids’ armchair. The arms hug around the child, making for a seat that our testers were happy to sit on – we finally got our spot on the sofa back! Despite it being circular, with fairly small plastic legs, there wasn’t a hint of a wobble about this armchair.

Buy now £59.00, Dunelm.com

Wayfair Dorcia children’s sectional sofa

Best: Kids’ sofa

Rating: 9/10

Our kids went wild for this sofa/chaise longue. They loved stretching out on it, and when they discovered the hidden storage under the seat they got a bit obsessed with it – as did we. Plus, it’s handy for storing toys and books, if your kids will let you decide what goes in there.

Although it’s a sofa, it’s not huge – 80cm long. This meant our five-year-old hung off it slightly, so it might be best for younger children. We loved the scroll-style arm, but only wished we had an adult version to recline on…

Buy now £75.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Nattou Sofas Sasha and Pauline

Best: Kids’ armchair for comfort

Rating: 8/10

The marshmallow equivalent to an armchair, this pink creation is made from soft memory foam. This makes it incredibly comfortable, yet it retains its shape well. The removable cover is machine washable, meaning you can keep it looking as good as new, too.

On the smaller side of the armchairs we tested, this seat is definitely for the toddler end of the age bracket – the average teenager would struggle to fit on the seat. While we tested the candy pink shade, there are a few other colours to choose from, including a more neutral grey.

Buy now £73.50, Hippychick.com

Charlie Crane Saba chair beige

Best: Statement kids’ armchair

Rating: 7/10

This chair feels seriously upmarket. Unlike most of the chairs in this round-up, it comes flat packed, but is easy enough to put together. The bougie Italian felt on the back and seat creates a sort-of hammock for kids to sit on. Although it doesn’t sound super comfy, our testers were thrilled and happily sat on it. The quality of this chair was unsurpassed, with the frame being made from solid, raw beech wood. It’s a beautiful heirloom item that looks seriously smart in our home.

Buy now £125.00, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk

The verdict: Kid’s armchairs

We loved the Ikea Poäng – it’s lightweight yet robust, and as soon as our kids saw it they sat in it happily and then stayed there. What more do you need? If you want something for an older kid, Beanbags chair is fantastic and is a really flexible and durable choice.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below:

Want the kids to get outside more? The best sand and water play tables will keep them entertained for hours