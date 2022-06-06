ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Beats Discounts Powerbeats Pro Earbuds to Lowest Price This Year

By RS Editors
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds , Amazon’s got a surprise sale right now that brings the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones down to just $179.95 . That’s a massive $70 discount off their regular price of $249.95, and the lowest price we’ve seen for Beats’ best-selling buds this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFGTp_0bBFj23C00

Amazon

Buy: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $179.99

This Beats earbuds deal gets you the Powerbeats Pro totally wireless high-performance earbuds in your choice of colors. Unlike most earbuds, which slot into your ear, these ones come with adjustable ear hooks that help the buds stay in place. It come in especially handy when you’re running or working out, with the earbuds sitting comfortably and securely, even when you’re on the move. The earbuds are sweat-resistant and water-resistant too, and wipe down easily after a heavy training session or hot day at the beach.

We’ve been using the Powerbeats Pro earbuds for over a year and while the ear hooks took a little getting used to at first, we can’t imagine going back to regular earbuds again. The security of knowing the earbuds won’t fall out is a huge plus, and the adjustable hooks actually position the buds better for listening to music too.

Speaking of music, these wireless earbuds pair easily to your phone via Bluetooth and deliver up to nine hours of listening time. Get more than 24 hours with the included charging case. In a pinch, just five minutes of charging can get you up to 1.5 hours of runtime.

Both earbuds feature volume and track settings, so you can simply tap to play or pause your tracks. Once the earbuds are paired to your phone, you can also use Siri to change songs, make calls, check the time, etc.

The Powerbeats Pro uses Apple’s H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth, which is generally more reliable for device pairing. What that means: instant connectivity out of the case and fewer dropouts.

This set includes the Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, a charging case, ear tips with four size options (to find the best fit for your ears), a lightning to USB-A charging cable, quick start guide and warranty card. Regularly $249.95, the Powerbeats Pro earbuds are on sale for just $179.95 .

The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds have a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from more than 73,000 reviewers online.

Get the deal now before Amazon ends its sale. The site has a number of other Beats products discounted right now, from headphones to speakers. See all the best Beats by Dre deals here .

