Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

By SETH MCALLISTER
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2EAL_0bB3Y4f600
Two planes smashed into New York's World Trade Center, leaving 2,753 dead on September 11, 2001 /AFP/File

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead.

The Al-Qaeda plane hijackings of September 11, 2001 were the first foreign attack on the US mainland in nearly two centuries.

It ruptured America's sense of safety and plunged the West into war in Afghanistan -- a military operation that is only now just concluding.

The Islamist extremists smashed two planes into New York's World Trade Center, killing 2,753 people.

A third commercial jet hit the Pentagon, killing 184, and 40 more died after a fourth plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after a passenger revolt.

Here is a timeline of events that fateful day, which reshaped the course of US history, drawing information from the 9/11 Memorial website and the 9/11 Commission report.

- 8:46 am - The first plane hits -

American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767 flying from Boston to Los Angeles with 92 people on board -- including five hijackers -- crashes into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The impact leaves a giant hole in the building's facade. Thick smoke trails into the sky from the tower's upper floors.

- 9:03 am - Second tower hit -

United Airlines Flight 175, also a Boeing 767 making a Boston-Los Angeles connection, this time with 65 people on board -- including five hijackers -- hits the World Trade Center's South Tower, sparking a massive explosion.

- 9:05 am - Bush informed -

George W. Bush's chief of staff informs the US president, who is reading a story to elementary school children in Florida, that the United States is under attack.

- 9:30 am - President speaks -

Bush calls the blasts "an apparent terrorist attack" during brief remarks at the school. He orders "a full-scale investigation to hunt down and to find those folks who committed these acts."

- 9:37 am - Pentagon hit -

American Airlines Flight 77, a Boeing 757 headed from Washington's Dulles airport to Los Angeles with 64 people on board -- including five hijackers -- smashes into the west facade of the Pentagon just outside the US capital.

- 9:42 am - Planes grounded -

The US Federal Aviation Administration orders all commercial flights in the United States to land as quickly as possible, after earlier halting all departures.

- 9:59 am - South Tower collapses -

The World Trade Center's South Tower, hit 56 minutes earlier, collapses in a huge cloud of smoke and dust.

- 10:03 am - Crash in Pennsylvania -

United Airlines Flight 93, a Boeing 757 traveling from Newark to San Francisco with 44 people on board -- including four hijackers -- crashes into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew who had learned about the other attacks fought with the hijackers.

- 10:28 am - North Tower collapses -

The north tower of the World Trade Center collapses, an hour and 42 minutes after it was struck. A huge cloud of dust blankets lower Manhattan.

- 8:30 pm - Presidential address -

In an address from the Oval Office, Bush denounces the attacks as "evil, despicable acts of terror."

He announces that thousands have died and says Washington will "make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them."

Comments / 3

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Pentagon#Us History#World Trade Center#Afp File#Al Qaeda#Islamist#9 11 Commission#Boeing#The World Trade Center#The Oval Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Related
PoliticsNewsweek

As 9/11 Neared, al Qaeda Prepared a Second Attack on America

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Ziad Jarrah, the hijacker who would pilot United Airlines Flight 93 (he intended to hit the U.S. Capitol but crashed in Pennsylvania after a revolt by passengers), purchased three Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) aeronautical charts at Banyan Parts Mart and Pilot Shop at 2011 S. Perimeter Rd, near the Ft. Lauderdale Executive Airport.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘9/11: One Day In America’ On Nat Geo, A Docuseries About America’s Deadliest Terror Attack, As Told By Its Survivors

Directed by Daniel Bogado and produced by Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and David Glover in conjunction with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, 9/11: One Day In America is a six-part docuseries that goes over the day of America’s deadliest terror attack from the perspective of its survivors. It goes through the harrowing day in sequence, from the hours before the planes hit the World Trade Center, through the collapse of both towers, to the first day rescue efforts. There is some footage that has been seen before, but more that has rarely — if ever — been seen. All of it is tough to watch, but that’s just how effective it is. Read on for more.
Educationleominsterchamp.com

Marking our history: Like 9/11, COVID pandemic a 'generation-making event'

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the wars that followed. Today's unending coronavirus pandemic. Two epochal crises a generation apart, each with lasting impact on America. In search of perspective, we reached out to a media historian, a sociologist, a novelist, an educator, and a civil rights leader....
Madison, WInbc15.com

The legacy of the War on Terror

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two decades abroad, US troops are out of Afghanistan, and to evaluate the war’s legacy, one expert begins with why America invaded Afghanistan in the first place. “If the goal was to disrupt al-Qaeda, we did that,” Jon Pevehouse, who teaches US foreign policy at...
Flint, MImycitymag.com

Where were you when you heard of the 9/11 terrorist attack?

For all of humanity, there are certain events that stick with us throughout our lives. These events contain something so world-shattering or groundbreaking that it becomes a part of each and every one of us – never to be forgotten. On September 11, 2001, came a catastrophe that shook our society to its foundation and left each of us with a memory etched forever on our mind and soul. We will never forget the horror of that day and will continue to honor the lives lost with grace, goodwill and peace.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
Educationvirginia.edu

9/11 Attacks Inspired Miles Kirwin to Serve His Country

9/11 Attacks Inspired Miles Kirwin to Serve His Country. Miles Kirwin had a mission: Go to Afghanistan and fight for his country and for his father. Kirwin, 30, a 2013 University of Virginia economics graduate, lost his father, Glenn Kirwin, in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. His loss was the pivotal point in his life.
MilitaryJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Politicshngn.com

Taliban Claims Usama bin Laden is Not Behind the 9/11 Attack

On Wednesday, a Taliban spokesman said that there is no evidence linking Usama bin Laden to the September 11 terrorist attacks. Taliban Spokesperson Said No Evidence Proved Bin Laden was Behind 9/11 Attacks. In a recently published article in FOX News, During an interview with a news outlet, Taliban spokesman...
New York City, NYaudacy.com

Rising from the Ashes: 9/11 hero recalls attack on Pentagon

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Throughout the summer, WCBS Newsradio 880 is presenting a series of reports looking ahead to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Our series, "Rising from the Ashes," tells stories that inspire and teach; stories that honor the sacrifices of that day and how that work continues to impact the lives of others 20 years later.
PoliticsHerald Tribune

We want to hear your 9/11 story for the 20th anniversary of the attacks

For the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, we’d like to hear from readers who have a special story to share from this solemn event in U.S. history. Were you in the Twin Towers or the Pentagon? Were you deployed in the aftermath? Do you have another connection or a story to tell? We will select some of our readers’ memories and share them as part of our coverage. Please email us at feedback@heraldtribune.com by Friday, Sept. 3. Include a photograph of yourself and limit your submission to 200 words.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Did we waste opportunity going to war after 9/11 attack? It feels that way after 20 years

I was in the Army stationed at a hospital in Germany on Sept. 11, 2001. That afternoon, as we were leaving our weekly administrative meeting, one of my coworkers rushed into the hallway holding a small radio. I remember everything about her appearance in that moment — her purple suit, the concern in her eyes. I could probably pick out her shade of lipstick at the drugstore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy