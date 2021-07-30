Cancel
Robinhood (HOOD) IPO Prices at $38, Low End of Range

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $38.00 per share, the low end of the expected $38-$42 range.

www.streetinsider.com

