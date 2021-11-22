ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Where You Can Buy a PS5 Console in Time for the Holidays

By Angel Saunders and Latifah Muhammad
 5 days ago
All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been hoping to purchase the coveted Playstation 5 console this holiday season, you’re in luck. Several retailers will be restocking consoles in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but with consoles still in short supply, you’ll want to move quickly before they sell out again.

As you may know, the PS5 is one of the most revolutionary gaming devices in recent years. It’s also extremely popular among gamers, namely for its shelf life (about five years), and it can be updated without having to purchase a new system, which is great in comparison to electronic devices that start to glitch before a new model comes out. The PS5’s features include an 8K output and 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, giving crystal clear imagery and a realistic gaming experience.

Another key factor that puts the PS5 console in such high demand? Aside from the exceptional gaming experience, the console has been delayed due to an ongoing chip shortage. But if you don’t want to wait any longer, Walmart’s PS5 restock begins at 7 p.m. ET, November 22. If you’re a Walmart+ customer you can start purchasing the PS5 featured below at 4 p.m. ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYndP_0bAxM56P00

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console


Buy:
Walmart

$499



Buy it

Besides Walmart , you can also look out for restocks at Amazon, Game Stop , and Best Buy . That said, whenever a PS5 drop happens, the consoles move pretty fast, and you can bet that they’ll be resold at astronomical prices. The dedicated gamers who want to make sure the PS5 restock doesn’t pass them by may have to end Thanksgiving dinner a little early  — just be sure to have your laptop fully charged to buy at a moment’s notice.

If you’re hoping to secure a device without worrying about the dreaded “Out of Stock” message, then you might be willing to stretch your budget a bit. For those willing to pay more than the list price, you can get a PS5 on StockX for around $760 , or on eBay for anywhere from $600 to more than $1,000. Going even higher in price, QVC has PS5 bundles for $1,100; Walmart has PS5 bundles for $900 ; and Sears is selling a PS5 bundle that comes with a charging dock and silicone controller sleeve for $979.99. The prices might be steep but as one user mentioned, “If you want to save time [and] don’t want to fight with bots every day, this is a good place.”

Once you’ve managed to successfully order your new gaming system, no setup is complete without video games , and a few essentials to enhance your overall experience. For more gear, check out our lists of the most comfortable gaming chairs for all budgets , and the best gamer headsets.

