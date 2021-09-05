CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Reduce the Operating Costs of Your Small Business

Andre Oentoro
Are the operating costs of your small business too high? “Operating costs” is an extremely important term to business owners from small to mega. Are you curious about operating costs and how they affect your business? Are your operations costs outrunning your expenses budget? If you want to learn how to reduce the operating costs of your small business, you have chosen the right article to read.

What Are Operating Costs?

The everyday costs of running your business are referred to as operating costs. Operating expenses, operational expenses, operating expenditures, operational expenses, or OPEX are used to describe operating costs.

But what do operating costs include? Here are some elements:

  • Payroll and other labor costs
  • Employee benefits such as health insurance, pensions, and other perks
  • Commissions on outbond sales
  • Depreciation
  • Amortization
  • Costs of maintenance

If you want to reduce your operating costs, you need to understand how to calculate operating costs. You should already know that lowering operating costs will directly affect your profitability, so it is crucial to check and control your operating costs.

How to Cut the Operating Costs of Your Small Business?

By reducing your operating costs, you will be able to keep track of your business expenses. As a small business owner, you should always be searching for methods to cut costs without changing the quality of their product or making life more difficult for their personnel.

So, let’s see how you can decrease your small business operating costs:

1. Use Technology and Artificial Intelligence

As we are living in the era of technology, we have the opportunity to use it to boost any aspect of our business, from scaling website traffic to accounting. There are many AI tools and software available to help small businesses automate and optimize their operations.

Accounting, customer service, website hosting, marketing communications, payroll, and other business areas can all be covered by these platforms. Use the right inventory tracking method like creating spreadsheets or using electronic signature software to reduce costs. It can be a useful resource for small businesses and startups who need help tracking a low volume of inventory.

Using technology is beneficial because it increases productivity. Artificial intelligence can work faster and with fewer errors than humans. However, it doesn’t mean that you should replace your staff with programs because they cannot do every job and task.

2. Outsource Some Tasks

Outsourcing critical business activities to a third-party specialist is another option for increasing efficiency and reducing operating costs. If you don't have a background in some aspects of your business, you can try to employ an expert instead of gathering an inexperienced team and spend time on the issue.

An example of the areas that you may need outsourcing would be advertising and marketing or mobile app development outsourcing. This is a source of frustration for many small business owners. You may come to a point where you notice that the amount of time and money you spend on advertising and marketing is similar to the amount of money you make. This means that your ROI is zero because all you earn is already spent.

You may think that hiring an outsider expert would cost more money. However, assigning specific duties to experts will save you money and produce even better outcomes in the long run. Remember that outsourcing specific tasks is a long-term investment that pays off.

3. Set Up a Bidding System

If you work with experts outside your team regularly, it would be a good idea to set up a project and work bidding system. If you ask three different experts for payment offers, you can pit them against each other to drive down pricing.

Ensure you create an appropriate scope of work or request for proposal (RFP) for suppliers to bid on. You can better plan for anticipated operation costs if you get an accurate payment offer.

4. Switch to Remote Work

A physical office and its billing expenses comprise a significant source of operating costs. Allowing your workers to telecommute can help you save money.

As we all had to stay home for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is no longer strange to work from home. Our most extroverted person had to stay quietly at home at work on their laptops and handle all meetings online. Many people are now happy to get back to their office again, but many people prefer to still work from home.

It is an excellent opportunity for you indeed if you want to reduce the operating costs of your small business. With today's level of connectivity, there is no difference between a person working in an office and one working from home. Employees will often benefit from this since they will be able to reduce their commute times and expenses.

You can switch to remote working and wave goodbye to your physical office expenses. Working online also allows you to employ staff from other countries. So, you have more options for making an efficient team.

5. Choose to be Green and Sustainable

If you insist on having a physical office for any reason, think about making it as environmentally friendly as you can. Replace standard light bulbs with compact fluorescent lights to save energy, improve your insulation and windows to save money on heating and cooling, and limit the amount of physical trash you produce. Not only will you save money on utilities, but you'll play your own part in saving the planet.

6. Use Social Media Platforms

One great marketing strategy that would save a lot of money for your small business is using social media platforms. Take a social media platform like Instagram as an example. There are 1 billion monthly active users on Instagram, and it is free to use for everyone. So, there is a high chance that you get many new leads and customers from the platform.

If you do not have a large follower base to get started, you can try Instagram followers apps or use the best Instagram growth services in 2021. Using media monitoring or Instagram tools, you can cross-promote your main Instagram account if you use those that help you manage scheduling for multiple Instagram accounts.

7. Pay Invoices Ahead of Time

If you pay your invoice ahead of time or on time, there is a chance that you get a discount. Even if the discount is so low, you can save up an amount of money on your annual expenses.

Paying invoices ahead of time is also great to stay away from penalties. To prevent late fees or other penalties, make sure to pay your invoices on time. The same is true for any type of debt you've taken on. If you're late or start missing payments, be aware that your interest costs will rise.

8. Recognize Inefficiencies

Recognizing inefficiencies and trying to remove them can significantly help you reduce your small business’s operating costs.

If you are not fully aware of everything going on in your business, you can ask and encourage your employees to spot inefficiencies. Then, ask their opinion on how to fix the inefficiencies. Consider rewarding your employees for their efforts. You might think of this as an investment in your company once more. A little incentive for an employee could save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

9. Cancel Services that You No Longer Use

Examine your costs to find out which services you are no longer using. Look for a cheaper plan or cancel them entirely if you haven't used them for a while. If you're not using them, they're not only not helping you make more money but also would increase your operating costs.

It's easy to lose track of unused services, especially if you've set them up on your credit card for auto-pay. If you decide to keep service, compare other similar services to see if there are any cheaper options.

Conclusion

It's time to make a change and keep an eye on your operation costs. Understanding things like operation costs will become increasingly crucial as your small business expands.

Checking operating costs allows you to examine how your spending affects your profitability in greater detail. Once you understand your costs, you can start decreasing costs and increasing earnings using the above nine strategies.

I am Parichehr Parsi, a freelance content creator, and link builder. I currently write SEO-friendly blog posts for Realtormate.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company.

