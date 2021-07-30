Hottest temps of 2021 arrive Friday

FRIDAY: The sun will be shining bright and we are forecasting the HOTTEST DAY OF 2021 so far, with a high of 97F. The hottest temperature the Jacksonville International Airport has recorded so far this year was 95F on June 15. But it's not the heat that'll get you, it's the humidity. The heat index values (or feels like temperatures) will soar up to 110 degrees. In conditions like this, it's recommended to take a break from the heat every 20 to 30 minutes. If you are feeling faint or dizzy, it's time to cool off! Remember to hydrate and be easy on yourself.

THIS WEEKEND: We won't be completely rain-free, but the brighter (and hotter) day looks to be Saturday if you have outdoor plans. Expect high heat and humidity to ring on, too! The t-storms increase later Sunday with an approaching front.

NEXT WEEK: Conditions look to become unsettled and dynamics may come together for a few stronger or severe storms by mid-week. We will continue to fine-tune this forecast. However, the rain does help to bring the heat down. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TROPICS: There is no development expected across the Atlantic basin within the next 5 days and there are no threats to the First Coast at this time. It's always a good idea to check in often during this time of year. The Atlantic hurricane season peaks, according to climatology, on September 10.

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging during September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been fived named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.