These ‘Harry Potter’ Advent Calendars Include a LEGO Voldemort & Hogwarts Collectibles—Get Them Before Dec. 1

By Jason Pham
 4 days ago

A magical holiday. These Harry Potter advent calendars include Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, ornaments for each Hogwarts house, and many more book and movie-themed surprises.

The Harry Potter series, written by J.K. Rowling , released its first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone , in June 1997. The series follows a young wizard named Harry Potter and his friends, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley, as they attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The books also followed Harry on his mission to stop Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who killed his parents and wants to rule both the wizard and Muggle (non-magical) world.

After the release of Philosopher’s Stone (which was retitled in Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States), Rowling went on to release six more Harry Potter books : Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. (Here’s how to read the books online for free. ) The franchise also released eight movies and made household names out of stars like Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

From Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans to ornaments for each Hogwarts house , these Harry Potter advent calendars are must-haves for Potterheads. Read on for the best Harry Potter advent calendars to gift yourself (or other fans) this holiday season.

Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Buy: ‘Harry Potter’ Advent Calendar $29.99

Count down to Christmas with Paladone’s Harry Potter advent calendar , which features 24 doors filled with rare Harry Potter-themed collectibls, such as a wand pen, Hogwarts Houses erasers, magical pencils, a deck of Harry Potter-themed playing cards, a heat-changing coater, a Sorting Hat pin, Harry Potter decals, magnets, stamps, sticky notes and rulers. The advent calendar itself is designed with the crest of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Harry Potter advent calendar is available on Amazon .

Harry Potter Jewelry Box Advent Calendar

Buy: ‘Harry Potter’ Jewelry Box Advent Calendar $69

This Harry Potter jewelry box advent calendar is a must-have this holiday season. The advent calendar includes slidable drawers and 24 reusable jewelry boxes that form an illustration of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The advent calendar itself is designed to look like the suitcase Harry Potter would bring on Platform 9 and 3/4 on the way to Hogwarts. Inside the 24 boxes are Harry Potter-themed jewelry pieces and accessories, as well as exclusive Hogwarts charms.

The Harry Potter jewelry box advent calendar is available on Amazon .

Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar

Buy: Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar $44.88

Head to Hogwarts with this Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar . The calendar, golden snowflakes (reminiscent of the Golden Snitch) and an illustration of Diagon Alley around the holidays, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including Funko Pop! figures of characters like Hermoine Granger, Ron Weasley and, of course, Harry Potter.

The Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Harry Potter Lego Advent Calendar

Buy: LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar $36

LEGO Hogwarts, here we come! This LEGO Harry Potter advent calendar is a must-have for any Harry Potter or LEGO fan. The calendar features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are more than 330 LEGO pieces, including mini LEGO figures of Harry Potter characters like Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtyle, Lord Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks, Neville Longbottom and, of course, Harry Potter. The calendar—which also includes LEGO items of other iconic items from the Harry Potter universe—also tell the story of the seven Harry Potter books and eight movies. The first three advent days make a scene from the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone; the next three advent days make a scene from the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets , and so on and so forth. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is also on sale for $36 from its original price of $45 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access.

The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Harry Potter Hedwig Advent Calendar

Buy: Harry Potter Hedwig Advent Calendar $39.99

Let’s face it: Hedwig is the best Harry Potter character. The Harry Potte r: Hedwig Pop-Up Advent Calendar —created by Insight Editions, the same company behind advent calendars for Friends , Marvel , Star Wars and more—recognizes that. Designed by acclaimed paper artist Matthew Reinhart, the Harry Potter: Hedwig Pop-Up Advent Calendar includes 25 days of  unique Harry Potter-themed keepsakes inspired by the seven books and movies. The calendar also acts as an interactive pop-up book that, once opened, transforms into a tree of Christmas presents. At the top of the tree is Hedwig, Harry’s white owl from Hogwarts. The calendar also includes a booklet of fun behind-the-scenes facts from the Harry Potter movies.

Harry Potter : Hedwig Pop-Up Advent Calendar is available at Amazon .

Happy Christmas, Harry! Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Buy: Happy Christmas, Harry! Harry Potter Advent Calendar $19.99

Merry Christmas, Harry! Scholastic’s Happy Christmas, Harry! Harry Potter Advent Calendar is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with Harry, Ron, Hermione and the whole gang. The advent calendar, which is for Harry Potter fans of all ages, includes 24 pockets—each with their own unique holiday surprise, from Harry Potter -themed books and stickers to Wizarding World coloring sheets and holiday cards. You’ll never know what’s inside!

Happy Christmas, Harry! Harry Potter Advent Calendar is available at Amazon .

Harry Potter : Holiday Magic Advent Calendar

Buy: Harry Potter: Holiday Magic $26.99

Created Insight Editions, the brand behind collectible books and advent calendars for Friends , Marvel , Star Wars and more franchises, this Harry Potter advent calendar —which is titled Harry Potter: Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar —has 25 doors that fans can open as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the doors are more than 25 exclusive Harry Potter collectibles such as ornaments and recipe cards based on iconic dishes from the books and movies. Among the keepsakes are a Hedwig keychain, a replica Platform 3/4 ticket, a collectible Patronus card and ornaments based on each Hogwarts house: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

Along with festive Harry Potter -themed keepsakes, the calendar is also decorated with intricate holiday-inspired illustrations of items and locations from the books, as well as stills and behind-the-scenes photos from the movies, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson an Rupert Grint as the magic-wielding trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Along with Harry Potter: Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar , Insight Editions also has other collectible and items books for Harry Potter fans such as Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts (an illustrated, interactive book about Harry Potter holiday staples like Mrs. Weasley’s holiday sweaters and the Yule Ball) and Harry Potter: Christmas Sweater Blank Boxed Note Cards (a box of 20 uniquely designed cards and lined envelopes inspired by Mrs. Weasley’s famous knit sweaters.)

Harry Potter: Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Harry Potter : A Hogwarts Pop-Up Advent Calendar

Buy: Funko ‘Harry Potter’ Advent calendar $84.95

Count down the days to Christmas with this Funko Harry Potter advent calendar . The 24-day calendar features 24 pockets filled with Harry Potter-themed surprises, like Funko Pop versions of Hagrid, Harry, Hermoine, Ron, Dumbledore, Dobby and more characters. The calendar also includes a Funko Pop version of Hagrid’s house at Hogwarts during the Christmas time—complete with a snow-covered tree and an icy pond. The calendar itself is themed after the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at night in the winter. This Funko advent calendar is a must-have for any Harry Potte r fan.

The Funko Harry Potter advent calendar is available on Amazon .

Harry Potter : A Hogwarts Pop-Up Advent Calendar



Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas… $27.99

Buy Now

If you want Hogwarts in your home, Hot Topic’s Harry Potter : A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar is the gift you need in your home this holiday season. The main attraction of the calendar is a pop-up 13-inch Christmas tree in the middle of the Main Hall of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Around the calendar are 25 doors filled with ornaments like a chocolate frog, Hedwig with a broomstick, the sorting hat, an more. The Harry Potter : A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar retails at $39.99 but is on sale for $27.99 for the next two days, so get yours quick.

Harry Potter : A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar is available at Hot Topic .

Harry Potter Candy Advent Calendar



‘Harry Potter’ Candy Advent Calendar $39.95

Buy Now

If you’ve ever imagined what it would be like to order magical treats on the train to Hogwarts, this Harry Potter : Christmas in the Wizarding World Candy Advent Calendar is a dream come true. The 24-day advent calendar—which is themed after Hogwarts in the winter time, complete with snow and icicles—includes dozens of Harry Potter-themed treats like lemon sherberts, Fizzing Whizbees, butterscotch drops, Gummy Slugs, Gummy Frogs, and, of course, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. The calendar, which costs for $39.95 for one, also offers a minimum of a $10 discount the more you buy.

The Harry Potter candy advent calendar is available at William Sonoma .

The Harry Potter movies are available to stream on HBO Max . For more Harry Potter -themed merch , click here for our gift guide .

Comments / 0

