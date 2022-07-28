These ‘Star Wars’ Advent Calendars Include Wookiee Pop-Ups & Candy Cane Lightsabers—Get Them Before They Sell Out

Click here to read the full article.

May the force be strong with you this holiday season. Therse Star Wars advent calendars include dozens movie-themed surprises—such as a candy cane lightsaber, a LEGO Baby Yoda and much, much more.

The Star Wars franchise, which was created by George Lucas and has been described as an epic space opera, started in 1977 with the first movie Star Wars (now titled Episode IV: A New Hope .) The film was a smash and led to two sequels, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi in 1983.

But that was far from the end of the Star Wars franchise. In the 2000s, Lucas directed a prequel trilogy: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace in 1999, Episode II: Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Episode III: Revenge on the Sith in 2005. In 2012, Lucas sold the Star Wars franchise to Disney, which produced a third trilogy: Episode VIII: The Force Awakens in 2015, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi in 2017 and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The nine films, which have been referred to as the Skywalker Saga, have also led to several spin-off movies such as 2016’s Rogue One and 2018’s Solo.

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

From a candy cane lightsabers to a LEGO Baby Yoda , these Star Wars advent calendars are must-haves for any fans of the galaxy far, far away. Read on for the best Star Wars advent calendars to gift yourself (or other Star Wars fans) this holiday season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Buy: Star Wars: The Life Day Pop-Up Book & Advent Calendar $39.99

Journey to the Star Wars galaxy with this Wookiee-themed advent calendar. The Star Wars: The Life Day Pop-Up Book & Advent Calendar —created by Insight Edition, the same company behind advent calendar for Friends , Marvel , Harry Potter and more franchises—features 25 Wookiee-themed pockets filled with unique Star Wars trinkets. The calendar itself is decorated with cartoon Wookiees and Han Solo and acts as a pop-up book that opens up with an intergalactic Christmas tree that fans can hang mini ornaments on. The calendar also comes with a 28-page book all about Life Day.

The Star Wars: The Life Day Pop-Up Book & Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Buy: ‘Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar’ $29.99

Insight Editions—the brand behind collectible books and advent calendars for Friends , Marvel , Harry Potter and more franchises—has an official Star Wars advent calendar titled, Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar: 25 Days of Surprises With Booklets, Trinkets and More! The calendar features 25 pockets for fans to open as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the pockets are more than 30 exclusive Star Wars souvenirs such as movie-themed ornaments, buttons, booklets, collectible cards and recipes based on meals from the movies , such as a Stuffed Puffer Pig. Among the items are also a candy cane-shaped lightsaber pencil, a souvenir with Darth Vader in a Santa hat and a trinket with R2-D2 next to a Christmas tree.

Along with Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar , Insight Editions also has other collectible books for Star Wars fans, including Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection (a poster book of all the lightsabers in Star Wars history) , Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi (an interactive, illustrated guide to the history of Jedis) and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook ( a 70-plus recipe book book of dishes made by fan-favorite Star Wars chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs)

The Star Wars: Galactic Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Buy: LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Advent Calendar $39.99

This LEGO Star Wars advent calendar includes buildable characters from both The Mandalorian and Star Wars movies, including Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), a Tusken Rider, IG-11 and IT-O Interrogator Droid. The calendar also includes buildable vehicles like he Razor Crest, Riot Mar’s starfighter, Imperial Troop Transport, X-wing, TIE Fighter, Imperial Light Cruiser, Boba Fett’s starship and Baby Yoda’s hoverpram. But that’s not all. Inside the 335-piece calendar are also buildable Star Wars weapons and equipment like the E-web heavy blaster snow launcher; training targets; Tusken Raider’s weapon rack and snow launcher; Imperial weapon rack; and the Mandalorian weapon rack.

The LEGO Star Wars advent calendar is available on Amazon .

For fans of The Mandalorian , this Star Wars advent calendar is filled with treats themed after Disney+’s hit series. The calendar features 25 pockets that contain out-of-this world surprises, like creamy milk chocolate spheres wrapped in Mandalorian -themed foil; chocolate stars; blue raspberry candy rings; a galaxy mix of jelly beans in intergalactic flavors like green apple, watermelon, blueberry, lemon and cherry, twist-wrapped caramel; and green gummy frogs. The calendar, which is more than 10 ounces of pure Star Wars fun, costs $39.95 for one or $79.95 for two (a $10 discount!)

The Mandalorian Candy Advent Calendar is available at William Sonoma .

The Star Wars movies are available to stream on Disney+ . For more Star Wars -themed merch , click here for our gift guide.