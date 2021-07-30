Uber (UBER) Block of 45M Shares is Said Offered Via Goldman Sachs - Bloomberg
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares traded lower after-hours, falling over 4.5%, Initially, it wasn't clear what was causing the decline but chatter soon surfaced of a large block trade. Bloomberg later confirmed the chatter, reporting that a block of 45 million shares was offered via Goldman Sachs. The block was offered at $44.15 to $46.15 each. Bloomberg cited a person familiar with the matter.www.streetinsider.com
