Simone Biles exuded vibrance in her latest cover shoot for "Porter," stunning in a series of colorful outfits with makeup to match. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls-Langston experimented with bright pink blush and bold green liner for the gorgeous snaps, though one particular makeup look didn't make it to the final story. Luckily, on Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, offering a glimpse at Biles wearing a take on the banana eyeliner trend the beauty world can't seem to get enough of.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO