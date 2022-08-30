The Best Paramount+ Original TV Shows

When it comes to streaming services, there are so many options, from the best shows on Netflix to originals on Amazon Prime, but I think today we should take a look at Paramount+. The platform has several hundreds of shows to watch, but with the CBS shows and licensed content, there are plenty of awesome originals too, like Evil or The Good Fight.

While there are plenty of new shows coming to the platform soon, including a new reboot of Criminal Minds , , and some arriving as a part of the 2022 TV schedule , there are so many to watch now. For all of those who are wondering what to binge, here are the best Paramount+ TV shows right now.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Picard

The amount of Star Trek content that Paramount+ has is almost astounding, and they have a few Star Trek originals. My favorite so far is Star Trek: Picard. In this popular installment of the Star Trek franchise, we follow the story of Jean-Luc Picard, now retired, living a quiet life. However, when a young woman named Dahj comes to him, in need of help, he begins to realize she might be a key to troubling aspects of the past.

I love this series starring Patrick Stewart. As a Star Trek fan, I think it’s the perfect series that sort of pays homage to the whole Trek saga, while also adding on a great new story, as well. I don’t think it’s completely necessary to know all of the Star Trek story going into this – just because the show is so much fun – but watching some Star Trek: The Next Generation wouldn’t hurt.

Stream Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

1883

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone and want to know more about the Dutton family from the original series, then 1883 is for you. This popular original on Paramount Plus follows the Dutton family, 125 years before the events of Yellowstone, as they set off across the Great Plains and build the legacy that you all know and love now.

1883 ’s debut was a huge hit for Paramount Plus, bringing in plenty of fans who love the original story of the Dutton family and want to know more. Since the first season just came to an end in 2022, fans are hoping that a Season 2 is around the corner - that is, if Taylor Sheridan can stop being cryptic about it . Full of incredible stories and all of that pure Western goodness, 1883 is a fun time.

Stream 1883 on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

Hold onto your wigs because RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars is here to steal them all. In this award-winning reality competition show that is a spinoff of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we get to see RuPaul invite past queens who have made a name for themselves after the original show for another shot to win them all.

If you haven’t seen the original RuPaul’s Drag Race, definitely go watch it because it is so great and so much fun. But if you have, I would highly suggest checking out All Stars. Not only do you get more RuPaul (because you can never get enough RuPaul), you also get the chance to see some of your favorite contestants from past seasons and you get double the drama – what more is there to want? Go watch it now and end up being jealous of all their makeup skills (totally not jealous at all).

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Twilight Zone

In this fourth installment of the Twilight Zone franchise (yes, you read that right, fourth), we get to see a different kind of world, imagined by Jordan Peele , an Academy-Award-winning filmmaker. In The Twilight Zone, we get to see stories of all kinds in this anthology series, explaining peculiar events that could only happen in a realm we call “the twilight zone.”

The series is iconic for a reason, and its great use of combining different genres, from sci-fi to horror, with every episode featuring a bit of mystery and intrigue, is a big factor. Several stars also appeared on this reboot, from Academy-Award nominated Steven Yeun to Jacob Tremblay, and so many more. There are only two seasons, but so many tales to discover.

Stream The Twilight Zone on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Why Women Kill

If you ever wanted to see why some women want to kill their crappy husbands, look no further than Why Women Kill. In this dark dramedy, we get to see several broken romances that lead to many surprising events, and the women who are trying to take back control of their lives.

Let me just say that while the premise seems super simple, the stories that are told really make you almost want to root for these women to kill these people. It will ensnare you so quickly that you’ll be wanting to plan their murders, too. Why Women Kill is a lot of fun to watch, and if you’re into dark comedy, Why Women Kill has plenty of it.

Stream Why Women Kill on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Tell Me A Story

Think about some of your favorite fairy tales from when you were a kid - I’m talking Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Hansel and Gretel and more. Now, imagine those twisted into dark tales, turning more into psychological thrillers and not having any happily ever afters. That’s what Tell Me A Story was about.

This Paramount Plus show - which, unfortunately, only had two seasons - was a great example of what a twist in a fairytale can do. From its incredible retelling of Little Red Riding Hood to Sleeping Beauty, this series was one of the most original out there if you’re not only into fantasy, but thrillers as well. It’s a shame it was canceled only after two seasons, but at least now you can binge through it in all its glory.

Stream Tell Me A Story on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Offer

Have you ever wondered how one of the biggest movies of all time, The Godfather, got made? That’s the story The Offer tells. Through this amazing miniseries, viewers get to learn the tale of how The Godfather became one of the biggest films of all time, from its early ideas, to its complications with the mob, and everything else in-between.

The Offer is genuinely one of the best shows of television in 2022, and I mean that whole-heartedly. While it is still a drama show and there are liberties taken, as you would expect, the story is told so fantastically well that you won’t be able to turn away. The Offer cast is also so talented, with stars such as Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Matthew Goode and more giving scene-stealing performances. Trust me, if you’re a fan of The Godfather , you need to watch The Offer.

Stream The Offer on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Evil

If you want a drama, mixed in with some supernatural fun, look no further than Evil. Ever wonder what would happen if a skeptic about the supernatural and a priest-in-training team up to look into strange happenings that involve ghosts, demons, and more? Evil is all about that, and how no matter what, evil finds its way into everyone in some way, shape, or form.

The premise itself sounds super interesting. I mean, a skeptic regarding supernatural cases and a priest-in-training who believes in ghosts and demons and all of that, working together? I feel like that’s always a recipe for success. But, trust me when I say you won’t expect some of the amazing twists and turns that this show has to offer. No matter how you feel in real life about the supernatural, you’ll enjoy this show. The Evil cast is also astonishingly talented as well and pulls off this series amazingly.

Stream Evil on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Inside The NFL

Where are all my sports fans out there? This Paramount+ original started off on HBO in 1977 and then moved over to Showtime in 2008, until it became a Paramount+ exclusive in 2021. Inside the NFL is your go-to place for all things NFL football when that special time of year rolls around, featuring highlights of games that just happened, interviews with players, analysis, and everything else you could possibly want.

While this is certainly a bit of a biased add-in (as I do love football and anything to do with football), I have to say that it’s a really great sports show in general. It’s been going on for so long for a reason – because sports fans really enjoy the game theories and analysis and of course, the fun personalities behind the camera, no matter what network it’s on. The hosts are charismatic and really lay out everything for you so you’re not confused over certain plays or calls, and the chance to hear how players think on the field is always really cool. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I sure do enjoy it, and I think other sports fans will as well.

Stream Inside the NFL on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Texas 6

If you want something a little different from dramas or comedies, check out Texas 6. This docuseries shows just how far teamwork and determination can go within a small town, and how a team of six football players work together over the course of two years to win another state championship.

I’ve always been a big fan of sports in general, so whenever I can get a docuseries on an amazing sports team I didn’t know about before, I’m always down. And honestly, this is one of the better ones out there. I was in awe of the sheer determination of these six young men, and their inspiring lead coach. It almost reminded me of Cheer on Netflix in a way, where this group of champions are continuing to show just how great they are through hard work. Definitely a great pick for sports fans out there.

Stream Texas 6 on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Good Fight

Ah, political dramas. You can’t quite outrun them these days with how often things such as The Comey Rule appear on TV, but The Good Fight is one of those where you want to stay for the whole ride. The series, which is a sequel to The Good Wife, follows the story of Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baranski, who was a prestigious partner at a law firm. But soon, she ends up losing all her money – as well as her employment – when a scandal occurs involving her mentee/goddaughter, forcing them to rethink their lives moving forward. This leads them to join one of the biggest law firms in Chicago.

I will say that for a series like this, you have to be into politics/legalities of the world, because there’s a lot of jargon and story around that. But, if you enjoyed The Good Wife when it originally aired, I have a feeling this will be your next best series to watch. With five seasons (and a sixth coming fall 2022), The Good Fight offers an enriching story, brilliant acting, and plenty of drama for anyone to enjoy.

Stream The Good Fight on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Seal Team

If you’re looking for a fantastic military drama, be sure to check out SEAL Team. In this popular show that recently moved over to Paramount+ in 2021, we follow the story of a unit that works in the United States Navy SEALS. And while we get the chance to see them out in the field, taking out threats and planning some of the most dangerous missions known to man, we also get a look into their personal lives and how their devotion to their country affects them.

SEAL Team was originally on CBS, but was later moved over to the streaming platform to become an original show, and honestly, I can see why, because I think it’s seriously so good. I’m not even a huge fan of military shows and yet I still find myself coming back each season to watch it because the characters are very compelling and tell a bold story, one I can appreciate. And with a sixth season already ordered, now is the time to see it.

Stream SEAL Team on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

That Animal Rescue Show

As the last on this list, That Animal Rescue Show is the wholesomeness you need in your life. This documentary series follows the life of the animal rescue community in Austin Texas, showing the day-to-day lives of people who save animals, the struggles that come with it, and everything else in-between.

I’m going to be honest – I’m an animal lover so I’m a little bit biased when saying this show is freaking awesome, but trust me when I say you won’t regret watching it. The story of how they save these animals is so heartwarming and inspiring, and seeing these normal people care so deeply for the creatures that we share the planet with will bring a smile to anyone’s face. You also get to learn some really cool facts about some of the animals, which makes it a great educational program, too.

Stream That Animal Rescue Show on Paramount+.

With how much content has become available, I wouldn’t be surprised if this list was updated not too long from now with even more amazing originals for people with a Paramount+ subscription . Even so, at least now you have an idea of what the streaming platform has to offer – it’s up to you to pick which show to watch first.

