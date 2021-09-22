CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4376Ym_0bAWCGDe00

Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public very soon. In fact, rumors suggest it’ll be out on October 4.

Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. That said, Android 12 is up to Beta 4 , which Google notes means that it has achieved the Platform Stability milestone. In other words, it’s more stable than it was a few months ago, and almost ready for consumer release.

Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s next operating system.

The best new features in Android 12

Android 12 will bring a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system. Here are all the best confirmed features so far.

A visual overhaul

Perhaps the biggest change to Android 12 comes in the form of a visual overhaul. Android 12 is getting a new theming system called Material You. The system allows users to influence the design of Android. For starters, the OS will pull colors for design elements from your wallpaper, making Android feel more cohesive as a whole. These colors will appear throughout Android, and even developers can hook into the theming.

There are tons of other visual tweaks to Android. For example, there are new animations throughout the operating system. When you press the power button, an animation tears across the screen from that power button. Buttons, toggles, and so on, take up a little more room too, making them easier to tap.

One of my personal favorite visual changes is the lock screen, which now shows a large clock by default, and a slightly smaller clock when there are notifications to show. It’s a basic tweak but looks great.

New Quick Tiles

Quick Tiles have been redesigned too. Android 12’s Quick Tiles are much larger than those on Android 11, and rectangular with rounded corners — instead of just circles. The much larger size makes them easier to tap, but it also means that you can’t fit quite as many of them on the screen at once, which is important to keep in mind.

Privacy improvements

Google is improving on privacy too. Notably, Android now has a new Privacy Dashboard, which can give users a more detailed view of how apps in Android access information. You’ll see what apps have recently accessed things like location, the microphone, and more, and you’ll be able to tweak those permissions quickly and easily.

Android 12 offers better controls for location permissions too. Now, you can grant access to either precise location, or approximate location, which means that apps won’t know exactly where you are. Of course, some will need to know your exact location — but any that don’t now don’t have to.

Notifications

As is tradition, the notifications system is getting a few changes. Now, the operating system’s notification system looks better, is more logically grouped, and just works better.

Wi-Fi sharing

The update makes it much easier to share Wi-Fi passwords. In Android 12, you can share a Wi-Fi password simply by heading to the Wi-Fi settings and selecting to share through a QR code. It’s very easy to use and works well.

One-handed mode

Next up is Android 12’s new native one-handed mode. The feature is first activated in Settings, after which you can enable it by swiping down near the bottom of the screen. When you do that, the top of the screen will move down, allowing you to easily reach everything that’s on the display.

No more Power Menu

Google is getting rid of the Power Menu. After the update, holding the power button will activate Google Assistant — matching how users access Siri on an iPhone . The controls within the Power Menu are mostly moved to the quick settings.

Control your phone with your face

Android 12 includes a new feature that allows you to control your phone with your face. Android has long offered accessibility features, but Android 12 brings new “camera switches,” which let you control aspects of the phone with facial movements.

Should I install Android 12?

As mentioned, Android 12 is currently in beta, meaning that it’s not yet working as flawlessly as it will when it’s released to the public later this year. We generally don’t recommend installing beta versions of software unless you’re pretty tech-savvy, and don’t mind dealing with bugs, or even the potential of your device not working at all.

If you do have a spare device that’s compatible with Android 12 , and don’t mind dealing with the bugs that come with installing a beta version of the software, then it may well be worth installing the Android 12 beta.

Which phones support Android 12?

Eventually, dozens of phone models will support Android 12 — but during the beta program, only a select few devices will support the software. Other companies may hold their own beta programs. For example, Samsung has announced One UI 4.0, which is based on Android 12. One UI 4.0 will go through a beta of its own, eventually. Here’s a list of phones that support the Android 12 beta.

  • Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5
  • Asus Zenfone 8
  • OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Realme GT 5G
  • Tecno Camom 17
  • TCL 20 Pro 5G
  • Vivo iQOO 7 Legend
  • Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11I, Mi 11X Pro
  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

When will Android 12 be released?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqSeW_0bAWCGDe00

As mentioned, Android 12 is currently going through its beta, meaning that you can technically download an early build of the software right now. Between now and the full release, there will be a few beta releases, and each should be more stable than the last. In the end, we expect Android 12 to be released some time in the next few weeks. Rumors suggest it will be out on October 4.

How to install Android 12

Interested in installing the Android 12 beta for yourself? It’s not the easiest thing to to, but it’s not overly difficult either. Here’s an overview on how to install Android 12. For a full, more in-depth look for developers, head over to XDA-Developers .

  1. Head to the Android Beta Program web page . You’ll need to be signed in to your Google account.
  2. Click the button near the top to “View your eligible devices.”
  3. Click “Opt In” and agree to the terms.
  4. On your phone, head to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update . Check for an update, and download and install it. It may take up to 24 hours for the update to appear, so be patient.
  5. Reboot your phone to use the Android 12 beta.

The post Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 2

Related
abc10up.com

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness. Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.
CELL PHONES
Pekin Daily Times

Do you own an iPhone or iPad? Update your Apple devices right now.

Do you own an iPhone? Update it right now. Apple has released an emergency software patch after researchers uncovered a security flaw that could allow hackers to secretly install spyware on your Apple devices even if you do nothing, not even click on a link. The spyware can then eavesdrop...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Pixel#Android Beta#Os#Settings#Power Menu Google#The Power Menu#Iphone
makeuseof.com

7 Steps to Prepare Your iPhone for the iOS 15 Update

IOS 15 brings exciting new features to your iPhone like offline Siri, redesigned notifications, Focus mode, a new Safari interface, text recognization in images, and more. Just like previous iOS updates, you can download it over the air using Wi-Fi. But first, you should know how to prepare your iPhone...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

You Should Update Your iPhone With This Major Security Fix ASAP

Apple dropped an important security update on Monday, Sept. 13 that you’ll want to know about. The iOS 14.8 software update addresses a vulnerability on your iPhone that “may have been actively exploited,” according to Apple’s description of the update. With iOS 15 right around the corner, you might think an update can wait. If you’re wondering if you should update to iOS 14.8, you’ll want to read on for more details on why you should update ASAP.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
INTERNET
CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: How Apple's latest Pro models stack up

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

243K+
Followers
5K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy