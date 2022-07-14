NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

#1

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 215

40: 4.40

DOB: 4/20/2001

Hometown: Brandon, MS

High School: Brandon

Eligibility: 2023

Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss Rebels

One-Liner:

Big wideout who checks a number of boxes. Lacks an elite trait and projects as a third or fourth option in a passing attack.

Evaluation:

An outside wide receiver with impressive size. Mingo possesses good speed and acceleration at that size, eating up cushions and getting on top of cornerbacks. He has strong hands to hang on to the ball through traffic and can track it over his shoulder. Using his hands proactively, he prevents defenders from landing their hands on him. Mingo has average hip sink and ankle flexion to get into breaks and perform speed cuts. He can jab one way and go the other to gain a step of separation. After the catch he is physical, lowering his shoulder to break the occasional tackle. His physicality translates to blocking. Mingo is not a dynamic route runner, struggling to slow his momentum and turning on curls. He fails to improvise, not making himself available when the defense is all over him on run-pass options. When extending to catch passes outside of his frame, he can suffer from drops. Mingo is not a consistent blocker, often failing to sustain. He has not shown that he can win at the catch point consistently despite his size. Big wideout with straight-line athleticism and solid hands. Mingo is able to create separation occasionally and has the physicality to block. He is not dominant at anything, just checking a number of boxes. Mingo projects as an outside receiver who can be the third or fourth options of a passing attack with his size. He should also be an above-average gunner given his athleticism and physicality.

Grade:

5th Round

Background:

Jonathan Mingo is a tremendous receiver for Ole Miss and helped the Rebels early on. He started in all twelve games at receiver. In high school, he was a four star recruit and the second best receiver in the state of Mississippi, where he was from Brandon, Mississippi. Not only does Mingo excel on the field, but off it too where in all three seasons at Ole Miss, he was on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and in 2020, he was on the Chancellor’s and SEC Honor Roll. Mingo is the son of John and Tonja Mingo and is studying exercise science at Ole Miss.