Registration Opens March 5 For Spring Activities Including Ceramics, Sewing, And Kayaking

SF Rec & Parks has an awesome itinerary lined up for those wanting to try something new this spring.

San Francisco is full of amazing activities and resources for just about any hobby you can think of – and SF Rec & Parks knows it! If you’re looking to try a new sport or learn a new skill, they’ve lined up some excellent programming that will kick off this spring, and registration opens at 10am on Saturday, March 5.

Activities include tennis, sewing, volleyball, photography, ceramics, kayaking, rock climbing, and much more! Most activities will begin in late March and early April, and end in late May. Course fees range in price from free to over $400.

Visit sfrecpark.org/register for updates or browse the activity catalog here .

Remember, you can register for activities starting Saturday, March 5 at 10am and right up until the course starts. But keep in mind that many of these activities are in high demand, so you could end up on a waitlist if you don’t register early.

Featured image: dantesf via Shutterstock