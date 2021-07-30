Fisker (FSR) Invests $10M For Allego European EV Charging Network Merger with SPAC Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (SPAQ)
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fisker (NYSE: FSR) announced it will make a $10 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) supporting the planned merger of leading European EV charging network, Allego B.V. ("Allego") with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company. Fisker is the exclusive electric vehicle automaker in the PIPE and, in parallel, has agreed to terms on a strategic partnership to deliver a range of charging options for its customers in Europe.www.streetinsider.com
