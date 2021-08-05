Tennessee Valley schools masking policies for 2021-2022 school year

Students across the Tennessee Valley will soon return to school and many parents are left wondering whether their children will be required to wear a mask at school.

Albertville City Schools

On July 27, Albertville City Schools amended its COVID-19 reopening policies. Heading into the school year, masks will be optional. The district said this decision may change as the situation develops.

Arab City Schools

In a letter to parents on August 2, Arab City Schools announced it would require universal masking, including for those who are vaccinated, at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Athens City Schools

Athens City Schools has not updated its coronavirus information page since April 6, 2021, when it said masks would be required until the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Boaz City Schools

Boaz City Schools is not requiring masks to be worn at this time.

Cullman City Schools

Masks will be optional at Cullman City Schools at this time.

Cullman County Schools

Masks will be optional at Cullman County Schools .

Decatur City Schools

Outside of lower-elementary grade students, masks are to be worn at all times when social distancing is not possible at Decatur City Schools . The district's full reopening plan and safety guidelines can be found online .

DeKalb County Schools

Masks will be optional at DeKalb County Schools .

Florence City Schools

Florence City Schools has not updated its COVID-19 page since the 2020-2021 school year when it was requiring students to wear masks.

Guntersville City Schools

Masks will be optional at Guntersville City Schools .

Hartselle City Schools

Masks will be optional at Hartselle City Schools .

Huntsville City Schools

The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education announced on July 26 that it will require masks to be worn while indoors.

Jackson County School District

Masks will be optional at the Jackson County School District .

Jefferson County Schools

Masks will be optional at Jefferson County Schools .

Lauderdale County Schools

As of April 9, masks are optional at Lauderdale County Schools .

Limestone County Schools

Masks will be optional in Limestone County School buildings but will be required on busses.

Madison City Schools

On August 2, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols changed course and announced the district would require masks to be worn indoors and on busses.

Nichols said the district revised its previous plan to have masks be optional after the Alabama Department of Public Health issued updated guidance.

Madison County Schools

Masks are optional at level 0 of the proposed 2021-2022 plan for Madison County Schools . At level 1, masks may be required for all students and staff.

Marshall County Schools

Marshall County Schools ' website does not have a reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

Morgan County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Masks will be optional at Muscle Shoals .

Scottsboro City Schools

Masks will be optional at Scottsboro City Schools .

Sheffield City Schools

Masks will be optional at Sheffield City Schools .

Tuscumbia City School District

Masks will be optional at the Tuscumbia City School District .

