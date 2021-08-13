FIRE - POWER - MONEY
Now Streaming
Season 3
For nearly three years, ABC10's Fire - Power - Money team has been at the forefront covering California's wildfire crisis, the danger of PG&E's power lines, and how the company avoids accountability.
Now, ABC10’s award-winning investigative series reveals how California’s state government, under Governor Gavin Newsom, responded to PG&E’s deadly crimes by giving the company rewards and protection.
‘MORE THAN A BAILOUT’: Documents reveal how Gov. Gavin Newsom protected PG&E and helped the power company avoid accountability .
(Premiered August 10, 2021)
'THE FRENCH LAUNDRY CONNECTION' : Gov. Newsom brokered a bankruptcy plan that prioritized PG&E, French Laundry friend’s clients over PG&E fire victims.
(Premiered August 11, 2021)
'THE PG&E POLICE': Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office exerted direct control over the California Public Utilities Commission, the state agency that is supposed to independently regulate PG&E.
(Premiered August 12, 2021)
Fire-Power-Money
Season 2 Special
The season two FIRE – POWER – MONEY special combines the major findings of ABC10's award-winning investigation into the connection between wildfires, PG&E, and its influence on state politics as California’s wildfires continue to worsen.
California wildfires: How PG&E continues to avoid accountability
(Premiered Dec 23, 2020)
For an even more in-depth look into the wildfire crisis and PG&E's involvement, watch the individual episodes below.
Fire-Power-Money
Season 2 Episodes
IT WAS A CRIME: California's largest power company guilty of deadly crime.
(Premiered Oct 29, 2020)
CRIMINAL THINKING: Why does PG&E keep causing deaths? Experts explain.
(Premiered Nov 12, 2020)
KILLER CORPORATION: Inside PG&E's criminal investigation.
(Premiered Nov 19, 2020)
WHISTLEBLOWER: California whistleblower says PG&E free of consequences.
(Premiered Dec 3, 2020)
BLOOD MONEY: California politicians and campaigns got $2.1 million from bankrupt, guilty PG&E.
(Premiered Mar 2, 2021)
RUN TO FAILURE: Investigation shows PG&E knew old power line parts had 'severe wear.'
(Premiered Feb 16, 2021)
JUNK SCIENCE: PG&E made shutoff decisions based on 'junk science.'
(Premiered Feb 2, 2021)
PG&E: Politics and crime: ABC10’s investigation found California politicians kept taking money from PG&E after the company pleaded guilty to 84 felony manslaughters.
(Premiered April 26, 2021)
Fire - Power - Money
Season 1 Episodes
CONTROLLING OUR WILDFIRES: How to control California fires--scientists explain.
(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Fire")
PG&E, FIRE AND POLITICS: California power company influences politics despite causing fires.
(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Power")
CALIFORNIA'S BURNING CRISIS: How California fires are going to cost us all.
(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Money")
Fire - Power - Money Extra
'The New Normal'
Before FIRE - POWER - MONEY there was ' California Wildfires: The New Normal ,' ABC10's 10-part series that took a hard look at the growing mega-fire crisis that since has become a part of everyday life across the Golden State.
FEATURED EPISODES
Episode 1, ' Escaping Paradise ,' premiered on Dec. 10, 2018
Episode 9, ' The New Normal ,' premiered on Dec. 15, 2018.
CLICK HERE to watch all 10 episodes.
Comments / 0