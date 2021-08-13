Cancel
FIRE - POWER - MONEY

ABC10
ABC10
 6 hours ago
Now Streaming

Season 3

For nearly three years, ABC10's Fire - Power - Money team has been at the forefront covering California's wildfire crisis, the danger of PG&E's power lines, and how the company avoids accountability.

Now, ABC10’s award-winning investigative series reveals how California’s state government, under Governor Gavin Newsom, responded to PG&E’s deadly crimes by giving the company rewards and protection.

‘MORE THAN A BAILOUT’: Documents reveal how Gov. Gavin Newsom protected PG&E and helped the power company avoid accountability .

(Premiered August 10, 2021)

'THE FRENCH LAUNDRY CONNECTION' : Gov. Newsom brokered a bankruptcy plan that prioritized PG&E, French Laundry friend’s clients over PG&E fire victims.

(Premiered August 11, 2021)

'THE PG&E POLICE': Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office exerted direct control over the California Public Utilities Commission, the state agency that is supposed to independently regulate PG&E.

(Premiered August 12, 2021)

Fire-Power-Money

Season 2 Special

The season two FIRE – POWER – MONEY special combines the major findings of ABC10's award-winning investigation into the connection between wildfires, PG&E, and its influence on state politics as California’s wildfires continue to worsen.

California wildfires: How PG&E continues to avoid accountability

(Premiered Dec 23, 2020)

For an even more in-depth look into the wildfire crisis and PG&E's involvement, watch the individual episodes below.

Fire-Power-Money

Season 2 Episodes

IT WAS A CRIME: California's largest power company guilty of deadly crime.

(Premiered Oct 29, 2020)

CRIMINAL THINKING: Why does PG&E keep causing deaths? Experts explain.

(Premiered Nov 12, 2020)

KILLER CORPORATION: Inside PG&E's criminal investigation.

(Premiered Nov 19, 2020)

WHISTLEBLOWER: California whistleblower says PG&E free of consequences.

(Premiered Dec 3, 2020)

BLOOD MONEY: California politicians and campaigns got $2.1 million from bankrupt, guilty PG&E.

(Premiered Mar 2, 2021)

RUN TO FAILURE: Investigation shows PG&E knew old power line parts had 'severe wear.'

(Premiered Feb 16, 2021)

JUNK SCIENCE: PG&E made shutoff decisions based on 'junk science.'

(Premiered Feb 2, 2021)

PG&E: Politics and crime: ABC10’s investigation found California politicians kept taking money from PG&E after the company pleaded guilty to 84 felony manslaughters.

(Premiered April 26, 2021)

Fire - Power - Money

Season 1 Episodes

CONTROLLING OUR WILDFIRES: How to control California fires--scientists explain.

(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Fire")

PG&E, FIRE AND POLITICS: California power company influences politics despite causing fires.

(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Power")

CALIFORNIA'S BURNING CRISIS: How California fires are going to cost us all.

(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Money")

Fire - Power - Money Extra

'The New Normal'

Before FIRE - POWER - MONEY there was ' California Wildfires: The New Normal ,' ABC10's 10-part series that took a hard look at the growing mega-fire crisis that since has become a part of everyday life across the Golden State.

FEATURED EPISODES

Episode 1, ' Escaping Paradise ,' premiered on Dec. 10, 2018

Episode 9, ' The New Normal ,' premiered on Dec. 15, 2018.

CLICK HERE to watch all 10 episodes.

Butte County, CAKCRA.com

Dixie Fire: Threat remains for thousands of structures

The tally of structures confirmed destroyed by the Dixie Fire has increased as crews continue to make progress toward containing California's largest wildfire so far this year. As of Wednesday morning, the Dixie Fire had burned 217,581 acres, an area bigger than New York City, and was 23% contained, according...
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Newsom declares state of emergency as Dixie, Tamarack, Fly fires spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California’s wildfire season rages on and firefighters continue to battle multiple blazes, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Alpine, Butte, Lassen and Plumas counties. The proclamation is in response to the Dixie, Tamarack and Fly fires, which collectively have burned more than 249,000...
California StateKCRA.com

Dixie Fire: California's largest fire burns over 220,000 acres

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The tally of structures confirmed destroyed by the Dixie Fire has increased as crews continue to make progress toward containing California's largest wildfire so far this year. As of Thursday morning, the Dixie Fire had burned 221,504 acres, an area bigger than New York City, and...
California StatePosted by
UPI News

Dixie Fire has burned about 900 structures in Northern California

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters increased containment on the Dixie Fire on Tuesday, the wildfire in Northern California that has so far destroyed nearly 900 structures. The fire grew roughly 5,000 acres to a total of almost 490,000 acres and was 25% contained as of late Tuesday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.
California Statewatchers.news

Dixie Fire destroys 893 structures, threatens 16 000 more, California

The massive Dixi Fire burning in Northern California since July 13, 2021, has destroyed 893 structures, damaged another 61 and threatens 16 000 more. At 198 378 hectares (490 205 acres) as of August 10, Dixie Fire is the second-largest fire in California history.1 The state's largest wildfire is the August Complex of 2020 at 198 978 ha (1 032 648 acres) - 935 structures destroyed and 1 fatality.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Fire-ravaged California at ‘pivotal moment’ in its history

The statistics are terrifying, the damage heartbreaking and California wildfires continue their rampage. State officials say the wildfire season in California, once largely relegated to the deep summer, has gradually expanded by more than two months across the Sierra Nevada and now goes well into the fall, compared with earlier years.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

California's PG&E to bury 10,000 miles of power lines to prevent wildfires

July 21 (Reuters) - California power company Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG.N) said on Wednesday it would bury 10,000 miles of power lines in high-risk fire zones as a safety measure after its equipment caused multiple destructive wildfires over several years. The utility, which called the project a multi-year initiative,...
California StatePosted by
newschain

Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire

California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history kept pushing through forestlands on Tuesday as fire crews tried to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes. Clear skies over parts of the month-old Dixie Fire have allowed aircraft to rejoin nearly 6,000 firefighters in the attack this...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters: PG&E power lines need regular inspections

Regarding “Dixie Fire rekindles mistrust of PG&E” (Front Page, Aug. 9): The government must do much more to prevent wildfires involving Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s equipment. First off, from my reading of the article, it seems that PG&E alone inspects its power lines for fire hazards in forestlands. If...
Posted by
Reuters

California's clean grid may lean on oil, gas to avoid summer blackouts

Aug 11 (Reuters) - California, struggling to balance its clean energy push with the need to boost tight power supplies and avoid rolling blackouts, will lean more on fossil fuels in coming weeks to keep the power on if scorching heatwaves stretch its grid. The Golden State, which has among...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Q&A: John Cox, recall candidate for California governor

A: California is broken. Our taxes are too high, homelessness is out of control, we have not built the infrastructure to address drought and defend against wildfires. The cost of living is outrageous, driven up by government regulations driving up housing, gasoline, and the cost of doing business. Thousands of businesses have closed, millions of Californians lost their jobs and some students haven’t been inside a classroom in over a year. For the first time in state history, California is losing population. Gavin Newsom is a career politician who has had decades to fix these problems, but they’ve only gotten worse. Rather than fixing problems, he goes to the birthday party of a lobbyist at the French Laundry. The recall sends a message to the career politicians and insiders in Sacramento that their time is up. We need to start fixing California’s problems and stop playing politics. As a certified public accountant and outsider, that’s what I’ll do. I’ll cut taxes 25 percent across the board and close corporate loopholes. I have a plan to end homelessness. We’ll streamline regulations to create more housing and lower the cost of living in California. We’ll utilize desalination and new technology to solve California’s water woes and we will use science to reduce wildfires. In short, Gavin Newsom should be recalled because the career politicians have failed to provide solutions to California’s challenges. It’s time for an outsider to bring real results.
Santa Clara County, CAcupertinotoday.com

2021 Fire Season Update

While the 2021 California fire season isn’t expected to peak until later this year, wildfires across the state have already wreaked havoc. According to Cal Fire, this year there have been 6,347 wildfire incidents reported, 959,611 acres burned and 1,692 structures damaged or destroyed. The largest wildfire currently burning, the...

