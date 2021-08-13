Now Streaming

For nearly three years, ABC10's Fire - Power - Money team has been at the forefront covering California's wildfire crisis, the danger of PG&E's power lines, and how the company avoids accountability.

Now, ABC10’s award-winning investigative series reveals how California’s state government, under Governor Gavin Newsom, responded to PG&E’s deadly crimes by giving the company rewards and protection.

‘MORE THAN A BAILOUT’: Documents reveal how Gov. Gavin Newsom protected PG&E and helped the power company avoid accountability .

(Premiered August 10, 2021)



'THE FRENCH LAUNDRY CONNECTION' : Gov. Newsom brokered a bankruptcy plan that prioritized PG&E, French Laundry friend’s clients over PG&E fire victims.

(Premiered August 11, 2021)

'THE PG&E POLICE': Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office exerted direct control over the California Public Utilities Commission, the state agency that is supposed to independently regulate PG&E.

(Premiered August 12, 2021)

Fire-Power-Money

Season 2 Special

The season two FIRE – POWER – MONEY special combines the major findings of ABC10's award-winning investigation into the connection between wildfires, PG&E, and its influence on state politics as California’s wildfires continue to worsen.

California wildfires: How PG&E continues to avoid accountability

(Premiered Dec 23, 2020)

For an even more in-depth look into the wildfire crisis and PG&E's involvement, watch the individual episodes below.

Fire-Power-Money

Season 2 Episodes

IT WAS A CRIME: California's largest power company guilty of deadly crime.

(Premiered Oct 29, 2020)

CRIMINAL THINKING: Why does PG&E keep causing deaths? Experts explain.

(Premiered Nov 12, 2020)

KILLER CORPORATION: Inside PG&E's criminal investigation.

(Premiered Nov 19, 2020)

WHISTLEBLOWER: California whistleblower says PG&E free of consequences.

(Premiered Dec 3, 2020)

BLOOD MONEY: California politicians and campaigns got $2.1 million from bankrupt, guilty PG&E.

(Premiered Mar 2, 2021)

RUN TO FAILURE: Investigation shows PG&E knew old power line parts had 'severe wear.'

(Premiered Feb 16, 2021)

JUNK SCIENCE: PG&E made shutoff decisions based on 'junk science.'

(Premiered Feb 2, 2021)

PG&E: Politics and crime: ABC10’s investigation found California politicians kept taking money from PG&E after the company pleaded guilty to 84 felony manslaughters.

(Premiered April 26, 2021)

Fire - Power - Money

Season 1 Episodes

CONTROLLING OUR WILDFIRES: How to control California fires--scientists explain.

(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Fire")

PG&E, FIRE AND POLITICS: California power company influences politics despite causing fires.

(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Power")

CALIFORNIA'S BURNING CRISIS: How California fires are going to cost us all.

(Premiered Jul 10, 2019 as "Money")

Fire - Power - Money Extra

'The New Normal'

Before FIRE - POWER - MONEY there was ' California Wildfires: The New Normal ,' ABC10's 10-part series that took a hard look at the growing mega-fire crisis that since has become a part of everyday life across the Golden State.

FEATURED EPISODES

Episode 1, ' Escaping Paradise ,' premiered on Dec. 10, 2018

Episode 9, ' The New Normal ,' premiered on Dec. 15, 2018.

CLICK HERE to watch all 10 episodes.