Best cell phone deals in July 2022

Cell phone deals are easy to find these days. Whether you're looking for unlocked phones, prepaid phones, or the best cheap phones worth buying, retailers have made it easier than ever to score cheap cell phone deals any time of the year. Plus, with 4th of July sales now live, price are going to remain cheap.

However, when shopping for cell phone deals it's important to first figure out what kind of deal you want. Sales generally fall into three categories: locked phones, prepaid phones, and those tied to a carrier. You'll pay more out of pocket for the former, but the other two options essentially tie you down to one carrier.

To help you find the best sales, we're rounding up the best cell phone deals for every kind of user. From the latest iPhone 13 to the budget friendly Google Pixel, here are the best cell phone deals right now. (Also, make sure to check out the best AT&T phone deals , Verizon phone deals , and the best iPhone deals available right now.

Prime Day and cell phone deals

Amazon Prime Day will begin on July 12. While most people don't associate cell phone deals with Prime Day , the truth is that the retailer has offered noteworthy cell phone deals in the past — particularly on unlocked phones. Make sure to follow our coverage for the best deals.

Best cell phone deals right now

Carrier cell phone deals

5G smartphone sale: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

For a limited time, new and existing Verizon customers can get up to $800 off select 5G phones with trade-in. Your trade-in can be in nearly any condition and you don't need to open a new line. To get this deal, just trade in a phone and upgrade to a 5G Play More, Do More, or Get More plan. (Alternatively, you'll get up to $400 off when you upgrade to a 5G Start plan). Eligible phones include the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Plus, Pixel 6, and more. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing customers at AT&T can save up to $700 on any iPhone 13 after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for any of AT&T's unlimited data plans. These are among the best cell phone deals we've seen from AT&T. Alternatively, you can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with no trade-in required. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: $200 gift card @ Visible

For a limited time, Verizon-owned Visible is offering a free $200 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE 2022. Other iPhones include a $150 of $100 gift card. View Deal

Galaxy S22: free with trade-in @ AT&T

For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone in any condition and get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 for free. That's one of the best cell phone deals of all time. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: free w/ trade-in and Unlimited plan @ Verizon

For a limited time at Verizon, you can get a Google Pixel 6 for free when you open a new line with an unlimited plan. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments to get this cell phone deal. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best cell phone deals we've seen from Verizon. No trade-in is required for this deal. View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

We're huge fans of the iPhone 13, but if you don't have the budget for a flagship, you can save big on the iPhone 12 right now at Verizon. Verizon is offering the phone for free when you open a new line and sign up for any unlimited plan. It's one of the best cell phone deals if you're looking for a powerful phone sans the high price. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Currently at Verizon, buy one iPhone SE 2022 and you'll get $429 off the cost of a second iPhone SE 2022. You'll need to purchase your phone via an installment plan and sign up to any unlimited data plan to get your free iPhone SE. View Deal

Pixel 6 Pro: up to $800 off w/ Unlimited plan @ Verizon

For a limited time at Verizon, you can get up to $800 off the Google Pixel 6 Pro when you trade in your old phone and open a new unlimited plan. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments to get this cell phone deal. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

For a limited time at Verizon, purchase a Pixel 6 at full price and you'll get a free Pixel 6 with your purchase. You'll need to buy your phone via a monthly installment plan and open a new unlimited data plan to get this deal. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

One of Samsung's hottest phones is on sale. As part of Verizon's cell phone deals — you can get up to $800 off when you add a new line, trade-in your old phone, and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on an Unlimited Plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 mini: for $5/month w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Currently at Verizon, you can get an iPhone 13 mini for just $5/month when you sign up for a new unlimited data plan and open a new line of service. That's one of the best cheap cell phone deals we've seen. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): for $11/month w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon will offer the new iPhone SE (2022) for $11/month with a new line on select Unlimited plans. (The phone must also be purchased via a monthly device payment plan). Alternatively, if you purchase a new iPad Air on a monthly payment plan, you'll get $150 off an iPhone. Buy both online and you'll get an extra $50 off. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free w/ trade-in + new line @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get the iPhone 12 mini purple for free with trade-in of an old phone and the opening of a new Unlimited plan. That's the best offer we've seen for Apple's newest phone from AT&T. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy S21 is a great Android phone for the price, and now the Editor's Choice phone is even better, thanks to an epic price cut. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD screen, IP68 water resistance, and a strong 9-hour battery life. The Phantom Grey 128GB model is available for $499, which is $300 off. If you want the S21 Plus or the S21 Ultra, you can get them for $699 and $899 respectively, which is also a pretty sweet deal. Just note that they’re locked to T-Mobile. View Deal

Unlocked cell phone deals

Unlocked Galaxy S22: from $74 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering the unlocked Galaxy S22 from $74 after trade-in. The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. View Deal

OnePlus 10 Pro: $899 @ Amazon

Free Echo Show 8! OnePlus' new flagship is available for preorder. Amazon has the Editor's Choice OnePlus 10 Pro available for $899. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED (3216 x 1440) 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.8) main, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 8MP (f/2.4) 3.3x telephoto lens. There's also a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera. The phone will be available in stores starting April 14. Make sure to click on the "1 applicable promotion" tab underneath the price to get the phone with a free Echo Show 8. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $599 w/ trade-in plus free Galaxy Watch @ Samsung

Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 direct from Samsung and you'll get up to $1,200 off after trade-in, even if the phone you trade-in has a cracked screen. Plus you'll get a $249 Galaxy Watch on top too.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 CPU and features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display (both with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). The base configuration sports 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review , we found the phone to be a big improvement over Samsung's previous foldable efforts with stellar cameras and strong overall performance. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S20 FE is an inexpensive version of the Galaxy S20. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The CPU and fast-refreshing display are the same you'd get with the regular S20, but the S20 FE costs less. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S21: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable cell phone deal — the buck stops with the base Galaxy S21 config. It packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. This unlocked model is now $50 off at Amazon. View Deal

Unlocked Moto G Power: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

The Moto G Power has the best battery life we've ever seen in a smartphone, lasting an epic 16 hours in our testing. You also get a 6.4-inch full HD screen, solid Snapdragon 665 performance and a capable triple camera system. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S21 Plus: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S21 Plus is one of our favorite flagship phones. It packs a 6.7-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. Amazon is knocking its price down to $899.99. View Deal

Unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro: was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best phones out there. Amazon has the 256GB model (unlocked) on sale. You can expect top performance from the Snapdragon 865 processor, fast charging, and solid photos from the four rear cameras. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2: was $1,799 now $899 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's flagship foldable phone is $300 off in this epic cell phone deal from Samsung. Currently, when you buy a new Galaxy Z Fold 2 and trade in an eligible device, you'll get up to $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a main 7.6-inch 120Hz display, 6.2-inch 60Hz cover display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and three 12MP rear camera lenses. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5G: was was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon

If the Z Fold 2's foldable tablet display isn't for you, then maybe the foldable flip phone design is instead. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is powered by a Snapdragon 865+, and comes with 8GB of RAM, a 3,300 mAh battery, and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Moto e (PrePaid): was $99 now $55 @ Walmart

If spending hundreds of dollars on a phone, whatever the reason, check the Moto e from Straight Talk. They've made this cheap phone even cheaper, and what you get isn't too bad. It has a 13MP dual camera, 32GB of storage, a 6.2-inch HD display, a 3,550 mAh battery, along with a Snapdragon 632 processor and 2GB of RAM. View Deal

Cases sale: 25% off Kate Spade, Coach, more @ Verizon

Verizon is taking 25% off select accessories from Kate Spade, Coach, Beats, and more. The sale includes accessories for both iPhone and Android smartphones. View Deal

Cases sale: 20% off all cases @ AT&T

AT&T is knocking 20% off all Carson & Quinn cases. The sale includes cases for iPhones, Galaxy smartphones, and more. Prices start as low as $20. View Deal

