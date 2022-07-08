ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin River season 4: Everything we know so far

By Kelly Woo
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Virgin River season 4 has booked a release date on Netflix — and it's just weeks away. Season 4 will be the biggest installment of the romantic drama yet, with 12 episodes. The season 4 trailer just dropped and previews some very complicated dynamics between the characters.

Virgin River follows midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe, who moves to the small rural town from Los Angeles. When she settles in, she falls for bar owner/former Marine Jack (Martin Henderson). At the same time, Mel works at the practice owned by Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), though the two sometimes lock horns.

Virgin River season 3 ended with Mel confessing her pregnancy to Jack. But whose baby is it? Mel had just returned from a trip to Los Angeles, where she decided to use a leftover embryo made with her dead husband. Then again, it's possible that Jack is the father — and he has three babies in his future (including the twins with ex Charmaine).

Here's everything we know so far about Virgin River season 4.

Virgin River season 4 release date

Netflix has set the Virgin River season 4 release date yet for Wednesday, July 20.

Season 4 consists of 12 episodes, which will all drop at once.

Last September, the streamer officially renewed Virgin River for both season 4 and season 5.

Virgin River season 4 trailer

The Virgin River season 4 trailer just jumps right into big issue: Who is the father of Mel's baby? Jack is torn about learning the paternity. And his daddy issues get even thornier when his own father arrives in town.

Virgin River season 4 cast

The cast of Virgin River season 3 is led by Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife originally from Los Angeles.

Alongside her is Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, a restaurant/bar owner and former U.S. Marine.

They're joined by:

  • Tim Matheson as Vernon "Doc" Mullins, MD, the town doctor
  • Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Jack's friend and bartender who is a former Marine
  • Zibby Allen as Brie, Jack's sister
  • Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River and Doc's separated wife
  • Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jack's ex-romantic interest
  • Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, a former Marine who served with Jack
  • Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, a young man who works at Jack's Bar
  • Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Connie's niece from Los Angeles
  • Nicola Cavendish as Connie, owner of the town's general store
  • Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Mel's older sister who lives in Los Angeles
  • Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe, Mel's late husband seen in flashbacks
  • Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, owner of the town B&B
  • Lynda Boyd as Lilly, a friend of Connie's
  • Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, a former Marine who served with Jack
  • David Cubitt as Calvin, a man who runs an illegal pot farm

Virgin River season 4 plot and season 3 ending explained

Virgin River season 4 will have quite a few threads to pick up, following the cliffhanger-filled season 3 finale. Here's a rundown of the questions that are likely to drive the major storylines in season 4:

Who is the father of Mel's baby?

Mel and Jack have tentatively reunited, but she gets a positive result from a pregnancy test. When Jack tries to propose, Mel informs him that she's pregnant, but that the baby may not be his.

Will Jack lose custody of his unborn kids?

Charmaine drops a bomb on Jack — she and Todd got married. And Todd wants them to have full custody of the twins she is expecting. Looks like Jack will need to find that retainer money to hire the family lawyer he interviewed earlier in the season.

Did Brady shoot Jack?

Brady previously admitted to being at the bar the night that Jack was shot, but vehemently denied shooting his former friend. Brie was ready to believe him, but then Mike found a gun in Brady's car. Will Brie, an attorney, help him prove his story?

Is Preacher OK?

Preacher gets word from Sally, Paige's friend, that Paige wants to turn herself into the authorities for accidentally killing her evil ex-husband. Preacher wants to talk her out of it, since her young son, Christopher, would be put into foster care. However, Sally seemingly drugs Preacher, knocks him out and leaves him in the woods. Meanwhile, the ex-husband's brother, Vince, is lurking in the house waiting for Christopher.

Will Hope survive?

Through the season, Hope was stuck away from home tending to her older relative. When she finally was able to return, she was in a terrible car accident that left her with a brain injury. She was put into a medically-induced coma, but an infection is further putting her life in danger.

Who is Doc's grandson?

A young man shows up at the inn and informs Jo Ellen that he's looking for his grandfather — and it's Doc! But Doc and Hope never had kids. Could he be the product of Doc's long-ago affair with Charmaine's mother?

What will happen to Lizzie and Ricky?

Ricky has been accepted into the Marines. When he finally tells girlfriend Lizzie, she says she would've supported him. But now, she can't trust him. Meanwhile, Lizzie's ex Parker returns and professes his love.

Netflix's official synopsis reveals a few more tidbits: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own.

"Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.'

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

