How to grow and care for your spider plant so it thrives for years to come

By L. Daniela Alvarez
Insider
 2 days ago

Spider plants are notoriously low-maintenance.

Veena Nair/Getty Images

  • Spider plants enjoy a warm, humid environment, well-draining soil, and bright indirect light.
  • Brown leaves could indicate over-fertilizing, lack of humidity, or a sensitivity to your tap water.
  • To propagate a spider plant, place the smaller plants in soil or water until they form roots.

The spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) may have a name that scares you away, but this popular houseplant is one of the easiest to care for.

Their beautifully hanging fronds, star-shaped blooms, pet-friendliness , and low-maintenance needs make them a great choice for any plant lover.

Lindsay Pangborn, a gardening expert at Bloomscape , shares her best tips on how to care for your spider plant and keep it thriving.

Identifying a spider plant

Spider plants are easily identified by their long, flat leaves that grow and hang in a fountain or spider shape. This houseplant is best placed in a hanging basket or on a high sill or shelf that allows its foliage to cascade.

"The straight species of spider plant has green leaves, and there are a few variegated varieties available featuring green and white or green and yellow striped leaves," says Pangborn.

Other spider plant species commonly found at grocery stores and nurseries include the Bonnie spider plant, with leaves that curl and twist inwards, and the zebra spider plant, which has its leaf colors inverted and edged in white.

At a glance

  • Botanical name: Chlorophytum comosum
  • Commonly known as: Spider plant, Spider ivy, Ribbon plant
  • Hardiness zone: 9-11
  • Toxic to pets: No
  • Watering frequency: About once a week
  • Soil type: Houseplant potting soil
  • Light exposure: Bright, indirect light

Water

Stick to a consistent watering schedule.

FeelPic/Getty Images

Water weekly. Spider plants prefer to stay slightly moist, but never soggy, making them the perfect plant for a well-lit bathroom. As a good rule of thumb, water your spider plant once a week, but adjust if needed.

"Water your spider plant when the top 50% of the soil volume is dry," says Pangborn. "Water slowly and evenly until liquid flows through the drainage hole at the bottom of the pot and discard any water that has accumulated in the saucer if you have one."

Stay consistent. While spider plants tend to survive in less than ideal conditions, root rot via overwatering is a common cause of death. Pangborn recommends maintaining a consistent watering schedule and being on the lookout for signs of trouble.

"If you notice browning leaf tips, it can be from letting the plant get too dry between waterings," says Pangborn. "Sometimes, minerals found in water can cause build-up, so allow the water to sit out overnight before watering or use filtered water if this is the case."

Important: Tap water containing fluoride could be the culprit if your leaf tips are turning brown. Instead, water with distilled water, filtered water, or rainwater.

Soil and fertilizer

Most soils will do. Many plants have specific potting soil requirements, but spider plants can do well in just about any type of well-draining soil mix. Pangborn suggests a general-purpose houseplant potting soil, which is better at retaining moisture than a succulent mix.

Fertilize during the growing season. As for fertilizer , your spider plant will require a monthly, water-soluble fertilizer during its growing season, which is spring through fall. Follow the label instructions and adjust the frequency depending on the growth and health of your spider plant. If your spider plant is lush and is throwing out plenty of offspring, you may want to limit your fertilizer frequency. Yellowing and wilting of lower leaves may be a sign of over-fertilizing.

Repot roughly annually. Although spider plants grow rather quickly, they grow better when slightly pot-bound, so they only need to be repotted once or twice a year. If you are unsure of when to repot your plant, Pangborn offers simple instructions: "If you notice your plant needs to be watered more frequently or if it seems like water isn't being absorbed into the soil, these are signs your spider plant might need to be repotted."

Light and temperature

Their love for humidity makes spider plants great bathroom decor.

Helin Loik-Tomson/Getty Images

Go bright but indirect. Plant novices and experts alike love spider plants because of their tolerance for lower light conditions, although bright indirect light will allow them to flourish.

"The striping on the leaves will be more prominent in bright, indirect light," says Pangborn.

Warm and humid is best. A warm and humid environment like that of a bathroom is ideal for spider plants, especially in temperatures between 70 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Avoid direct sunlight as it will scorch the leaves, leaving dry, brown spots. If the humidity in your home is low, you may want to mist your spider plant with water occasionally.

Common problems

Your spider plant won't harm your cat, but your cat might harm your spider plant.

kodachrome25/Getty Images

Check for common pests. Spider plants are one of the most resilient, low maintenance houseplants, but can be infested with common houseplant pests and diseases such as aphids , spider mites , and mealybugs that can hide in the underside of the leaves or center of the plant.

Prevent root rot. Overwatering can also invite other problems to your spider plant. "Though spider plants appreciate slightly moist soil, soil that's kept too wet can lead to root rot," says Pangborn. "This is why allowing the soil volume to dry out about 50% between waterings is essential to your spider plant's health."

Combat leaf browning. There are a number of reasons your spider plant could be turning brown. It could be over-fertilized and thus have a build-up of salts in the soil. It could also be reacting to chemicals like fluoride or chlorine in your tap water. Additionally, the leaves could be turning brown due to low humidity.

Keep away from pets — for the plant's sake. While the spider plant's pet-friendliness may not be a problem for your pets, it can be a problem for your plant. Your pet's chewing and pulling can leave it with brown, damaged leaves.

"Spider plants seem to be cat magnets!" says Pangborn. "The best way to deter cat damage is to place your plant in a place your cat can't get to, like a hanging basket or high on a shelf."

How to propagate a spider plant

"Spiderettes" can be trimmed off and replanted.

Carol Yepes/Getty Images

A mature spider plant's propagation can be quite simple if you care for it well enough that it produces "spiderettes" or "pups."

"These are new plant offshoots from the mother plant that you can trim off and nurture to produce an entirely new plant," says Pangborn. Here are several ways to propagate your baby spider plants:

The water method: "To propagate, cut off the small plant from the mother and place the bottom end in a glass of water. You should see roots develop in two to four weeks. Lastly, plant the pup in soil and water regularly," says Pangborn.

The soil method: While the pup is still attached to the mother plant, place it in a small pot of soil nearby. Water it regularly until it begins to root itself. Once it forms its own roots, you can separate it from the mother plant.

Propagation by division: Another method of propagation is division, which is done by separating mature plants into multiple plants with roots intact. For this method, Pangborn instructs to remove your entire spider plant from its pot and remove all the soil. Separate the plant into smaller plants by sectioning them off through the roots. Snip the tips of the roots to encourage growth and repot each plant with fresh soil and water regularly.

Insider's takeaway

If you're looking for a houseplant known for its adaptability, resilience, unique look, and pet friendliness, the spider plant is your best choice.

With a simple watering schedule and enjoyable propagation methods, spider plants are creepy crawlers that you actually want to invite into your home.

Read the original article on Insider

