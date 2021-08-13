Update: Rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccine numbers on the First Coast

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the First Coast and the state of Florida.

Florida reported 24,753 new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 10 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The state reported four new deaths, as well.

The number of total hospitalizations with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 15,441 patients as of Aug. 13, according to the Florida Hospital Association . This is yet another day that Florida has set a new pandemic high for COVID-related hospitalizations.

Baptist Health

As of August 13, Baptist has 536 COVID-19 patients, with 125 in the ICU. Baptist says 11 are children, and five of those children are in the ICU.

As of August 12, Baptist has 566 COVID-19 patients, with 118 in the ICU. Baptist says 13 are children, and seven of those children are in the ICU.

As of August 11, Baptist has 592 COVID-19 patients, with 118 in ICU. Baptist says 13 are children, and four of those children are in the ICU.

As of August 9, Baptist has 584 COVID patients being treated with 119 in the ICU. Of the 579, 21 are children, and six of those children are in the ICU.

As of August 5, Baptist has 550 COVID patients being treated with 99 in the ICU. Of the 550, 16 are children and four of those children are in the ICU.

As of August 4, Baptist has 518 COVID-19 patients being treated. Of those, 102 are in the ICU. 15 of the 518 are patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Four of the 15 children are in the ICU. Baptist says 86 new COVID patients were admitted on Aug. 3 and six were children. More than 90% of the COVID-19 patients age 12 or older have not been fully vaccinated.

As of August 2, Baptist has 507 COVID-19 patients being treated. Of those, 95 are in the ICU. Ten of the 507 are children. Baptist has added more than 100 more beds to accommodate the surge in COVID-19 since early July when “escalated aspects of Emergency Response Plan”.

As of July 29, there are 433 COVID-19 positive patients across the 5-hospital health system with 91 of those patients in the ICU. Baptist says 15 of the 438 patients are in Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

As of July 28, there are 430 COVID-19 patients across our 5-hospital health system. Of those, 13 of the 430 patients are in Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

As of July 27, there are 418 COVID-19 positive patients throughout the Baptist Health system. Of these patients, 85 are in the ICU. There are 18 COVID-19 positive inpatients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, six of which are in the ICU.

As of July 20, Baptist is reporting 253 COVID patients admitted within its five hospital systems and 59 within the ICU across all hospitals. A spokesperson said only 1 patient of the 253 has been fully vaccinated. Nine are children.

On July 15, Baptist health told First Coast News they had 170 COVID patients in their hospital, which was already an increase from the week before. Of those, 36 of those patients were in the ICU and almost all of them were unvaccinated.

UF Health Jacksonville

As of August 12, there are 243 COVID patients, with 62 in ICU. The hospital also reported approximately 5 COVID deaths.

As of August 11, there are 258 COVID patients, with 62 in ICU. The hospital also reported approximately six COVID deaths.

As of August 10, there are 268 COVID patients, with 63 in ICU and one pediatric patient

As of August 9, there are 259 COVID patients system-wide and 58 ICU. Two of those patients are children.

As of August 6, there are 240 COVID patients system-wide and 52 in ICU.

As of August, 5, there are 233 between both hospitals and 52 in the ICU. The hospital also reported a total of 12 COVID-related deaths so far in August, 37 deaths in July and four in June.

As of August 4, there are 239 total COVID cases with 54 in the ICU. The hospital also says they have started rescheduling any elective surgery that requires a multiple-night stay. So that means if someone had to stay two or more nights their surgery will be rescheduled.

As of August 2, there are 238 COVID patients overall at UF Health Jacksonville.

As of July 27, at UF Health Jacksonville, there were 177 coronavirus patients being treated.

As of July 20, 127 coronavirus patients were being treated.

A spokesperson says the majority have not been vaccinated.

Flagler Hospital

As of August 12, 133 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Flagler Hospital. 30 patients are in the ICU and 17 patients are on a ventilator.

As of Aug. 11, 122 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Flagler Hospital. 21 patients are in the ICU and 16 patients are on a ventilator.

As of July 27, 74 patients are hospitalized at Flagler Hospital with the virus. This exceeds the facility's previous peak which was 59 in January 2021.

It was determined Tuesday to postpone certain inpatient procedures currently scheduled to take place in the hospital’s main operating rooms. The patients affected by this have already been notified.

The latest calculation shows that 74% of the Flagler Health+ team members are vaccinated

Ascension St. Vincent’s

As of August 7, 2021, there are 400 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the three Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals. This is a decrease of eight patients since yesterday. For additional context, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 346 across three hospitals. Of these 400 patients, 121 are in an ICU. Today’s number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 215% of the highest previous peak in January 2021. Roughly 98% of these patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

As of August 8, 2021, there are 413 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the three Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals. This is an increase of 13 patients since yesterday. For additional context, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 353 across the three hospitals. Of these 413 patients, 117 are in an ICU. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 217% of the highest previous peak in January 2021. Roughly 98% of these patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

As of August 9, 2021 there are 428 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the three Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals. This is an increase of 15 patients since yesterday. For additional context, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 355 across the three hospitals. Of these 428 patients, 126 are in an ICU. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 225% of the highest previous peak in January 2021. Roughly 98% of these patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Mayo Clinic

As of Monday, August 9, Mayo Clinic in Florida has seen a 5% decrease of COVID-19 positive in-patients compared to a week ago, August 2, 2021.

The Mayo Clinic reported on July 15 that 95% of outpatient and hospitalized COVID-19 cases are among people who are unvaccinated.

Those numbers have to be understood as part of a wider trend in the state, where COVID cases are on the rise.

