CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple iPadOS 15: Everything you need to know

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 50 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyfuN_0b9N6ia800

A few years, Apple signaled that it was ready to take the software experience on the iPad a little more seriously, by splitting iOS and the newly named iPadOS. The idea was that the iPad would become a little more productive, and a little better at using that extra screen real estate. And that continues to be true in the upcoming iPadOS 15, which will likely be released later this year.

No, Apple didn’t bring macOS to the iPad after launching an M1 iPad Pro earlier this year. But honestly, not many actually expected the company to do so. Still, iPadOS is getting a little better at multitasking, is adopting iOS’ widgets , and more.

Currently, iPadOS is in public beta , meaning that while you can technically download it and use it, you should only do so on a secondary device and if you’re relatively tech-savvy. If you’re a developer, you’ll get beta releases before everyone else too. Otherwise, you can find everything you need to know about iPadOS 15 here.

The best new features in iPadOS

Apple’s iPadOS is set to get a ton of awesome new features, but it’s important to note that many of the new features are updates to services rather than iPadOS. For example, the updates to FaceTime and Apple Maps, for example, will be available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

In any case, here’s a rundown of the new features coming to iPadOS 15.

Safari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0cnS_0b9N6ia800

Perhaps one of the biggest updates in iPadOS 15 is coming to Safari. If you use your iPad for productivity, this could impact you a lot. Like on the Mac, Safari is getting a new, streamlined tab bar at the top, which doubles as a search bar. The idea is that it takes up less space on the display.

Safari also supports Safari’s new Tab Groups, which allow users to save tabs in folders, and open them all at the same time. Tab Groups sync across the iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

Last but not least, iPadOS 15 will support Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which stops trackers from using your IP address to profile you.

Home Screen Widgets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT3oS_0b9N6ia800

This one’s a bit of a catch up to iOS. Last year, Apple introduced new, redesigned widgets that could be placed anywhere on the Home Screen. But the feature was strangely missing from iPadOS, only appearing on iOS. Now, the feature is finally coming to iPadOS. Widgets will stay on the home screen whether you’re in portrait or landscape orientation.

App Library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qc5U_0b9N6ia800

Another catch up feature to iOS is the addition of the App Library. Unlike on iOS, however, you don’t have to swipe to the right-most Home Screen to access it — instead, you’ll get access to an App Library button right in the dock. That means that you can quickly and easily access it for multitasking.

Focus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yzvt6_0b9N6ia800

Like on iOS and macOS, iPadOS 15 brings support for Apple’s new Focus system. Focus allows you to set which notifications can make it through to you, depending on what you’re doing. For example, you could have a “Work” focus, which only lets through emails from your work email address, and messages on Slack.

Your devices will intelligently recommend Focuses to users, based on their activity. And, the system will integrate with iMessage — so friends and family will see when you won’t immediately get one of their messages, and can choose to notify you anyway, if something is urgent.

Focuses sync across all of your Apple devices, so when you move from your iPad to your Mac, you’ll still get the benefit of them.

FaceTime

FaceTime is getting a series of updates, across all of its platforms. FaceTime now supports Spatial Audio, meaning that chatting with friends and family will see a little more natural, and spaced around you. The service now supports a Portrait Mode for blurring your background. And, it supports FaceTime Links to share and schedule video chats.

MultiTasking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKWcx_0b9N6ia800

iPadOS 15 isn’t bringing windowed apps, but it does offer some great new multitasking features that should help with productivity on the device. For starters, iPadOS 15 brings a new multitasking menu at the top of every app. That allows users to quickly enter full screen, center window, Slide Over, or Split View, easily. And, there’s a new multi-window shelf that lets users quickly and easily switch between the windows of an app.

Also, on the iPad, some apps can open windows in the center of the display. For example, the Mail app can open an email in the center of the display, allowing users to quickly preview content.

The app switcher now also shows Slide Over apps. So you can quickly and easily put apps into Slide Over, and manage the apps that are accessible.

Notes

Notes is getting a few new features that should make it easier to jot down ideas as you go. The headline feature here is Quick Notes, which users can create by swiping up from the corner of the display with an Apple Pencil.

Notes can also now be tagged, making them easier to search through, and there’s a new Activity view for shared notes.

Maps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4nEk_0b9N6ia800

Maps is getting a major improvement in this year. The new Apple Maps now offers a more 3D view for cities, plus it has a revamped driving experience that shows road lanes, medians, bike lanes, and more. The new view is available straight on-device, and in CarPlay .

Maps is also getting new transit navigation, which has easier ways to find nearby stations and pin favorite lines. And, there are new business cards that make it easier to find information about stores and restaurants.

Notifications

Notifications are getting redesigned for iPadOS 15. The new notifications will display better contact photos, making it easier to identify who messages are from.

Like on iOS , iPadOS also now gives users a new personalized notification summary that collects non-urgent notifications and shows them off in a quick view. This Notification Summary can be displayed at a time of the user’s choosing. There’s also a new mute button for notifications, and iPadOS 15 will suggest muting notifications for a message thread if you don’t interact with the messages.

Universal Control

The iPad and Mac are merging a little more. With iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey, there’s a new Universal Control feature that allows users to use a single keyboard, mouse, or trackpad with both devices at once. All users have to do is place their iPad near their Mac, and slide the mouse over to the iPad. The two will link up, and you’ll be able to use your mouse with your iPad without entering Sidecar.

Should I install iPadOS 15?

It depends. iPadOS 15 may be available to the public, but it’s still being tweaked and refined, and as such it might be a little buggy. In other words, you probably shouldn’t download iPadOS 15 is you rely on your iPad for things like work, nor should you install it if you’re not comfortable with things not running as smoothly as they eventually will.

Now, that will change once the operating system exits the beta process and is more widely available. When that happens, it will be stable enough to download and install without any issues.

Which iPads support iPadOS 15?

Apple has been very good at pushing updates to its super old devices, and iPadOS 15 is no different — the operating system is rolling out to most iPad models from the past five or six years. Even the iPad Air 2 is getting iPadOS 15, despite being released all the way back in 2014. Here’s the full list of iPads that will get iPadOS 15.

  • iPad Pro 12.9 (5th gen)
  • iPad Pro 11 (3rd gen)
  • iPad Pro 12.9 (4th gen)
  • iPad Pro 11 (2nd gen)
  • iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd gen)
  • iPad Pro 11 (1st gen)
  • iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd gen)
  • iPad Pro 12.9 (1st gen)
  • iPad Pro 10.5
  • iPad Pro 9.7
  • iPad (8th gen)
  • iPad (7th gen)
  • iPad (6th gen)
  • iPad (5th gen)
  • iPad mini (5th gen)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (4th gen)
  • iPad Air (3rd gen)
  • iPad Air 2

When will iPadOS 15 be released?

Apple announced iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021 , its annual developer conference. After the conference, Apple made the software available to developers, and it’s now available in a public beta, which means that users can download the unfinished version of it.

Most, however, should wait until the consumer version of the software. iPadOS 15 will be released to the public on September 20.

How to install iPadOS 15

Don’t mind dealing with bugs and still want to check out the latest and greatest software? It may be worth considering downloading and installing the iPadOS 15 public beta. It’s important to reiterate that only tech-savvy users that have an iPad to spare should download the public beta — everyone else should just wait until the software is widely available.

Here’s how to install the iPadOS 15 public beta:

  1. Back up your iPad, through iCloud or by plugging it into your computer. If something happens during the process, you’ll want a backup.
  2. Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website on the iPad you want to download the beta to.
  3. Tap “Sign In,” which is found under the list of beta programs.
  4. Log in to your Apple ID.
  5. Under the “Get Started” section, tap the “enroll your device” link.
  6. Follow the instructions to archive your data and files.
  7. Tap the “Download profile” button. Tap “Allow” when prompted.
  8. Go to the Settings app and tap “Profile Downloaded.”
  9. Tap the “Install” button on the top right of the display. Enter your PIN code, then tap “Install” again when prompted.
  10. Tap the “Restart” button. When your phone restarts, the profile will be installed.
  11. Again, open the Settings app. Head to General > Software Update . Your iPad should find an update to iPadOS 15.
  12. Your iPad will download the update. Once that has finished tap “Install Now.”

The post Apple iPadOS 15: Everything you need to know appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

How to Delete Downloads on an Android Phone

Over time, the Downloads folder on your phone can become full of necessary data and lead to “internal storage full” errors. It’s important to clean out the Downloads folder and get rid of files you don’t use. The three methods outlined below will show you how to delete downloads on Android phones.
CELL PHONES
CNET

You might not have to wait for Windows 11 to run Android apps on your PC

Windows 11 will release soon with a bunch of new features -- including the ability to run Android apps (here's how to download Windows 11). But Samsung Galaxy owners have already seen the future. Certain Android phone users can currently access Android mobile apps directly from their Windows 10 PC, thanks to an update to the Your Phone app that Microsoft rolled out to the general public last August. Windows 10 also lets you run multiple Android mobile apps side by side on your Windows 10 PC and supported Samsung devices.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Apple Software#Apple Pencil#Ios#Facetime#Macos#Safari#The App Library#Home Screen#Imessage#Spatial Audio#Slide Over#Mail
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

These Apple Devices Are All Discounted on Amazon Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Apple never discounts prices on their own devices so it’s always a big deal when their latest products go on sale elsewhere. And right now, Amazon slashed prices on a slew of items, from AirPod Pros to Macbook Airs — just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Here are all the best Apple deals on Amazon right now. You’ll want to snag them fast before...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

This new iPhone feature alerts your contacts when you aren’t free to text back

Big Tech developers release regular updates to their software that introduce new features, boost security and more. These incremental updates are supplanted by major releases that sometimes overhaul entire systems. Like it or not, the hype keeps current users interested while attracting new ones. Apple updates its iOS operating system...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
inputmag.com

A popular keyboard for blind iPhone users shuts down after Apple rejections

The developer of an iPhone keyboard for blind or low-vision users says that following repeated disputes with Apple, the keyboard will be discontinued. FlickType started out as a swipe-based keyboard for the Apple Watch, and that version will remain. Kosta Eleftheriou, the developer behind FlickType, says that Apple rejected his...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Mini-LED MacBook Pro suppliers say the device is on schedule

Apple is reportedly planning new mini-LED MacBook Pro models for this year. Previous reports suggested they might be delayed. A new report claims they are in fact on schedule. A new report claims that Apple's mini-LED MacBook Pro might actually be on schedule, following previous reports of delays because of chip shortages.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Apple’s On-iCloud or Is It On-Device CSAM Scan?

Apple’s CSAM privacy fiasco (see my Sunday article) continues with apparently contradictory “clarifications”. In trying to tell the public ‘there’s nothing to see here’ Apple released two documents on its use of CSAM technology: an FAQ and a CSAM Technical Summary (PDF links). The CSAM Technical Summary seems to say...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple Maps Business Problem Keeps Google Maps in the Lead

Apple Maps has a business problem, and it will always play second string to Google Maps until it gets fixed. That problem is business listings, and right now Google is the clear leader. Both Apple and Google Maps offer reliable driving directions, especially in urban areas. Walking directions, however, are...
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Apple has been CSAM scanning your iCloud mail since 2019

Apple has officially confirmed that it is scanning iCloud Mail for CSAM, and it has been doing it since 2019. However, Apple has not been scanning iCloud Photos or iCloud backups for such content, which may change in the near future. Apple has confirmed the iCloud Mail scanning to 9to5Mac....
INTERNET
CNET

iOS 15 beta: Find out if your iPhone can run Apple's latest OS

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. The next major software update for the iPhone, iOS 15, is now available for those who want to test it. Unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference along with a slate of other product releases in June, iOS 15 is now available as a public beta (here's how to download iOS 15), with the general release arriving in the fall, likely alongside the rumored iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Could an iPhone 13 ever hit shelves? Rumors say Apple may not be superstitious

Will Apple kick superstition and name its new smartphone the iPhone 13, or will the company play it safe and call it the iPhone 12S? We don't know for sure, but rumors say that Apple could name its new iPhone after the traditionally unlucky number. Although its name continues to be cloaked in mystery, gossip about the next iPhone's name is buzzing ahead of its rumored September release.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

240K+
Followers
5K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy