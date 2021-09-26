Heisman Watch 2021: Matt Corral still on top after bye week

The 2021 Heisman Watch is officially on, Matt Corral is the early favorite after Week 4. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young offers the closest competition to win the NCAA’s most coveted individual trophy.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here’s a look at the 2021 Heisman Trophy odds .

Player 2021 Heisman Trophy odds Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss +150 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama +175 Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati +1500 Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma +2500 JT Daniels, QB, Georgia +2500 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State +3000 CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State +3000 Malik Willis, QB, Liberty +3500 Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State +4000 Anthony Brown, QB, Oregon +4000 CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon +4000 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State +4000 Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina +4000 Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State +4000 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan +5000

If Rattler takes home the NCAA gridiron’s most esteemed individual award, he’d be the third Sooners QB to do so in a five-year span, following Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray . Both proceeded to be No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft, too.

Considering how productive Oklahoma’s offenses have been under head coach Lincoln Riley and given Rattler’s immense talent level, though, he’s not lived up to the hype as of yet.

Heisman Watch: Top storylines from 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) throws the football prior facing Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Heisman Trophy has been awarded 21 times this millennium, and only thrice has a non-quarterback won it, not including Reggie Bush’s vacated 2005 accolade. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith got the nod last year, so it’s understandable that oddsmakers are heavily favoring quarterbacks.

We’ve already touched on the legacy Rattler is following, but since he had to deal with such lofty expectations last season as he stepped in for Jalen Hurts , it seems like the Sooners field general will be up to the task. Rattler led Oklahoma to a Big 12 title last season, and lit up Florida in a 55-20 Cotton Bowl triumph.

As for the other QBs on the Heisman Trophy odds, there’s no shortage of intrigue among the heavy hitters.

Many expected Alabama’s Bryce Young to start last season until Mac Jones seized the reins of the Crimson Tide offense and completed an FBS-record 77.4% of his passes.

Check out this paragraph from our final preseason update : Young is a dual-threat stud who could easily emerge as the favorite — provided the departures of Smith and Jaylen Waddle go as smoothly as when Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were first-round picks the season before.

Now, Young is a Heisman Trophy favorite . It took one week for him to reach that status, and he’s maintained it since. How about that?

Among other draft-eligible players in the 2021 Heisman race, some may be surprised to see Sam Howell so far down the list. The North Carolina field general is widely thought of as the top QB prospect in the 2022 NFL draft.

However, Howell just lost both his top running backs and wide receivers to the pros, so Howell will have to play hero ball to emulate the success he’s had in two previous seasons. The Tar Heels’ 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech was downright awful, proving Howell misses all those dynamic skill position players.

To his credit, Howell has bounced back since. He roared back in Week 2, throwing for 352 yards and three scores while running for 104 yards and two more TDs in a 59-17 romp over Georgia State. Howell then hung another 59 points on Virginia the following weekend. His Week 4 matchup against Georgia Tech didn’t go as well. Coming in as a two-touchdown favorite, the Tar Heels lost by 23 points as Howell accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns.

Finally: A deep sleeper is Liberty QB Malik Willis. His level of competition just isn’t up to snuff yet, but he’s an elite talent who’s bound to be a first-round pick. Willis has 14 total TDs through four starts, and hasn’t thrown an interception. Make note of him now if you haven’t already. We’re talking about a special skill set here.

