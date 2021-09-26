CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heisman Watch 2021: Matt Corral still on top after bye week

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The 2021 Heisman Watch is officially on, Matt Corral is the early favorite after Week 4. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young offers the closest competition to win the NCAA’s most coveted individual trophy.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here’s a look at the 2021 Heisman Trophy odds .

Player 2021 Heisman Trophy odds
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss +150
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama +175
Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati +1500
Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma +2500
JT Daniels, QB, Georgia +2500
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State +3000
CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State +3000
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty +3500
Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State +4000
Anthony Brown, QB, Oregon +4000
CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon +4000
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State +4000
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina +4000
Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State +4000
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan +5000

If Rattler takes home the NCAA gridiron’s most esteemed individual award, he’d be the third Sooners QB to do so in a five-year span, following Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray . Both proceeded to be No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft, too.

Considering how productive Oklahoma’s offenses have been under head coach Lincoln Riley and given Rattler’s immense talent level, though, he’s not lived up to the hype as of yet.

Also Read:
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler crashes amid big shakeup

Heisman Watch: Top storylines from 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) throws the football prior facing Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Heisman Trophy has been awarded 21 times this millennium, and only thrice has a non-quarterback won it, not including Reggie Bush’s vacated 2005 accolade. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith got the nod last year, so it’s understandable that oddsmakers are heavily favoring quarterbacks.

We’ve already touched on the legacy Rattler is following, but since he had to deal with such lofty expectations last season as he stepped in for Jalen Hurts , it seems like the Sooners field general will be up to the task. Rattler led Oklahoma to a Big 12 title last season, and lit up Florida in a 55-20 Cotton Bowl triumph.

As for the other QBs on the Heisman Trophy odds, there’s no shortage of intrigue among the heavy hitters.

Click here for Sportsnaut’s own top 25 college football rankings

Many expected Alabama’s Bryce Young to start last season until Mac Jones seized the reins of the Crimson Tide offense and completed an FBS-record 77.4% of his passes.

Check out this paragraph from our final preseason update : Young is a dual-threat stud who could easily emerge as the favorite — provided the departures of Smith and Jaylen Waddle go as smoothly as when Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were first-round picks the season before.

Now, Young is a Heisman Trophy favorite . It took one week for him to reach that status, and he’s maintained it since. How about that?

College football world reacts to Bryce Young’s amazing debut as Alabama blows out Miami

Among other draft-eligible players in the 2021 Heisman race, some may be surprised to see Sam Howell so far down the list. The North Carolina field general is widely thought of as the top QB prospect in the 2022 NFL draft.

However, Howell just lost both his top running backs and wide receivers to the pros, so Howell will have to play hero ball to emulate the success he’s had in two previous seasons. The Tar Heels’ 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech was downright awful, proving Howell misses all those dynamic skill position players.

To his credit, Howell has bounced back since. He roared back in Week 2, throwing for 352 yards and three scores while running for 104 yards and two more TDs in a 59-17 romp over Georgia State. Howell then hung another 59 points on Virginia the following weekend. His Week 4 matchup against Georgia Tech didn’t go as well. Coming in as a two-touchdown favorite, the Tar Heels lost by 23 points as Howell accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns.

Finally: A deep sleeper is Liberty QB Malik Willis. His level of competition just isn’t up to snuff yet, but he’s an elite talent who’s bound to be a first-round pick. Willis has 14 total TDs through four starts, and hasn’t thrown an interception. Make note of him now if you haven’t already. We’re talking about a special skill set here.

Find out where Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, Spencer Rattler go in our latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Nick Saban says Bryce Young nearly gave him a heart attack

Nick Saban was surprisingly pleased on Saturday even though his Alabama Crimson Tide barely pulled out a win at Florida. The Tide led 21-3 in the first quarter and 28-16 in the third quarter, but they allowed Florida back into the game and barely won 31-29. They had some issues with the play clock late in the game, and Saban says those moments played with his emotions.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Corral earns national award after record-setting Week 3 performance

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral’s monster game against Tulane on Saturday night has resulted in a national award. The 6-2, 205-pound junior accounted for 7 touchdowns against the Green Wave, leading the Rebels to a 61-21 victory. For his efforts, Corral has been named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player...
COLLEGE SPORTS
therebelwalk.com

Matt Corral, Jeremy James earn SEC Weekly Honors

OXFORD, Miss. — The accolades continue for Ole Miss after a 61-21 win over Tulane as two Rebels have received weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference as announced by the league office Monday. Quarterback Matt Corral earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week while tackle Jeremy James earned SEC Co-Offensive...
OXFORD, MS
chatsports.com

Matt Corral storms into Heisman contention as No. 17 Ole Miss rolls Tulane

The Heisman campaign for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral might have been at a low volume through the first two weeks of the season, but on Saturday it was turned up to 11. Corral put up video game numbers in the No. 17 Rebels 61-21 win over Tulane inside a rain-soaked Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Despite the near two-hour lightning delay, Corral nearly took down a record that has stood since 1951 and held by a man named Showboat Boykin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
therebelwalk.com

Matt Corral named Walter Camp Player of the Week for Second Week in a Row

OXFORD, Miss. — For the second straight week, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been named the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation for games ending September 18. Matt Corral earns Offensive Player of Week honors for the second straight week...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Blue Delta Jeans Postgame Show: Heisman frontrunner Matt Corral carries Ole Miss to thrashing of Tulane

In this edition of the Blue Delta Jeans Postgame Show, Ben Garrett and Bradley Sowell break down Ole Miss' 61-21 win over Tulane to move to 3-0 on the season, including Lane Kiffin's postgame comments, Brad's Big Thing, Helmet Stickers, Who Won the Week and your questions answered. Has Matt Corral established himself as the Heisman frontrunner after three weeks?
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Matt Corral named Davey O'Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week

FORT WORTH, Texas – (Release) Ole Miss’ Matt Corral was selected as the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week Tuesday for week three of the college football season. On Saturday, Corral tied a school record by accounting for seven touchdowns (four rushing, three passing) and totaled 403 yards...
COLLEGE SPORTS
omahanews.net

QBs Mark Corral, Bryce Young running away with Heisman race

Quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama and Matt Corral of Ole Miss have pulled just about even in the race for the Heisman Trophy, three weeks into the college football season. At DraftKings, both Young and Corral are listed at 200. PointsBet is offering Corral at 200 and Young at 275, while BetMGM favors Young at 220 and lists Corral at 275.
FOOTBALL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Matt Corral keeps evolving

OXFORD — Matt Corral had something to say. And the fact Ole Miss was up several touchdowns didn’t really seem to matter. The redshirt junior quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner wound up throwing five touchdowns in a little over a half against Austin Peay on Sept. 11. The Rebels were rolling and, for the most part, did anything it wanted to a Governors team that had no answers for Corral’s golden right arm.
OXFORD, MS
Community Policy