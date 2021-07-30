Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Why do athletes bite their gold medals?

By Jamie Braidwood
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inDRW_0b91tHhq00

Despite a multitude of concerns ahead of the opening ceremony, the Olympic Games have already delivered some outstanding moments of sporting achievement and British success in Tokyo.

From Tom Daley and Matty Lee winning gold in the 10m synchronised diving on and Adam Peaty continuing his dominance in pool on ‘Magic Monday’ to the Philippines and Bermuda winning their first ever Olympic gold medals - athletes from across the world are making their countries proud.

The medal ceremonies that follow those dramatic moments on the field of play is when the sense of achievement really starts to sink in.

Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021 live: Latest updates and medals

And while proceedings are being conducted a little differently this year due to Covid-19 regulations (the athletes pick up the medals themselves rather than having them placed around their neck) - there is one element that remains the same: athletes biting their gold medals.

It’s a practice as common and ingrained in the Olympics as some of the sports themselves - but why do they do it?

Why do athletes bite their gold medals?

Back in the day, one of the ways to determine whether the shiny metal in your hand was gold was to bite into it, as gold is softer and more malleable than other metals. Basically, if you took a bite into it and you could see your teeth mark, there’s a good chance it was authentic and actually gold.

That’s largely irrelevant these days, especially in the context of the Olympics, but the tradition has endured. Of course, the gold medals awarded at the Olympics aren’t actually solid gold - it’s more of a compound of around 90 per cent silver, and at least six grams of the valuable stuff.

And, partly because of the tradition, when athletes receive their gold medals photographers ask them to take a bite and hold the pose, as it creates the iconic image we’ve become accustomed to.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

200K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Matty Lee
Person
Tom Daley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Why Olympians bite their medals and what they do with them

(CNN) — The sight of a jubilant Olympian standing atop the podium after being victorious in their discipline with a gold medal between their teeth is an iconic one. We've seen it numerous times at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games already, across a host of disciplines. The official Tokyo 2020...
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Here’s Why Suni Lee is Set for Huge Paydays After Gold Medal Success

Following American gymnast Suni Lee‘s breakout victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she’s all set to reap the benefits of her gold medal performance. The 18-year-old won gold on Thursday at the women’s all-around gymnastics event. It’s one of the most-watched competitions out of all the sports in the Summer Olympics. Her teammate Simone Biles was the clear favorite heading into the week. However, she withdrew from the remaining events earlier in the week. Therefore Lee’s chances of going for gold increased dramatically.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

The 'dark side' of the Olympics: Cate Campbell's bronze was overshadowed by an unprecedented gold rush in the pool - but her traumatic back story shows why she won Australia's bravest medal in Tokyo, writes MIKE COLMAN

The bulk of attention rightly went to individual dual gold medallists Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon, and Kaylee McKeown as Australia's female swimmers completed an historically successful Olympic campaign, but the efforts of team captain Cate Campbell can never be under-estimated. With just the one individual bronze in her luggage as...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
Celebritieslionheartv.net

Celebs, netizens, and personalities react toward Hidilyn Diaz’s detractors turned supporters after the athlete won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Haters of now Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz started to praise her after ridiculing the athlete for the past years, prompting celebrities, personalities, and netizens alike to share their respective reactions on twitter. In 2019, Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo accused Diaz of being associated with personalities and groups...
Florida State10NEWS

How are Florida's athletes doing at the Tokyo Olympics?

TOKYO, Japan — After having to be pushed back due to the coronavirus, the highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics that was originally set to happen in 2020 is officially underway. From swimming to taekwondo to track and field Florida has several athletes on Team USA. We rounded up how they've done so far.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB claimed a stunning 27 gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics in what was their most successful Games since 1908 as they finished second in the medal table... but who are the British athletes defending their titles in Tokyo this year?

Five years ago in Rio, Team GB defied all prior expectation by claiming a staggering 67 medals - 27 of which were gold - as they finished behind only the United States in their most successful Games since 1908. Now, after a year-long delay due to the outbreak of coronavirus,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy