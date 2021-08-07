Eyewitness News evening update

Check out the Eyewitness News headlines you may have missed while cheering on Team USA during the Tokyo games.

Friday, Aug. 6

Search for woman who shot woman in head in Brooklyn

Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.

The brazen murder was captured on surveillance video that is too graphic to show in its entirety, but police are hoping it leads to an arrest.

Masks required in New Jersey schools

New Jersey will require all students, educators, staff, and visitors to wear face masks inside of school buildings , Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

Murphy said the requirement applies to the start of the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of vaccination status.

The executive order Murphy signed pertains to public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings.

Summer Streets returns to Manhattan this weekend

Summer Streets is making its return to Manhattan on Saturday. Nearly seven miles of Park Avenue, Lafayette and Centre streets -- stretching from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park -- will be shut down to car traffic.

There will be free public art installations, performances and activities along the route. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Click here for a schedule of activities.

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and humid

Saturday will be partly sunny and more humid ahead of a chance of rain on Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Exclusive video shows shooting that injured 2 innocent people on MTA bus

Bullets from a shooting on a Queens street struck an MTA bus, injuring two passengers, and Eyewitness News obtained exclusive video of the incident.

It happened around 9:05 a.m. on 148th Street and Jamaica Avenue, where police say the gunman was taking aim at a man on Jamaica Avenue when his bullets hit a Q8 bus. The street was very busy at the time of the shooting, with pedestrians scrambling for safety when the gunfire rang out.

Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe

State lawmakers told Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday that their ongoing investigation of his conduct in office is almost done and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence as they moved toward what seemed like an increasingly inevitable impeachment battle.

Since March, the Assembly's judiciary committee has been investigating whether there are grounds to impeach the Democratic governor over sexual harassment allegations, misleading the public about COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and using state resources and staff for his $5 million book deal.

In a letter sent Thursday, the law firm leading the investigation, Davis Polk & Wardwell, reminded Cuomo's legal team that it has subpoenaed certain documents and expects "full compliance from the governor," but that his time to respond was almost up.

Iconic Paris Theater reopening as NYC emerges from pandemic

An iconic movie theater is reopening this week , and the first film to be shown is "The Forty-Year-Old Version."

The door to the future opens into the past, as the Paris Theater of old is brought back to life -- and now, getting ready for a grand reopening.

AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as humid

Friday will be mostly sunny and not as humid with temperatures rising again into the upper 80s.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Fallout continues after AG report on Gov. Cuomo

District attorneys from Manhattan, Nassau County, Westchester County, and Albany have requested materials from the New York Attorney General's Office in a possible criminal probe of harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Some of the conduct alleged in the report released Tuesday occurred in those counties, though Attorney General Letitia James said the findings of her inquiry were civil in nature. Still, she did not rule out the possibility of local criminal charges.

Auto Show canceled

The 2021 New York International Automobile Show at the Javits Center has been canceled due to the growing incidences of the COVID-19 delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread.

Future of the BQE

There was a shift in gears Wednesday as the de Blasio administration seeks a fix for the 70-year-old Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

The four-part plan focuses on preserving the structure; executing immediate and ongoing maintenance; expanding monitoring and enforcement; and developing a long-term, community-based vision for the entire corridor.

Part of the latest plan calls for decreasing traffic instead of increasing capacity to extend the life of the BQE another 20 years.

AccuWeather: Overnight rain for some

Clouds will bring steady rain to the Jersey Shore, Long Island and Connecticut into Thursday morning.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Suffolk County. Only a little rain is expected in New York City. Areas north and west should remain dry.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Calls grow for Cuomo to resign

There are more calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign . The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania released a joint statement calling on Cuomo to step down.

It comes after the attorney general released a bombshell report. The key findings include that the governor sexually harassed 11 women, he broke state and federal laws and he retaliated against at least one of the women for her allegations.

In a video-taped statement, Cuomo again denied any wrongdoing and said "the facts are much different from what has been portrayed."

Vaccines required in NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new proof of vaccination requirement for most indoor events in New York City, believed to be the first such mandate by an American city.

Dining at restaurants, working out at a gym, attending a movie or play will all require proof of vaccination starting August 16. Enforcement will begin on September 13, to coincide with the return of children to schools.

AccuWeather: More clouds than sun, still comfortable

Wednesday will see more clouds than sun during the day, but it will still be comfortable. Jeff has the AccuWeather forecast

Monday, Aug. 2

COVID latest in the Tri-State

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is mandating that all MTA workers and New York-based Port Authority workers get vaccinated or comply with weekly testing.

In NYC, Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped short of reinstating an indoor mask mandate, but instead is "strongly recommending" that all New Yorkers wear masks when inside.

3 innocent bystanders shot outside bodega in Washington Heights

Police released surveillance video of a confrontation at a Washington Heights bodega in which three innocent bystanders were shot.

Three men first followed another man inside the deli. A fourth man went behind the counter where a frightened store employee cowered in fear.

The incident then spilled outside where a gun battle ensued, wounding three bystanders, two women and an elderly man.

New Jersey's 5 tornadoes last week the 2nd biggest outbreak in 71 years

New Jersey saw five tornados Thursday night, the second-biggest one-day tornado outbreak in the state in the past 71 years.

The most tornadoes in a single day in New Jersey were seven in 1989. The second most was five tornadoes on March 10, 1964, a record that was tied Thursday night.

AccuWeather: Cloudier but still pleasant Tuesday

We'll see high cloud cover during the day on Tuesday , and there will be a lot of moisture not too far offshore during the middle of the week that we'll have to watch out for.

Friday, July 30

Broadway vaccine requirements

The Broadway League announced Friday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members , as well as performers, backstage crew, and theater staff, for all performances through October 2021.

Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket.

Brooklyn construction site collapse

Two workers were rescued after a construction site accident in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at 439 Lincoln Road around 2 p.m. when part of the ceiling and walls collapsed.

As the building was being demolished, a brick wall collapsed on the workers on the second floor which brought the roof down on top of them, the FDNY said.

Tornado outbreak

Powerful storms tore through parts of New Jersey Thursday night, carving a path of destruction with Long Beach Island seeing the most significant damage.

There were a total of eight confirmed tornadoes between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Top 10 day

Get ready for a Top 10 day of weather on Saturday with highs only in the upper 70s and sunny, blue skies. Normally the last day of July runs in the mid-80s.

Thursday, July 29

Storms spark tornadoes, flooding across New Jersey and Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service said a tornado was spotted near Barnegat south of Toms River just after 9 p.m.

The NWS also said two touched down and one caused significant damage in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

More tranquil Friday

After powerful storms moved through the area on Thursday, we will go from turbulent to tranquil overnight.

Friday will be a transition day as morning clouds and haze turn to bright, blue skies during the day.

Wednesday, July 28

More shark sightings on Long Island

The Town of Hempstead in Nassau County implemented swimming restrictions at three beaches Wednesday afternoon following a series of shark sightings

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said that around 1 p.m. lifeguards, who are trained to identify sharks, spotted a blacktip reef shark about 20 yards offshore at Lido Beach.

People are being told not to go in the water past their knees at Lido Beach, Long Beach and Jones Beach.

Mask guidance

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is backing the CDC and now "strongly recommends" masks for everyone while indoors -- but he stopped short of issuing a mask mandate.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is still assessing the CDC recommendations.

Unpaid debt forgiven for at least 50,000 CUNY students

The CUNY Comeback Program is believed to be the largest of its kind in the entire country. The initiative aims to help students who suffered financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AccuWeather Alert: Powerful PM thunderstorms

round of powerful storms could trigger gusty winds, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado beginning Thursday afternoon.

We'll be mainly dry and cloudy to start the day, but a warm front will approach by late morning and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Tuesday, July 27

CDC updates indoor mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines , recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Man survives transformer explosion on NYC sidewalk

Shocking video captured the moment that a transformer exploded underneath a man as he was walking in Queens.

The incident happened July 22 around 5:30 p.m. on 117-25 Farmers Boulevard. Barry West, 57, was walking to pay for his phone bill when the transformer exploded, knocking him to the ground.

West remains at Nassau Medical Center on Tuesday where he is recovering from second-degree burns.

Multiple sharks spotted off Jones Beach day after lifeguard possibly bitten

Multiple sharks were spotted off Jones Beach Tuesday, one day after a lifeguard there was potentially bitten, and as a result, swimming has been prohibited until further notice.

The sharks were seen near Central Mall around, and state police who responded with a drone were able to spot the sharks as well.

AccuWeather: Spotty storms, cooler

Wednesday will be a little cooler with spotty storms during the day and a few breaks for sunshine.

While those storms aren't expected to be too active, that will change on Thursday when a pair of fronts move through the region.

Monday, July 26

Deliveryman robbed

The NYPD has released video of a violent robbery involving a restaurant worker in Queens.

The worker was outside the restaurant on Woodside Avenue in Flushing about two weeks ago when two men approached him and stole his scooter.

Possible shark attack at Jones Beach

A lifeguard at Jones Beach State Park may have been bitten by a shark while in the water. The incident was reported near Central Mall at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.

The lifeguard reported a possible shark bite on his left calf that measured about 1 inch in length. He said he saw a fin in the water.

NYC vaccine and testing mandates

All unvaccinated city municipal workers will have to get weekly testing by the start of school in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, in a dramatic expansion of the city's vaccination policy.

The new requirement will apply to all city workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers. It will also apply to some contracted employees.

The new rule will go into effect on September 13, when students are expected to return to public schools

AccuWeather: Dry heat and sun

We'll have plenty of sunshine and less humidity during the day on Tuesday with temperatures approaching 90 degrees

By nightfall, a couple showers and thunderstorms could move through the Poconos and Catskills and begin to weaken as they move eastward to New York City.

