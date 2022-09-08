Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299

Table of Contents

Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of Apple’s most popular products. And if you know where to look, you can find bargains on the newest generation of products, including the new AirPods, the latest generation of iPods, iPads and, most recently, the Apple Watch Series 7.

During Apple’s Annual Keynote Event, held on September 7, it was announced that the new AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch 8 would be released by mid-September, which means we’re sure to see prices drop even lower in upcoming weeks.

With the top Apple deals of September 2022, you can save hundreds of dollars by buying incredible Apple products first released in 2019 or 2020. For instance, you can find some of the best AirPods deals on Amazon.

We’re also on standby in case there are sudden deep cuts on existing Apple laptops as the tech giant rolls out its newest generation of M2 laptops . If the M1 laptops go on sale, you’ll know it here first.

To help you find the best Apple deals, we checked all the major retailers to bring you the week’s top deals. We watch product listings closely to ensure we’re getting SPY readers the latest price drops and coupon codes, and we’ve already found tons of sales in September. Keep reading to find discounts on brand-new products like the Apple Watch Series 7 and the AirPods Max over-ear headphones . We’ve even seen significant savings on flagship products like the iPhone 13 .

We’ve highlighted a few of the best Apple deals below, but keep scrolling to find the details on all of the latest Apple promotions.

The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks

Regular readers of SPY will know by now that we’re obsessed with the M1 chip . The newest generation of Apple processors is so powerful that it’s an order of magnitude faster than the chips that came before it. Let’s put this in perspective. Say you bought a brand new iMac in 2019. At the time, this $2,000 machine was the top-of-the-line desktop computer for creative professionals running video editing software. Now, your fancy desktop computer is slower than the 2020 M1 Mac Mini, a product that used to be an afterthought in the desktop market. The new M1 chip is so fast that the 2020 M1 MacBook Air made the MacBook Pro obsolete , at least until the M1 Pro Chip was released along with the 2021 MacBook Pro.

For college students, creative professionals and average users, the M1 MacBook Air and Pro are again the year’s best laptops. And they’re in stock on Amazon and Best Buy at a seriously discounted price. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the M1 MacBook deals in hopes that the price will drop again, but we think this is the lowest they will go in September 2022.

This is the one to watch now that Apple has announced the new M2 chip . If you’re one of those deal-hunters who likes to sneak in one gen behind the latest and score the deep discounts, get ready: The M1 laptops may be your next big score.

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Chip (2022)

The newest MacBook Pro comes with Apple’s powerful M2 chip, and this is the perfect laptop for professionals who need to run programs like Photoshop or Final Cut Pro. Right now, you can save $150 by purchasing this laptop at Amazon, where Prime members can also take advantage of free shipping and returns. For students, this is also one of the best back-to-school laptop deals .

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Chip (2022) $1,149.00

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chip at Best Buy

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chip at Walmart

Buy M1 MacBook Air for $849 at Best Buy

Usually, you’ll find the best prices on the 2021 M1 MacBook Air (which we named the best laptop in the world for two years straight) at Amazon, but that’s not the case right now. For the lowest prices on M1 MacBook Air laptops, you’ll have to go to Best Buy, where these computers are selling for $849.99. You can also take advantage of Open Box deals at Walmart and Best Buy and get this sleek and stylish laptop at a steep discount.

Pro Tip: Are you a student? Apple itself is selling this machine for $899 in its student store.

Buy: 2021 M1 MacBook Air at Best Buy $849.99

Buy: 2021 M1 MacBook Air at Walmart

Buy: 2021 M1 MacBook Air at Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air (Renewed) for $799 at Amazon

The 2020 MacBook Air is missing only one thing: the M1 chip. That chip was so great that we named the 2021 MacBook Air the best laptop of the year for two years in a row, an unprecedented feat. However, if you primarily use your computer for school or office work (and streaming), then the 2020 MacBook Air is still a great machine, and for under $800, this is a great back-to-school laptop deal to snag right now.

Buy: 2020 Apple MacBook Air (Renewed) $798.98

Best Deals on Apple Watches

It’s hard to imagine now, but the Apple Watch was once seen as a flop. The continued success of this smartwatch shows that the Apple Watch beat the skeptics, and the new full-screen Series 7 was one of the top Christmas gifts in 2021. The Apple Watch continues to innovate, especially in the health space. For example, you can measure blood oxygen and check your heart rhythm. You can also track fitness, and switch between activities like swimming, cycling and running.

With the recent news that the new Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch SE are now available for pre-order, we’re sure to see prices on previous Apple Watches drop even lower in the upcoming weeks. Prices on the Apple Watch 8 start at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular, while the Apple Watch SE will be available for $249 with GPS or $299 with cellular.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for $299 at Amazon and Walmart

The Series 7 Apple Watch is a frequent hot-deal battleground between Amazon and its big-box competitors. Both have the best deal on this top-selling smartwatch, with a new $299 price.

The Retina display on the new Series 7 is nearly 20% larger than the Series 6. It comes in 41mm and 45mm faces, compared to the previous models’ 40mm and 44mm sizes. It has all of the fantastic health features of the Series 6 plus a more durable face, faster charging times and longer battery life.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 $384.82

Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 at Walmart

Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 at Best Buy

Get the Apple Watch SE for $209.99

NEW PRICE DROP

Even though the Apple Watch SE has a lower price point, it still has the same excellent fitness features as the Series 7. Is a larger full-screen display worth an extra hundred bucks to you? If not, the SE is an outstanding buy and nowhere better than at Amazon , where select colors of the budget version of Apple’s smartwatch are just $209.99. Best Buy has some open-box deals that further bring the price down. If you’re looking for the lowest prices on Apple Watches, this open box deal is the best you will find.

Buy: Apple Watch SE (GPS) $269.98

Buy: Apple Watch SE at Walmart

Buy: Apple Watch SE at Best Buy

Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro

In 2021, the previous generation of AirPods and AirPods Pro were almost always on sale, and rumors were flying that a new generation of Apple’s popular earbuds was about to be released. The rumors were true, and Apple officially released the Third Generation AirPods in October 2021 . As a result, we’ve seen the second-gen AirPods priced as low as $99 on rare occasions, and this is one of them.

If you’re looking for the best AirPods deals , you can always find some discounts available at the big retailers. Because these earbuds are so popular, retailers compete to offer the best price, and you can already find the new generation of AirPods on sale.

While there are plenty of other great wireless earbuds for sale in 2022 from brands like Samsung, Sony, Jabra and Master & Dynamic, Apple’s newest earbuds are a great choice if you primarily use Apple products. These earbuds seamlessly connect to iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and other Apple products and are comfortable to wear for long periods. Throw in a fantastic battery and excellent noise-canceling (though not the best in the world), and it’s easy to see why AirPods are so incredibly popular.

Buy AirPods Pro for $179.99 at Amazon and Walmart

Where can you find the best deals on the new AirPods Pro? Amazon and Walmart have just lowered the price to $179.99 for back-to-school. At 28% off, this is an excellent deal on the top earbuds from the AirPods line.

Buy: AirPods Pro $179.99 (orig. $249.00) 28% OFF

Buy: AirPods Pro at Walmart

Buy New Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) for $169.00 at Amazon

The new Apple AirPods were one of the most popular products featured on SPY in 2021, and Amazon is taking them all the way down to $169.00. This is the best deal and a great price for one of the coolest tech gadgets of 2022. If you prefer to shop at Target or Walmart, you can also purchase these for $169.99 and $169.98, respectively.

Buy: Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) $149.99 (orig. $179.00) 16% OFF

Buy: Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) at Walmart

Buy: Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) at Target

Buy Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for $99.99

Looking to save even more money on Apple’s wireless earbuds? Then you’ll want to buy the second-generation version of these earbuds instead, currently available via Amazon and Target for $99.99, which is a great deal if you’re willing to sacrifice some of the features of the new AirPods to save a few bucks.

Buy: AirPods (2nd Gen) $99.99 (orig. $159.00) 37% OFF

Buy: AirPods (2nd Gen) at Target

Best Deals on iPads

Every new generation of iPads is faster, lighter and easier to use. Typically, the best places to go for the new iPad 9th Gen are Best Buy and Amazon, where they are usually available for a discounted price of $299. However, Amazon offers an even more significant discount on the new iPad 9, selling the 2021 release for $279. The new iPad and iPad Mini will also likely drive down the prices of their predecessors, which are still mighty impressive tablets. You can also luck out and find occasional price drops on the new iPad Pro.

We promise that Apple isn’t paying us to promote these devices. That’s the thing: Apple doesn’t need to because the latest generation of chips is just that good. Inside the newest iPads, you’ll find either an A12 or A14 Bionic chip with a neural engine and Apple’s famous Retina Display. These iPads are so fast that they can completely replace a laptop for many people. If you use your device primarily for streaming, apps and browsing the internet, that’s precisely what we recommend. (In that case, we recommend going with additional memory and investing in some of the best iPad accessories .)

This September, Walmart has the best prices (by far) on the 2021 iPad Pro, which is available for $749 for a limited time. We’ve got details on all of the best deals on iPads below.

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch) at Amazon

We were big fans of the 2021 generation of iPads, which included the most affordable iPad we’d ever seen (find it below for just $279). However, if you’re looking for the newest Apple tablet, you’ll want to order the 2022 Apple iPad Air. Because this features Apple’s famous M1 chip, it’s more powerful than the average laptop. Buy a wireless keyboard, and you’ll be able to use this like both a laptop and a tablet.

This new tablet recently saw its first price drop over at Amazon, where Prime Members can save $40 on the retail price. That’s not a huge discount, but it’s the first price drop we’ve seen.

Buy: 2022 iPad Mini (10.9-Inches) $559.00 (orig. $599.00) 7% OFF

Buy: 2022 Apple iPad Air at Walmart

Purchase the 2021 iPad 9 for Just $299 at Amazon and Walmart

The 9th Generation iPad is one of the most popular and affordable Apple tablets. Released in September 2021 , it features the A13 Bionic chip, which offers faster performance.

Right now, both Amazon and Walmart have taken the 9th Generation iPad down beneath $300, which is a rare deal well worth jumping on.

Buy: 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (WiFi, 64GB) at Amazon $279.99 (orig. $329.00) 15% OFF

Buy: 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad at Walmart

Buy the 2021 11-Inch iPad Pro for $749 at Amazon and Walmart

The newest version of the iPad Pro puts other tablets to shame, and it’s got a price to match its feature set. You can still find this new Apple tablet for sale when you shop at Walmart and Amazon, where the current low price is just $749. We’ve occasionally seen this iPad drop down slightly lower, but right now, this is the lowest price you’ll find on new iPad Pros.

Buy: 2021 iPad Pro $749.00 (orig. $799.00) 6% OFF

Buy: 2021 iPad Pro

Get the 2021 iPad Mini for $399.99 at Best Buy

The iPad Mini is one of Apple’s most highly-rated iPads on the market, and thus it’s becoming harder and harder to find. Right now, the best deals live at Amazon and Best Buy for $399.99.

Buy: 2021 iPad Mini at Amazon $399.99 (orig. $499.00) 20% OFF

Buy: 2021 iPad Mini at Best Buy

Buy: 2021 iPad Mini at Walmart

Best Apple TV Deals

Are you tired of missing out on his TV series like Severance and Ted Lasso? Then make the upgrade to Apple TV. This smart TV device lets you enjoy 4K movies and shows (if your TV is up to the challenge). Apple TV makes it easy to rent and buy new release movies on demand. To get the lowest price on Apple TV, head to Amazon, where the 2021 edition is discounted by 33% for Prime members. We don’t often see this streaming device go below $130, so jump on this discount before it ends.

Buy: 2021 Apple TV 4K $119.99 (orig. $179.00) 33% OFF

Buy: 2021 Apple TV 4K at Best Buy

Buy: 2021 Apple TV 4K

Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free

Right now, Target is offering a great promotion for music lovers. If you sign up for Target’s free customer loyalty program, Target Circle, you automatically qualify for a 4-month free trial of Apple Music. If you’ve been searching for an alternative to Spotify and already use and love Apple devices, this is a great chance to try out the popular music streaming service for free. With an Apple Music membership, you can listen to over 90 million songs on your devices.

Buy: Apple Music 4 Months for Free

Best Deals on iMacs

The new generation of iMacs is among the best desktop computers in the world, priced accordingly. Considering the processing power inside, the $1,300 price tag is more than fair, but two of the best Apple deals of September 2022 cover the new iMacs.

We rarely find deals on Apple’s incredibly cool, fast iMacs, which got a major makeover and upgrade in 2021. We’ve recently seen the 7-core GPU version of this powerful desktop powered by the very speedy and robust M1 chip go as low as $1,200 on Amazon. However, it seems that deal has ended, and they’re now going for $1299.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Also, if you want to step back to the 2020 model, it’s a fantastic deal for just $849.99.

Buy: 2021 Apple iMac M1 $1299.00

Buy: 2021 Apple iMac M1

Buy: 2020 Apple iMac $899.99

Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones

Apple’s newest audio products are awe-inspiring . If you’re an audiophile looking to get the absolute best in audio quality and active noise cancellation, then the AirPods Max is the best headphones for sale. However, besides best-in-class audio, the AirPods Max headphones have another feature you won’t find in any other wireless headphones . The AirPods Max is compatible with Dolby Atmos and boasts “spatial audio,” which means you can enjoy the surround sound that previously only existed in movie theaters and luxury home theater setups. When watching your favorite movies or listening to music with Dolby Atmos technology, you’ll truly be immersed in a soundscape like never before.

Combine those features with excellent noise cancellation, and you’ve got mind-blowing audio. Of course, that’s why these over-ear headphones are so expensive. However, don’t pay full price like everyone else. You can find some great deals on AirPods Max headphones below.

Get AirPods Max Headphones for $429 at Amazon

Currently, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart offer various discounts on the new AirPods Max headphones, which vary by color. The lowest price we’re seeing on the AirPods Max is $429 at Amazon. You can also opt to shop open-box deals. We’ve tested this pair of headphones via Best Buy’s open-box program, and we recommend you do the same. Search for “buying options” or “open-box” on the product page.

Buy: AirPods Max Headphones $429.00 (orig. $549.00) 22% OFF

Buy: AirPods Max Headphones at Best Buy

Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76

As we stated, the Mac Mini was an afterthought in the crowded desktop market — until the M1 chip came along. Now, you can create a fast and reliable computing setup for work or school with the M1 Mac Mini for $659.00 at Amazon. At this price, the Mac Mini isn’t just one of the best Apple deals of 2022; it’s one of the best desktop computers of the year, full stop.

Buy: M1 Mac Mini at Amazon $668.76

Buy: M1 Mac Mini at Best Buy

Best Beats Studio Deals

This summer, we’ve found great discounts on Beats by Dre wireless headphones and earbuds. Check out two of the best Apple deals of September below.

Beats Studio Buds for $149.99

Finally, we’ve got one more deal for music lovers and fans of the Beats by Dre family of headphones and earbuds (part of the Apple product family). The Beats Studio Buds offer a sleek design, but the main draw of these earbuds is their comfort. They’re some of the most comfortable earbuds for sale in 2022 and offer powerful noise cancelation at an affordable price. Currently on sale for $150, you can pick up these popular buds at Target and Amazon.

Buy: Beats Studio Buds (Blue) $149.95

Buy: Beats Studio Buds $149.99

Beats Solo 3 Headphones for $132

Beats by Dre makes some of the world’s best on-ear headphones, and the Solo 3 wireless headphones come with up to 40 hours of listening time. For a limited time, Walmart has reduced the price of select colors of the Beats Solo 3 to just $131.39. Amazon has also dropped the prices on these headphones to just $134.95. That’s a 33% discount on the newest Beats Solo headphones and total savings of $65.

Buy: Beats Solo 3 at Walmart $131.39

Buy: Beats Solo 3 at Amazon

FAQ About Apple Sales & Discounts

Apple makes some of the world's most popular consumer devices, and the company has very devoted fans. For true Apple loyalists, the thought of using a Windows PC or an Android phone is unthinkable. Because of this brand loyalty, Apple doesn't need to offer steep discounts in order to attract customers. That's why Apple has a reputation for avoiding sales events and deals. However, you actually can find a lot of deals on popular Apple products. As of August 2022, you can find discounts on iPads, MacBook Air and Pro laptops, Mac Mini computers, AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds and even the new AirPods Max headphones. What about iPhones? We recommend checking directly with your wireless carrier of choice for the latest iPhone deals, especially now with the release of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. For everything else, we've rounded up the absolute lowest prices on Apple products, as well as answers to common questions.

During Black Friday 2022, we saw prices on Apple AirPods Pro drop to just $159. Right now the best deal is $179.99, a $70 discount from the full retail price of $249. Keep in mind that these wireless earbuds rarely go above $200 at popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Yes! Even though Apple's new over-ear headphones are brand new, you can find them on sale if you know where to look. With a full retail price of $549, these noise-canceling headphones aren't cheap. However, with truly stellar audio, premier active noise-cancellation, and spatial audio with Dolby Atmos surround sound, these may just be the greatest headphones in the world. You can find select colors of the AirPods Max selling for $430.00 on a good day, but usually they're priced as high as $480. Be sure to check out Best Buy's Open Box deals to go even lower.

The 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air is a seriously impressive machine, and based on the performance of the M1 chip, it has a ridiculously low price tag. That was true even at its full price, but now you can buy this laptop at Best Buy for $849.99

We 100% recommend the M1 Mac Mini, which puts 2019-era iMacs to shame at a fraction of the cost. Thanks to the lightning-fast M1 chip, the new 2020 Mac Mini is one of the best desktop computers of the year and is absolutely worth the sub-$700 price tag at Amazon.

The 2021 iPad Pro is still probably the world's best tablet right now despite its steep $749 price tag. While it does carry the incredibly fast M1 chip, for just $100 more you could buy the M1 MacBook Air. For this reason, we think most consumers will be just as happy with the 2020 iPad Air or the new 2021 iPad 9, the latter of which can be found for $299 at Walmart.

We 100% believe that the new Apple AirPods Max headphones justify their $479 price tag. These are premium headphones designed for true audiophiles, so if that doesn't apply to you, we recommend going with the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones instead. However, for true best-in-class audio, nothing beats the AirPods Max. Apple's new over-ear headphones offer incredible active noise-cancellation technology, fantastic battery life, a comfortable fit and stylish design. On top of all that, these headphones are compatible with Dolby Atmos, which means you can have a genuine surround sound experience with your headphones.