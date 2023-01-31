Top Apple Deals for February 2023: M1 MacBook Air and M1 Mac Mini Are Best Buy’s Best Deals

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Apple may not be inclined to host huge sales, even with Presidents’ Day close at hand, but all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of Apple’s most popular products. And if you know where to look, you can find bargains on the newest generation of products, including the new AirPods, the latest generation of iPods, iPads and, most recently, the Apple Watch Series 8.

With the top Apple deals of February 2023, you can save hundreds of dollars by buying incredible Apple products first released within the last few years. For instance, you can find some of the best AirPods deals on Amazon.

We’re also on standby in case there are sudden deep cuts on existing Apple laptops now that the tech giant has rolled out its newest generation of M2 laptops . If the M1 laptops go on sale, you’ll know it here first.

To help you find the best Apple deals, we checked all the major retailers to bring you the week’s top deals. We watch product listings closely to ensure we’re getting SPY readers the latest price drops and coupon codes, and we’ve already found tons of sales. Keep reading to find discounts on brand-new products like the Apple Watch Series 7 and the AirPods Max over-ear headphones . We’ve even seen significant savings on flagship products like the iPhone 13 .

We’ve highlighted a few of the best Apple deals below, but keep scrolling to find the details on all of the latest Apple promotions.

The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks

Regular readers of SPY will know by now that we’re obsessed with the M1 chip . The newest generation of Apple processors is so powerful that it’s an order of magnitude faster than the chips that came before it. Let’s put this in perspective. Say you bought a brand new iMac in 2019. At the time, this $2,000 machine was the top-of-the-line desktop computer for creative professionals running video editing software. Now, your fancy desktop computer is slower than the 2020 M1 Mac Mini, a product that used to be an afterthought in the desktop market. The new M1 chip is so fast that the 2020 M1 MacBook Air made the MacBook Pro obsolete , at least until the M1 Pro Chip was released along with the 2021 MacBook Pro.

For college students, creative professionals and average users, the M1 MacBook Air and Pro are again the year’s best laptops. And they’re in stock on Amazon and Best Buy at a seriously discounted price. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the M1 MacBook deals in hopes that the price will drop again, but we think this is the lowest they will go in December 2022.

This is the one to watch now that Apple has announced the new M2 chip . If you’re one of those deal-hunters who likes to sneak in one gen behind the latest and score the deep discounts, get ready: The M1 laptops may be your next big score.

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Chip (2022)

The newest MacBook Pro comes with Apple’s powerful M2 chip, and this is the perfect laptop for professionals who need to run programs like Photoshop or Final Cut Pro. Right now, you can save $200 by purchasing this laptop at Best Buy. For students, this is also one of the best back-to-school laptop deals .

$1,099.00 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Chip at Amazon

$1149.00

Buy M1 MacBook Air for $799 at Best Buy

Right now you’ll find the best price on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (which we named the best laptop in the world for two years straight) at Best Buy, and that’s the place to go right now to get this great laptop for 20% off. You can also take advantage of Open Box deals at Walmart and Best Buy and get this sleek and stylish laptop at a steep discount.

Pro Tip: Are you a student? Apple itself is selling this machine for $899 in its student store.

2020 MacBook Air at Best Buy

$799.99 $999.99

2020 M1 Macbook Air $979.00

2020 Apple MacBook Air (Renewed) for $829 at Amazon

The 2020 MacBook Air is missing only one thing: the M1 chip. That chip was so great that we named the 2021 MacBook Air the best laptop of the year for two years in a row, an unprecedented feat. However, if you primarily use your computer for school or office work (and streaming), then the 2020 MacBook Air is still a great machine, and for barely over $800, this is a great laptop deal to snag right now.

2020 Apple Macbook Air (Renewed) at Amazon

$829.00

Best Deals on iPhones

Get $200 and Free 3rd Gen AirPods With New iPhone 14

This month, new customers who sign-up for Visible and purchase the iPhone 14 will receive a $200 virtual gift card and a new pair of 3rd Gen Apple AirPods , the latest model of the best-selling earbuds that pair perfectly with the upgraded smartphone. Even better: This deal applies to the purchase of an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You can’t find any discounts on the brand-new iPhone 14 yet, but with a $200 virtual gift card, it’s like taking $200 off the price of Apple’s new flagship phone. On top of that, you’ll be getting the cheapest unlimited cell phone plan currently available, yet one that’s backed by Verizon’s 5G network.

Visible’s phone plan really is the most affordable option for the quality of coverage you get and starts at just $30/month for the basic package, which includes unlimited data, mobile hotspot usage, talk and text with zero hidden fees.

Apple iPhone 14

Starting at $34.54/month

Get the iPhone 14 Plus at Visible

Get the iPhone 14 Pro at Visible

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Visible

Best Deals on Apple Watches

It’s hard to imagine now, but the Apple Watch was once seen as a flop. The continued success of this smartwatch shows that the Apple Watch beat the skeptics, and the new full-screen Series 7 was one of the top Christmas gifts in 2021. The Apple Watch continues to innovate, especially in the health space. For example, you can measure blood oxygen and check your heart rhythm. You can also track fitness, and switch between activities like swimming, cycling and running.

Get the (Product) RED Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) for $369.00 at Amazon

The brand-new Series 8 Apple Watch is already getting its first sale, and likely the first of a few before the 2022 holiday shopping season is over.

The new improvements unveiled with the Series 8 could be lifesavers — an upgraded heart-rate tracker and new three-gyroscope-powered crash detector make the latest Apple Watch well worth the upgrade. Amazon’s $369.00 for the smaller 41mm (Product) RED model is the lowest price since release and a fantastic deal on the latest iteration of the Apple smartwatch.

(Product) RED Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) $349.00 (orig. $399.00) 13% OFF

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) at Walmart

$379.00

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 (Green) for $379.00 at Walmart

With the advent of the Series 8, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now the one to watch (sorry, bad pun) for sudden unannounced deals on some of the many colors the watch is offered in.

The Retina display on the new Series 7 is nearly 20% larger than the Series 6. It comes in 41mm and 45mm faces, compared to the previous models’ 40mm and 44mm sizes. It has all of the fantastic health features of the Series 6 plus a more durable face, faster charging times and longer battery life.

Apple Watch Series 7 (Green) at Walmart

$279.00 $399.00

Get the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for $199 at Walmart

Even though the Apple Watch SE has a lower price point, it still has the same excellent fitness features as the Series 7. Is a larger full-screen display worth an extra hundred bucks to you? If not, the SE is an outstanding buy, and Walmart has the budget version of Apple’s smartwatch for just $199.

Apple Watch Series SE at Walmart

$199.00 $279.00

Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro

In 2021, the previous generation of AirPods and AirPods Pro were almost always on sale, and rumors were flying that a new generation of Apple’s popular earbuds was about to be released. The rumors were true, and Apple officially released the Third Generation AirPods in October 2021 . As a result, we’ve seen the second-gen AirPods priced as low as $99 on rare occasions, and this is one of them.

If you’re looking for the best AirPods deals , you can always find some discounts available at the big retailers. Because these earbuds are so popular, retailers compete to offer the best price, and you can already find the new generation of AirPods on sale.

While there are plenty of other great wireless earbuds for sale in 2022 from brands like Samsung, Sony, Jabra and Master & Dynamic, Apple’s newest earbuds are a great choice if you primarily use Apple products. These earbuds seamlessly connect to iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and other Apple products and are comfortable to wear for long periods. Throw in a fantastic battery and excellent noise-canceling (though not the best in the world), and it’s easy to see why AirPods are so incredibly popular.

Buy New Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) for $169.99 at Best Buy

The new Apple AirPods were one of the most popular products featured on SPY in 2021, and Best Buy is taking them all the way down to $169.99. This is the best deal and a great price for one of the coolest tech gadgets of 2022.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) at Best Buy

$169.99

Buy Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for $99.00 at Walmart

Looking to save even more money on Apple’s wireless earbuds? Then you’ll want to buy the second-generation version of these earbuds instead, currently available at Walmart for $99.00, which is a great deal if you’re willing to sacrifice some of the features of the new AirPods to save a few bucks.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at Walmart

$99.00

Best Deals on iPads

Every new generation of iPads is faster, lighter and easier to use. Typically, the best places to go for the new iPad 9th Gen are Best Buy and Amazon, where they are usually available for a discounted price of $299. However, Amazon offers an even more significant discount on the new iPad 9, selling the 2021 release for $279. The new iPad and iPad Mini will also likely drive down the prices of their predecessors, which are still mighty impressive tablets. You can also luck out and find occasional price drops on the new iPad Pro.

We promise that Apple isn’t paying us to promote these devices. That’s the thing: Apple doesn’t need to because the latest generation of chips is just that good. Inside the newest iPads, you’ll find either an A12 or A14 Bionic chip with a neural engine and Apple’s famous Retina Display. These iPads are so fast that they can completely replace a laptop for many people. If you use your device primarily for streaming, apps and browsing the internet, that’s precisely what we recommend. (In that case, we recommend going with additional memory and investing in some of the best iPad accessories .)

This December, Amazon has the best prices on the 2021 iPad Pro, which is available for $649.99 for a limited time. We’ve got details on all of the best deals on iPads below.

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch) for $499.99 at Amazon

We were big fans of the 2021 generation of iPads, which included the most affordable iPad we’d ever seen (find it below for just $279). However, if you’re looking for the newest Apple tablet, you’ll want to order the 2022 Apple iPad Air, which Amazon is selling in select colors for $499.99. Because this features Apple’s famous M1 chip, it’s more powerful than the average laptop. Buy a wireless keyboard, and you’ll be able to use this like both a laptop and a tablet.

2022 iPad Air (10.9 Inches) $499.99 (orig. $599.00) 17% OFF

Purchase the 2021 iPad 9 for Just $344.79 at Amazon

The 9th Generation iPad is one of the most popular and affordable Apple tablets. Released in 2021 , it features the A13 Bionic chip, which offers faster performance.

Right now, Amazon has taken the 9th Generation iPad down to $344.79.

2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (WiFi, 64GB) at Amazon $343.94

Buy the 2021 11-Inch iPad Pro for $649.99 at Amazon

The newest version of the iPad Pro puts other tablets to shame, and it’s got a price to match its feature set. You can still find this new Apple tablet for sale when you shop at Amazon, where the current low price is just $649.99 for select colors.

2021 11-Inch iPad Pro at Amazon

$649.99

Get the 2021 iPad Mini for $469.99 at Amazon and Walmart

The iPad Mini is one of Apple’s most highly-rated iPads on the market, and thus it’s becoming harder and harder to find. Right now, the best deals live on Amazon and Walmart for $469.99.

2021 iPad Mini at Amazon

$469.99

2021 iPad Mini at Walmart

$469.99

Best Apple TV Deals

Are you tired of missing out on hit TV series like Severance and Ted Lasso? Then make the upgrade to Apple TV. This smart TV device lets you enjoy 4K movies and shows (if your TV is up to the challenge). Apple TV makes it easy to rent and buy new release movies on demand. To get the lowest price on Apple TV, head to Best Buy, where the 2021 edition is now $75 off. We don’t often see this streaming device go below $130, so jump on this discount before it ends.

Apple TV 4K at Best Buy

$104.99 $179.99

Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free

Right now, Target is offering a great promotion for music lovers. If you sign up for Target’s free customer loyalty program, Target Circle, you automatically qualify for a 4-month free trial of Apple Music. If you’ve been searching for an alternative to Spotify and already use and love Apple devices, this is a great chance to try out the popular music streaming service for free. With an Apple Music membership, you can listen to over 90 million songs on your devices.

Apple Music

4 Months for Free $194.00

Best Deals on iMacs

The new generation of iMacs is among the best desktop computers in the world, priced accordingly. Considering the processing power inside, the $1,300 price tag is more than fair, but two of the best Apple deals of December 2022 cover the new iMacs.

We rarely find deals on Apple’s incredibly cool, fast iMacs, which got a major makeover and upgrade in 2021. The 7-core GPU version of this powerful desktop powered by the very speedy and robust M1 chip has just dropped to $1,199 on Amazon.

Also, if you want to step back to the 2020 model, it’s a fantastic deal for just $799.99.

2021 Apple iMac M1 (green) $1099.00 (orig. $1,299.00) 15% OFF

$1299.99 at Best Buy

2020 Apple iMac for $799.99 $799.99 (orig. $1,099.00) 27% OFF

Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones

Apple’s newest audio products are awe-inspiring . If you’re an audiophile looking to get the absolute best in audio quality and active noise cancellation, then the AirPods Max is the best headphones for sale. However, besides best-in-class audio, the AirPods Max headphones have another feature you won’t find in any other wireless headphones . The AirPods Max is compatible with Dolby Atmos and boasts “spatial audio,” which means you can enjoy the surround sound that previously only existed in movie theaters and luxury home theater setups. When watching your favorite movies or listening to music with Dolby Atmos technology, you’ll truly be immersed in a soundscape like never before.

Combine those features with excellent noise cancellation, and you’ve got mind-blowing audio. Of course, that’s why these over-ear headphones are so expensive. However, don’t pay full price like everyone else. You can find some great deals on AirPods Max headphones below.

Get AirPods Max Headphones (Silver) for $479 at Amazon

Currently, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart offer various discounts on the new AirPods Max headphones, which vary by color. The lowest price we’re seeing on the AirPods Max is $479 for the Silver model at Amazon. You can also opt to shop open-box deals. We’ve tested this pair of headphones via Best Buy’s open-box program and we recommend you do the same. Search for “buying options” or “open box” on the product page.

AirPods Max Headphones $529.00

Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $549.00 at Best Buy

As we stated, the Mac Mini was an afterthought in the crowded desktop market — until the M1 chip came along. Now, you can create a fast and reliable computing setup for work or school with the M1 Mac Mini for $549.00 at Best Buy. At this price, the Mac Mini isn’t just one of the best Apple deals of 2022; it’s one of the best desktop computers of the year, full stop.

M1 Mac Mini at Amazon

$699.00

M1 Mac Mini at Best Buy

$549.99 $699.99

Best Beats Studio Deals

This summer, we’ve found great discounts on Beats by Dre wireless headphones and earbuds. Check out two of the best Apple deals of December below.

Beats Solo 3 Headphones for $131.39 at Amazon and Walmart

Beats by Dre makes some of the world’s best on-ear headphones, and the Solo 3 wireless headphones come with up to 40 hours of listening time. The current best deals are at Amazon and Walmart for $131.39

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones at Walmart $131.39 (orig. $199.95) 34% OFF

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $131.39 (orig. $199.95) 34% OFF

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones at Walmart

$131.39