Best monitor sales and deals in July 2022

Monitor sales are abundant right now. Between folks working from home and students looking for all-purpose monitors for school, retailers have taken it upon themselves to offer monitor sales for all needs and budgets. We're even seeing monitor deals on some of the best gaming monitors we've reviewed.

Getting a monitor is one of the most crucial decisions when putting together your home office/gaming space. As a result, scoring a decent model usually comes with a hefty price tag. However, a good monitor can ensure that your applications are running at a smooth refresh rate that matches your rig.

Currently, one of our favorite deals comes courtesy of GameStop. For a limited time, GameStop has gaming monitors on sale from $149 . The sale includes monitors from Acer, LG, Asus, MSI, Alienware, and more.

Below, you will find a wide range of options coming from some of the biggest tech brands. These deals are active for a limited time, but we'll be updating this page as more monitor sales arrive. Also, make sure to check out our back to school sales coverage for more deals.

Best monitor sales right now

Monitor sales

MSI 24" 1080p Monitor: was $170 now $98 @ GameStop

The MSI MD241P is one of the least-expensive 1080p monitors we've seen this week. It features a 75Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and HDMI/USB Type-C connectivity. It also sports a glare-free screen and built-in stereo speakers. View Deal

Dell 22" 1080p Monitor: was $189 now $119 @ Dell

The Dell SE2222H is a budget-friendly 1080p monitor that can be used for work or school. It has HDMI/VGA ports as well as an 8ms response time. It's now at its lowest price to date. View Deal

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $239 now $179 @ Dell

The Dell S2421HN is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The IPS display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It also offers two HDMI ports. View Deal

HP 28" 4K Monitor: was $379 now $199 @ Amazon

This monitor deal gets you a 28-inch 4K monitor with a 3-sided micro-edge design. This monitor also supports HDR content and features USB-C connectivity. It also offers HDMI and VGA ports. View Deal

HP M27f 27" 1080p Monitor: was $269 now $199 @ HP

The HP M27f Monitor is a budget monitor that's great for just about any task. It features 1080p resolution, 5ms response time, and HDMI connectivity. It's one of the best cheap monitor sales we've seen for a screen of this size. View Deal

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $539 now $319 @ Dell

Dell is known for its high-quality tech, including monitors. This particular model features a 27-inch 4K display with HDR support. The monitor allows you to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust its height letting you create the perfect setup for your work space. View Deal

Gaming monitor sales

Acer 27" 1080p Monitor: was $249 now $174 @ GameStop

This 27-inch IPS monitor is made to combat laggy gameplay. It packs 1080p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support. You also get HDMI connectivity. It's on sale for just $174. View Deal

Dell 24" 1500R Curved Monitor: was $319 now $199 @ Dell

Get a more immersive experience with Dell's curved gaming monitor. The monitor features 1080p resolution at a whopping 165Hz frame rate. It comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and AMD FreeSync Premium, so you know you'll get great visuals when you game. View Deal

Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $619 @ Amazon

The Razor Raptop is the best overall gaming monitor you can buy. The 27-inch monitor features a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 144Hz resfresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. In our Razor Raptor 27 review , we called it a gorgeously designed monitor with a stellar screen. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $652 . View Deal

Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 4K Gaming Monitor: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ Amazon

The Odyssey Neo G9 is one of our top picks for best gaming monitor and for good reason. It has a beautiful, color-rich display and plenty of useful features. At full price it's expensive compared to other gaming monitors — but that's less of a problem now that it's on sale. The mini-LED monitor features 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 2ms input lag, and G-Sync/FreeSync Premium Pro support. View Deal

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $524 now $259 @ Dell

The Alienware AW2521HF has a 1ms response time that essentially kills ghosting and blurs. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. The 1080p monitor also boasts a fully customizable lighting system for the ultimate gaming experience. View Deal

LG 32" UltraGear Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The LG UltraGear Monitor is built for gamers on a budget. It features 2560 x 1440 resolution, 1ms response time, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and a 165Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best monitor sales we've seen for budget gamers. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey 27" Curved Monitor: was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you're on the look out to score yourself one of the best gaming monitors available, then the Samsung Odyssey is a good option to consider. This curved monitor features a 27-inch 1080p display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 240Hz. You also get G-Sync support and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best monitor sales for gamers. View Deal

LG 27" UltraGear Monitor: was $349 now $299 @ GameStop

The LG UltraGear Monitor has everything a mainstream gamer could want. It features 2560 x 1440 resolution, 1ms response time, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync/Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best monitor sales we've seen for budget gamers. View Deal

Samsung 49" CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon

This 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is a solid gaming monitor deal. It sports a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2 support, HDR support, and picture-in-picture mode. The width and high resolution makes it feel like having two 1440p monitors, without the black divider in-between. View Deal

LG 27" Monitor: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

If you require a large monitor, this QHD monitor from LG is a great pick. It's 27-inches in size with AMD FreeSync technology and HDR 10 support. Plus, it offers two HDMI ports, a virtually borderless design and an adjustable stand. It's one of the best monitor deals we've seen. View Deal

Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $589 now $329 @ Dell

With this monitor, you'll be able to run your games at a smooth lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate. This model features a 27-inch 4K display with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Monitor deals don't get better than this. View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $469 now $389 @ Amazon

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also boasts a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. This monitor deal saves you over $100 off its original price. View Deal

LG Ultragear 27" Monitor: was $379 now $346 @ Amazon

LG's gaming monitor boasts a QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, supports HDR10, and has a stand that can tilt, pivot (landscape to portrait), and is height-adjustable. This is one of the best monitor sales we've seen this month. View Deal

