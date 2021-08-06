Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’: Everything We Know About New Album

By Jeff Ihaza
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2HhD_0b8JSGoU00

When Kanye announced the release of his long-awaited tenth studio album Donda , it wasn’t hard for fans to feel a hint of disbelief. Kanye is known to delay and push projects back ad infinitum, so hearing any new music seemed like an unlikely occasion. Yet, on July 22nd at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta , Kanye premiered what appears to be his new album, complete with features from Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and more. But instead of a straightforward release that Friday, last-minute changes appear to have delayed the final product.

That weekend, reports popped up suggesting that Ye was in fact camping out at Mercedes Benz Stadium finishing the album. The rapper, clad in his all-red outfit from Thursday night, was spotted at a Major League Soccer game at the stadium days after the premiere. A representative for Mercedes Benz Stadium confirmed that West was indeed staying at the arena until he finished the album.

Two weeks later, on August 5th, West reconvened everyone at the stadium for another listening session and livestream for the still-evolving album.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Donda, here’s everything we know so far.

Release Date:

Ahead of the party in Atlanta, Kanye shared a promotional video on Instagram featuring the track star Sha’Carri Richardson, and a new single titled “No Child Left Behind.” Donda was initially believed to be scheduled for a July 23rd release to immediately follow Thursday night’s listening event. Rolling Stone has confirmed reports that the new release date is set to be August 6th.

Features:

Based on what we heard during the live-streamed listening event, Donda features an impressive slate of rappers and collaborators. Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Pusha T, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk,  and more.

Themes:

The album includes several references to Kanye’s impending divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he’s been married for the past 7 years and has 4 children. On one song, reportedly titled  “Welcome to My Life,” Kanye raps: “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.” Elsewhere on the album, Kanye can be heard emotionally singing “I’m losing my family,” and another song features what sounds like West’s daughter, North, pleading with him to stay home. Though, while many fans have interpreted Donda as a direct response to Kanye’s divorce, the album also fits in line with his 2019 record Jesus is King in its continued religious influence. The lead single “No Child Left Behind,” features the chorus: “He’s done miracles on me,” and throughout the listening event, Kanye broke out into prayer.

Nike and Apple Music:

Many fans noticed that Kanye’s new album rollout appears to include Nike , a company Kanye famously ended ties with before moving his influential Yeezy brand to Adidas. The promotional video for the album features Nike athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, and in one of Kanye’s Instagram posts, he shares a picture of his outfit, including Nike socks . Another potentially new partnership is Apple, which live-streamed Kanye’s listening event in Atlanta, and which also makes Beats, the advertising partner for Kanye’s promotional video, which is essentially a Beats ad.

Watch The Throne Part II

One of the most talked-about moments from the listening event was at the end when Ye premiered a new collaboration with Jay-Z. In a verse where he both checks Kanye’s past political antics and teases a future Watch The Throne album, Jay offered the night its singular highlight. It also offers a look into Donda’s recording process. Jay reportedly offered his verse the same afternoon as the listening party. At the same stadium where Kanye is right now, hopefully finishing the album.

Premiere Part II:

Kanye announced yet another listening party/release party for his long-awaited album, Donda .

The release, which was creative-directed by Demna Gvasalia, will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com .

Second Livestream:

On August 5th, Kanye presented a new version of his album Donda to a crowd at Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta. While similar to the first event weeks prior, the presentation included a heightened level of production. Creative-directed by Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, the show had all of the trappings of primetime television. In the lead-up to the live stream, Kanye shared footage from inside the quarters where he’d been sleeping at the stadium. There were outlandish outfits, avant-garde expositions, and quintessentially Kanye-esque vignettes played before the official stream started. The show ended with Kanye suspended hundreds of feet in the air as “No Child Left Behind,” the single previously released via a Beats ad, played throughout the stadium.

The album presented last night included a number of the songs that initially were believed to be on the record, with small tweaks and modifications throughout. The tracks appeared to be sequenced differently from the initial live stream, and there were a handful of new verses added. Young Thug and Kid Cudi added verses to a track being called “Remote” by fans on social media. And there were new songs featuring newly minted NYC heavyweights the Lox , as well as Jay Electronica, Lil Yachty, and Lil Durk.

As of now, Donda is not available on streaming, though a pre-order page on iTunes appears to have been created in the past 24 hours. It appears that Donda will feature 24 songs.

Gap Collaboration:

The premier also ended with Kanye’s long-anticipated collaboration with the clothing brand Gap becoming available for pre-order. Last night, at the end of the live stream, the red puffer coat that Kanye has made a part of his official uniform, a creation of his for the Gap collection, became available for pre-order.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional details and information from when it was first published on July 31st.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
Person
Cudi
Person
Don Toliver
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Demna Gvasalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def Jam Recordings#Advertising#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Major League Soccer#Nike#Apple Music#Yeezy#Ticketmaster Com#Donda Album#Mercedes Benz Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: H3rizon, ‘Serious’

Sydney’s H3rizon have just taken the next step in their already-impressive career, sharing the instant pop classic that is “Serious” ahead of its official release this week. Having already released a handful of dancefloor-ready hits this year by way of “In the Name of Love” and “Arcade”, “Serious” feels like...
Rock MusicRolling Stone

Sublime Document Wild Warped Tour Gig in New Graphic Novel

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Sublime’s self-titled LP, which wound up being their final release before the death of frontman Bradley Nowell. They’re celebrating by releasing the graphic novel, $5.00 at the Door, on August 14th. Written by Ryan Lady, the comic traces the group’s entire history from...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: PLANET, ‘Resign’

Following a rather disappointing year spent on hold, Sydney’s PLANET have emerged from lockdown, armed with anthemic new single, “Resign”. Having last released new music back in June of 2020 by way of their exceptional Maybe Someday EP, it’s fair to say that 2020 didn’t quite feature all the hallmarks of what PLANET and its respective members would call a good year. However, with time on their hands, the group spent their time doing what most artists would do, and have emerged from some brief time away armed with new music.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Good Morning, ‘Country’

Naarm/Melbourne outfit Good Morning have well and truly lived up to their name, turning early Thursday into a great morning by way of their latest single, “Country”. A slow-burning piece of indie-rock, “Country” feels like the culmination of everything that Good Morning have spent their almost-decade together working towards, fusing blissful hazy instrumentation with pensive lyrics that focus on themes of nostalgic wants and needs, and how they panned out into adulthood.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Kanye West and JAY-Z Team Up For the First Time in 5 Years on His Donda Album

Kanye West is making music with JAY-Z again for his upcoming album Donda, which is named after his late mother who died in November 2017. During the album's listening event at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday, it was revealed that JAY-Z has a quick feature on a song which is reportedly titled "Guess Who's Going to Jail Tonight?" Following the pair's complicated friendship over the past few years, fans were pretty shocked and a little emotional to hear JAY-Z featured on a Kanye West track again.
Musicenergy941.com

Kanye West Removes “Nah Nah Nah” Feat. DaBaby

DaBaby is hit with another blow from the music industry as his song with Kanye West has been removed from all streaming services ahead of Kanye’s “DONDA” release. Kanye removed “Nah Nah Nah” from all streaming services assumingly due to DaBaby’s homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud Miami performance. Kanye...
CelebritiesStereogum

Kanye West’s Donda Ends With Surprise Last-Minute Jay-Z Collab

Kanye West is seemingly on track to release his new album, Donda, tomorrow. Rumors started circulating about a new West album last weekend and he threw a listening party at a Las Vegas church on Sunday. He held an even larger listening party on Thursday night. It was scheduled to begin at 8PM ET and got started around 9:50PM, wrapping up an hour later. It took place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event was sold out (West reportedly gifted 5,000 tickets to faculty, staff, and students from the city’s HBCUs, per WABE) but it streamed live for Apple Music subscribers. If you are one of those, you can watch it here.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kanye West Reveals a Sparse Atlanta Stadium Bedroom as He Finishes 'Donda'

Kanye West is in crunch-time mode working to finish his recently re-scheduled Donda album, and it appears he's grinding away in less-than-superstar digs. After a spokesperson for the rapper confirmed earlier this week that 'Ye was living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he completes work on his 10th album, the rapper seemed to confirm that he's doing away with any and all distractions by posting a picture of his bare-bones sleeping accommodations.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Kanye West Soars Toward the Heavens — Literally — During Second ‘Donda’ Album-Listening Event

If one thing has been confirmed and reconfirmed in the past month’s drama around Kanye West’s “Donda” album, it’s that punctuality is not his strong suit. The album — a tribute to West’s beloved mother, who died suddenly in 2007 — was first announced in July of 2020, then revived last month before a listening event was held on July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and was scheduled to be followed by the album’s release later that night. As he has done several times in the past, West pulled back the album release, essentially set up shop in the stadium,...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Meanwhile, Kanye's fans jokingly attack media personality Justin LaBoy after he announces that the MC will release his 10th album 'Whenever [he] wanna drop it.'. AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Jay-Z's other project apparently is in the works. While the "Gold Digger" rapper has once again postponed the release of "Donda", he reportedly will release "Watch the Throne 2" with Hov at the end of 2021.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kanye West's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Caught Sneaking Out Of Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Home While Rapper Holes Up In Atlanta Stadium Finishing 'Donda'

Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk was spotted suspiciously sneaking out of her billionaire ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel's home as the rapper continues to be holed up in Atlanta attempting to finish his Donda album. Article continues below advertisement. The 35-year-old supermodel hasn't been seen with Kanye in weeks, but that's...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West and Jay-Z put their near-decade beef aside as they team up on Donda's final track Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?... which HOV recorded just HOURS EARLIER

Fans who tuned in for the live stream of Kanye West's new album Donda on Thursday were given quite the surprise, with Jay-Z putting in an appearance. West, 44, and Jay-Z, 51 (real name Shawn Carter) haven't seen eye to eye for years, with their last collaboration nearly a decade ago, 2011's Watch the Throne.
Celebritiesmyhot995.com

Kanye West marks return to social media ahead of 'Donda's release

Kanye West is letting the world know his children are the center of his world. The rapper made a grand return to Instagram on Tuesday ahead of releasing his hotly anticipated 10th studio album, DONDA, and dedicated his first post to his four children. Wiping his Instagram clean, Ye shared...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's "DONDA" Listening Party In Atlanta Officially Announced

Yeezy Season is officially approaching. Kanye West has been preparing to drop his new album DONDAwhich he's been teasing over the past year and some change. Despite his egregious public statements and actions, fans are still hoping that his next album will be one of his best. There are high expectations for the man behind College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy