The latest services and manufacturing PMI’s from China show a slow down in growth that doesn’t bode well for Q3 and Q4. The official PMI print came in at 50.4 for July, which was a drop from the previous month’s reading of 50.9. Of concern was that new orders fell 0.6 points and new export orders fell too. The services came in at 53.3 which was a fall from 53.5 in June. Furthermore, Iris Pang, the chief economist for ING on China has noted a drop in investment in equipment. Pang thinks that hints at two things. Firstly, is it that the chip shortage is holding back availability? Secondly, is it that companies sense lower growth prospects, so they are holding back investments? Either way, Pang notes a mood of slower growth that is starting to emerge from China.