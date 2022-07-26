Why July 26th Matters in Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1979, two years after it was originally released in Britain, The Clash’s self-titled debut album received an American release.

In 1975, the Eagles started a five-week run at number one on the album chart with their fourth record, One of These Nights.

In 1980, The Rolling Stones began a seven-week run on top of the album chart with their record Emotional Rescue.

In 1986, Peter Gabriel had the number one song in the country with “Sledgehammer.”

In 1992, Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley married actress-model Pamela Bowen in LA. She filed for divorce nine years later.

In 2000, Oasis were booed off the stage during a show at a festival in Switzerland after singer Liam Gallagher insulted the 35-thousand person audience.

And in 2003, Limp Bizkit abandoned their set during the Chicago stop of the Summer Sanitarium Tour after the crowd hurled plastic bottles at singer Fred Durst.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)