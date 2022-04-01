ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities Bonding With Their Nieces and Nephews: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Family fun! Kendall Jenner , Ashlee Simpson and more celebrities share sweet bonds with their nieces and nephews.

The model became an aunt in 2009 at age 14 when Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed son Mason . The Poosh creator went on to give birth to daughter Penelope and son Reign, followed by Kim Kardashian ’s four kids with Kanye West North , Saint , Chicago and Psalm . Rob Kardashian became a dad to daughter Dream in 2016, and Khloé Kardashian , for her part, shares True with Tristan Thompson .

Jenner felt a special bond with her niece Stormi when Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child in February 2018.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall explained to Vogue the following month. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon [ Jenner ] and Brody [ Jenner ]; Burton [ Jenner ] and Casey [ Jenner ], and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It's already made us even closer."

The reality star added at the time that she didn’t feel ready for kids of her own , explaining, "I am ready to wait. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29. I’m only 22. I am still trying to find my path — in life, not work-wise."

As for Simpson, the "Pieces of Me" singer is a doting aunt to Jessica Simpson ’s three children — Maxwell, Ace and Birdie. Ashlee raved about Jessica’s eldest child in November 2019, exclusively telling Us Weekly about her niece’s bond with her own daughter, Jagger .

“Maxwell looks out for her,” the Ashlee & Evan alum explained at the time. "She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond. They have so much fun together. She’s a great big cousin.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity aunts and uncles with their family members over the years, from Britney Spears to Tahj Mowry .

