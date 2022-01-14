ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The 8 Best Standing Glute Exercises for Healthy Aging

By Amy Marturana Winderl
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PeHA_0b7PgQp700

Training the glutes may seem like a fitness priority reserved for the young — anyone trying to build a bigger butt or boost performance in a sport. But actually, everyone, at any age, can benefit from working their posterior.

In fact, glute training becomes even more important as we get older, says Pete McCall, CSCS , a certified strength and conditioning specialist, host of the All About Fitness podcast and author of ​ Ageless Intensity: High-Intensity Workouts to Slow the Aging Process ​.

"The glutes are the powerhouse of the core," he says. By controlling how your hips move, they help you take everyday feats of strength in stride. Want to stand up out of a chair , take the stairs, play with your kids and grandkids or run around the block? Your glutes matter, both powering your lower body strength and improving your balance and coordination when you're on your feet.

"As we age, we really become concerned about falling," McCall says, "and a lot of that is due to a lack of hip strength ."

There are tons of ways you can work your hips, but McCall recommends doing standing glute exercises because they involve an extra stability challenge . And if you don't use it (stability), you lose it.

Try These 8 Standing Glute Exercises for Seniors

The following standing glute exercises will help keep your glutes strong and you balanced now and into the future. All you'll need is a mini band and a long looped resistance band.

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Aging#Cscs
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
boxrox.com

10 Best Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders

These principles and exercises to heal and strengthen shoulders will help to cure and prevent aches and pains in your body. Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders. Each exercise is chosen by Marcus Filly. He explains further “Whether it’s kipping pull-ups in CrossFit or bench presses in powerlifting,...
WORKOUTS
blavity.com

Singer Syleena Johnson Flexes New Muscles On TV Show And Shares Weight Loss Tips

Singer Syleena Johnson always had goals outside of her music career, including one surprising fitness aspiration that she kept private until recently. The Grammy-nominated artist was silently grinding toward becoming a fitness competitor, but things didn't immediately pan out how she planned. "I always wanted to do this, but I...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
boxrox.com

5 Tips to Lose Love Handles For Good

Belly fat is incredibly stubborn, but the one on the side of your waist is even worse. Is there an effective way to lose love handles?. To lose love handles for good you can implement a few tricks on your daily life, according to Jeff Cavaliere. Jeff Cavaliere was the...
FITNESS
artvoice.com

Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes. Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you...
DIETS
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
Harper's Bazaar

35 butt-lifting exercises to sculpt your glutes from every angle

If you've been sitting all day lately—or simply are craving a new fitness goal—we're willing to bet you've been thinking at least a little about strengthening and lifting your behind. Well, great news: there are lots of versatile butt-lifting exercises so you never get bored on lower-body day.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Exercise alters brain chemistry to protect aging synapses

When elderly people stay active, their brains have more of a class of proteins that enhances the connections between neurons to maintain healthy cognition, a UC San Francisco study has found. This protective impact was found even in people whose brains at autopsy were riddled with toxic proteins associated with...
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy