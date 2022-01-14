The 8 Best Standing Glute Exercises for Healthy Aging

Training the glutes may seem like a fitness priority reserved for the young — anyone trying to build a bigger butt or boost performance in a sport. But actually, everyone, at any age, can benefit from working their posterior.

In fact, glute training becomes even more important as we get older, says Pete McCall, CSCS , a certified strength and conditioning specialist, host of the All About Fitness podcast and author of ​ Ageless Intensity: High-Intensity Workouts to Slow the Aging Process ​.

"The glutes are the powerhouse of the core," he says. By controlling how your hips move, they help you take everyday feats of strength in stride. Want to stand up out of a chair , take the stairs, play with your kids and grandkids or run around the block? Your glutes matter, both powering your lower body strength and improving your balance and coordination when you're on your feet.

"As we age, we really become concerned about falling," McCall says, "and a lot of that is due to a lack of hip strength ."

There are tons of ways you can work your hips, but McCall recommends doing standing glute exercises because they involve an extra stability challenge . And if you don't use it (stability), you lose it.

Try These 8 Standing Glute Exercises for Seniors

The following standing glute exercises will help keep your glutes strong and you balanced now and into the future. All you'll need is a mini band and a long looped resistance band.