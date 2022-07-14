Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review 2022

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress: Review in brief

Casper's most high-end and expensive mattress

Exceptionally cooling and supportive

Excellent motion isolation, but edge support could be better

Casper is one of the best mattress brands when it comes to innovating the way people sleep. Its premium Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is no exception. it's big on comfort and support, and merges contouring foam and springs with a phase-changing QuickCool cover that's cool to the touch.

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is an exceptional choice for hot sleepers who are after a luxury mattress — but it does come at a substantial cost. At full price, it starts at $2,295, which is $500 more than its predecessor model, the Casper Wave Hybrid. Of course, you might be wondering if such a mattress is worth the high price tag.

After testing it out for a whole month, we can confidently say the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is one of the best cooling mattresses you can buy if you're prone to sleeping hot. Among our reviewers — especially our lead reviewer, who tends to overheat at night — the Wave Hybrid Snow did an incredible job of regulating temperature whilst providing pressure relief in all the right areas (namely our shoulders and hips).

(Image credit: Casper)

At a glance: Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress

Best for : hot sleepers; people with restless partners; back sleepers

Type: mattress in a box

Firmness: medium-firm (7/10)

Materials: memory foam, natural latex, foam and innersprings

Depth: 13 inches

Weight: 70-143lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is a great choice for co-sleepers, as well, thanks to its low motion transfer. However, the edge support could be stronger, so if you tend to sleep towards the edge of the bed you might experience some roll.

Like all Casper's mattresses, the Wave Hybrid Snow comes with a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can test it properly by sleeping on it at home. You can also give it a try in-store at a Casper retail location. If you don't like it after the 30-night adjustment period, Casper will pick up the mattress to donate to charity and issue a full refund. If you do decide to keep the mattress, it'll be covered by a 10-year limited warranty.

Keen to learn more about the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow? Head below for our in-depth Casper mattress review...

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress: materials

(Image credit: Casper)

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is comprised of six layers. The top three layers aid temperature regulation, with a QuickCool Cover on top that's infused with phase-change material. This is what creates the cool-to-the-touch sensation.

Next, there's a thin layer of breathable, perforated foam coated in cooling gel, followed by another layer of perforated foam, this time with six heat-wicking bands spaced horizontally across the mattress to pull heat away from your body.

After this, there's a memory foam layer divided into three zones to provide pressure relief to your shoulders, waist and lower back, and help align your spine - they're firmer around the lower back and softer under the shoulders. Then there's a layer of gel pods to reinforce the support layer above. Finally, an innerspring base adds further support and lift, and helps circulate air through the mattress.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress: Price

Most expensive mattress in Casper's lineup

Costs $500 more than the original Wave Hybrid

Still significantly less than top rival the Tempur-Breeze

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is the company's top-of-the-line mattress and most expensive option. At full price, a queen-sized mattress costs $3,395, while a king goes for $3,995. The MSRP for a twin-sized mattress is $2,295, which is in the neighborhood of other companies' premium queen mattresses. These prices have remained unchanged since its launch in April 2021 — notable since many mattress brands have been increasing MSRPs on their top models due to inflation.

However, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is still a significant bargain versus the comparable Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze cooling mattress with a starting retail price of $3,949 for a twin-long. (Of course, Tempur-Pedic has space-age tech from NASA on its side.)

Meanwhile, the original Casper Wave Hybrid mattress is roughly $500 less than the new Wave Hybrid Snow. Both iterations of the Wave Hybrid mattress feature continuous ergonomic zones with gel pods placed in the mid-section for added lower back support, but of course you're paying extra for the advanced cooling tech of the Wave Hybrid Snow.

Here's the official pricing for the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress:

Twin: $2,295

Twin XL: $2,895

Full: $3,245

Queen: $3,395

King: $3,995

California King: $3,995

Fortunately, Casper mattress deals and sales are common throughout the year, including a 15% off sale for Memorial Day. The biggest offers by far though were 30% off the Wave and Nova hybrids during the brand's Black Friday mattress deals , and these discounts rolled over into the Cyber Monday mattress deals too, along with 20% off the Casper Original. We envision similar discounts returning for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow: Firmness and Comfort

(Image credit: Future)

A medium-firm mattress with a 7 out of 10 rating

Provides even full-body support for back sleepers

Top foam layer has some give but does not sink

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress comes in one firmness level. Based on our testing, we've rated it a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale , with 10 being the firmest. That places the Wave Hybrid Snow in medium-firm territory. By comparison, the original Wave Hybrid is rated a 5 out of 10, despite both mattresses largely having the same overall support structure.

Anyone who is seeking the feel of the best memory foam mattresses won't find that with the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. There is a minimal amount of give, but rather than sinking into the mattress you lie right on top of it instead.

We found the Wave Hybrid Snow most comfortable for back sleeping. It provides excellent all-body support for sleepers in that position, with a 'cradling' feeling around the head and shoulders plus a firmer mid-section to keep everything aligned.

Side sleeping on the Wave Hybrid Snow is also comfortable, but a couple of our testers would have liked slightly more give around their shoulders since the mattress didn't cradle that area as well in that position. Despite that, we still felt the mattress gave us an overall even level of support on our sides.

Of course, firmness and comfort are subjective. Our team of testers consists of individuals with varying weights, heights, and sleep preferences. Those who like the super-plush feeling of a traditional memory foam mattress may find the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow too firm for their liking. The same could be said for petite or underweight sleepers (130lbs and below) who might want a mattress with slightly more give to it.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress: Performance

Mattress is cool to the touch and offers excellent temperature regulation

Very minimal motion transfer, which is good news for couples

Edge support is middling for a luxury-priced hybrid mattress

We slept on a twin-size Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress for four weeks. During this time we tested the mattress in all major areas of performance following our mattress testing methodology , rating it on pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support and durability, as well as ease of set up.

In addition to our physical testing, we also analyzed hundreds of user reviews to build a comprehensive sense of what it's like to sleep on the Wave Hybrid Snow. Here are our findings.

Set-up

(Image credit: Future)

Score: 3.5/5

A twin-sized Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress weighs 70lbs. Meanwhile, a queen-sized Wave Hybrid Snow mattress weighs 111lbs and a king 145lbs. Suffice to say, if you have a friend or family member in the vicinity who can help get the mattress into your bedroom, take advantage of that (especially if steps are involved).

While our lead reviewer did need someone to help me carry the box upstairs from the garage to her bedroom on the next floor, it wasn't an entirely cumbersome process to set the mattress up solo.

Unpacking and unrolling the mattress was rather uneventful — which is a good thing. (The included Sleeper's Manual helped, too.) Once the plastic was off, the mattress fully inflated within five minutes and was suitable to sleep on that night.

Off-gassing

Score: 5/5

One of the less-glamorous aspects of purchasing a bed-in-a-box is off-gassing, the process in which vapors are released into the air upon removing the vacuum-sealed plastic. The result is often a lingering 'chemical' smell that lasts for hours or days. It's rarely ever dangerous, but often unpleasant.

Fortunately, that wasn't the case when setting up the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. There was nary a scent indicative of any obvious off-gassing by the time we went to sleep just hours after unfurling it on the bed frame.

Casper uses CertiPUR-US-certified foams in all of its mattresses. That means they're made without ozone-depleting chemicals and are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that contribute to the initial unpleasant smell that plagues many memory foam mattresses.

Pressure relief

(Image credit: Casper)

Score: 4.5/5

The Wave Hybrid Snow is a firm-yet-soft mattress, which appealed to most of our reviewers. We placed a 56lb weight in the center of the mattress to test this and while there was obviously some give, the weight didn't sink too deep. The mattress also returned right to form once the weight was removed.

When it came to human bodies, our testers found the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow to have superior pressure relief for back sleepers. We felt our weight was evenly distributed in this position without sinking right into the top layer. However, those of us who prefer a softer mattresses would have liked a little more give along the lumbar region.

We also deem it quite comfortable for side sleeping, with sufficient all-body support and alignment. But again, some of us would have preferred a little more contouring around the shoulders in this position. This can be mitigated by finding the best pillow for side sleepers.

(Image credit: Casper)

To promote proper spine alignment, the Wave Hybrid Snow features continuous ergonomic zones. The area around the hips, waist, and lower back is firmer than the region around the shoulders. There are also 86 gel pods placed in the middle of the mattress to be situated right underneath the lower back.

How does that bode for stomach and combination sleepers? A firmer mid-region will limit the hips from sinking, making the Wave Hybrid Snow a good choice for most stomach sleepers.

Although the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is quite lofty at 13in high, sleepers weighing over 250lbs may not find adequate support, especially if they often sleep on their stomach. In that instance, something like the the Saatva HD mattress is worth seeking out as it's designed to sufficiently support a broader range of body types.

Motion transfer

(Image credit: Casper)

Score: 4.5/5

Since we reviewed a twin mattress, which is really only designed for one person to sleep on comfortably at a time, we performed a couple of drop tests to measure the motion transfer of the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow.

We placed an empty wine glass at one side of the bed and dropped a 10lb weight roughly 25in away from it. To simulate the effect of a partner tossing-and-turning, we dropped the weight from 4in above the mattress. To recreate the effect of a partner getting in or out of bed, we dropped the weight from 8in high.

The wine glass barely moved when the 10lb weight was dropped from 4in, which means you won't have to worry about a fidgety partner disrupting your sleep. There was slightly more motion from the wine glass upon the 8in drop, but it was still quite minimal, so your sleep is unlikely to be interrupted if your partner rolls in or out of bed at a different time than you do.

Temperature regulation

(Image credit: Casper)

Score: 5/5

All of our reviewers unanimously agree that the cooling element of the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is its best and most defining feature. This mattress was cool to the touch from the moment we placed it on the bed, and remains as such.

Like the original Wave Hybrid, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow features the company’s proprietary Airscape cooling foam, which is perforated for maximum airflow. The Wave Hybrid Snow adds to that a QuickCool Cover that provides a 24% cooler-to-the-touch feeling than the original Wave Hybrid, and HeatDelete Bands that remove 34% more body heat away while sustaining temperature regulation for up to 12 hours.

The result is the most comfortable and cooling rest our testers have enjoyed in a long time, especially in the midst of a Mid-Atlantic heat wave. For habitually warm sleepers, the cooling element of the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is top-notch.

Those who like to be wrapped in blankets while they sleep found the cooling cover to be off-putting at first. However, the goal of the Wave Hybrid Snow is to help maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature — and it excels at that.

Edge support

(Image credit: Casper)

(Image credit: Casper)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

Score: 3/5

We tested the edge support using a 56lb weight and a human being. The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow didn't blow us away in this area, but it didn't perform poorly, either.

First, we placed a 56lb weight on the edge of the mattress in the middle of the perimeter. The mattress was compressed by about two inches — going from 13in to 11in. However, there was the matter of the weight rolling off and landing on our lead tester's leg...twice. (Yep. Ouch!) So the support there wasn't as sturdy as we'd like.

When it came to testing the edge support ourselves, there was more sinkage — expected, as our lead tester is nearly three times the size of the weight. While she wasn't in danger of rolling off the bed, sitting on the edge became uncomfortable after a few moments.

That said, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow exceeds the edge support of other, cheaper memory foam mattresses we've slept on. But for a luxury-priced hybrid mattress, we expected a little more.

Durability

(Image credit: Casper)

Score: 4/5

After a month of using the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow, we've yet to detect any obvious indentations or wear-and-tear. It also remains cool to the touch, just like the day we set it up.

Of course, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is still quite new so there isn't any long-term data on it we can refer to right now. However, we can take a look at reviews of the original Casper Wave Hybrid for an idea of longevity.

User reviews for the Casper Wave Hybrid suggest that there is minimal, if any, degradation over time with regular use. Any complaints regarding the quality of the mattress were tied to the overall price — and keep in mind that the Wave Hybrid costs $500 less than the new Wave Hybrid Snow.

Given that this is a hybrid mattress and not an all-foam mattress, we anticipate the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow will have a lifespan that's befitting its premium price tag.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress: User reviews

It's important to remember that several factors influence an individual's experience of a mattress: height, weight, preferred sleeping position, and ideal temperature. For this Casper Wave Hybrid Snow review, we tested the performance and shared our experiences, but in an effort to cultivate a well-rounded perspective we've also analyzed as many Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress reviews as we could find.

But there is a slight caveat: the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress was just released in April 2021. Casper has merged its reviews of the Wave Hybrid Snow with the original Wave Hybrid as well as the previous Casper Wave mattress for a cumulative score of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars from over 800 reviews. Fortunately, we can sort entries by date, but it's not always clear which exact mattress is being talked about in each review.

Since the Wave Hybrid Snow and Wave Hybrid otherwise have the same build — outside of the Wave Hybrid Snow's enhanced cooling technology, obviously — we can gather some impressions regarding support and durability of the Wave Hybrid Snow based on these reviews.

Favorable reviews of the Wave Hybrid (Snow) call out its firm-yet-soft feel. Several satisfied sleepers claim that the mattress has helped alleviate their back pain and shoulder problems.

Alternatively, most of the critical reviews of the Wave Hybrid (Snow) are from customers who experienced prolonged shipping delays. Performance-wise, common complaints say the mattress is too firm and has contributed to back pain. Conversely a handful of reviews say it's not firm enough.

Unfortunately, it's difficult to discern any clear trends from these testimonials since detailed info like reviewers' weight and sleep style isn't always readily available.

Should you buy the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow?

(Image credit: Casper)

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress is worth the investment for anyone who sleeps warm and prefers a firmer mattress. The upgraded cooling technology from the original Wave Hybrid model is remarkable, right down to the always-cool QuickCool Cover. The motion isolation is also excellent, which should make couples happy.

However, it does come at quite a cost. After all, the Wave Hybrid Snow mattress is Casper's top-of-the-line offering. It doesn't allow for flexibility in firmness like the comparatively-priced Purple Hybrid Premier or the ultra-premium Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze. On the other hand, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow likely outpaces the Hybrid Premier when it comes to temperature regulation and is also much less expensive than a Tempur-Pedic mattress.

If you're looking for cooling comfort on a tighter budget, we'd recommend the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress from Sealy. It's one of the best mattresses in a box for value, with a queen costing $1,080. You can also upgrade to the Cocoon Chill Hybrid, which clocks in a $1,699 for a queen — still much less than the Wave Hybrid Snow. (Sealy offers regular sales throughout the year, too.)

But if you have the financial bandwidth to spare, certainly take a chance on the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. It's by far the best mattress Casper has to offer right now, especially if you're a back or side sleeper seeking relief from achy joints and night sweats. You can try it risk-free at home for 100 nights, as well, which is plenty of time to determine whether or not it's right for you.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress: Competitors

1. Purple Hybrid Premier mattress

Type : Mattress in a box

Firmness : 5-6 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials : Purple gel grid and springs

Height : 12 or 13 inches

MSRP: $2,899 - $6,098

The Purple Hybrid Premier is a competitively-priced luxury hybrid mattress. It isn't marketed as a cooling mattress, per se, but it's made from a unique gel grid that has thousands of air channels inside to boost airflow and keep you cool. This grid works in tandem with a layer of coils, and flexes under your shoulders and hips to relieve pressure while supporting your spine.

Unlike the Casper, it comes in two different heights, so you can choose between having a softer or firmer mattress. There's even an option to buy a split king, which can benefit couples with drastically different sleep preferences.

Choose it if : you want more height, firmness and size options

Avoid it if : you prefer a traditional mattress feel over gel

2. Cocoon Chill Hybrid mattress

Type : Mattress in a box

Firmness : 6 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Material : foam and springs

Height : 12 inches

MSRP : $1,139 - $1,999

The Cocoon Chill Hybrid mattress is a mid-range competitor to the Hybrid Wave Snow, and a suitable alternative for anyone who doesn't have the budget for Casper's premium option. It's also slightly softer with an adaptive top foam layer that conforms to the shape of your body for a cushioned feel. Meanwhile, its top cover is cool to the touch and wicks away body heat — similar to the Wave Hybrid Snow's QuickCool Cover.

(You can save even more money if you choose the lower-mid-range, all-foam Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress , which boasts the same cooling technology, with a plusher feel.)

Choose it if: You're on a smaller budget

Avoid it if : You want the most premium cooling tech possible

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze

Type : mattress in a box

Firmness : varies

Material : foam; or foam and springs (hybrid)

Height : 13 inches

MSRP : $3,899 - $9,798

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze is a luxury cooling mattress that offers more variety than Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. There's the Pro Breeze, which promises a three degrees cooler sleep and comes in a full-foam medium or medium hybrid option.

Then there's the more expensive full-foam LuxeBreeze, which aims to make you eight degrees cooler and is available in either firm or soft. Of course, the Tempur-Breeze comes at a significant cost (even after discounts), but the trade-off is the flexibility to pick a mattress that best suits your sleep preference...and NASA technology. That Tempur material is also used in the Tempur Topper Supreme, which sits at the top of our best mattress topper guide.

