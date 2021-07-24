Cancel
Jackie Mason, legendary comedian, dies at 93

By Andy Rose, CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
(CNN) — Comedian Jackie Mason, known for his rapid-fire befuddled observations in a decades-long standup career, died at a New York hospital Saturday at the age of 93, long-time friend and collaborator Raoul Felder told CNN on Saturday night. "He died peacefully with several close friends and family at his...

