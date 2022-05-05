ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I compared Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila to George Clooney's Casamigos and was surprised by how different they were

By Rachel Askinasi
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lr1KV_0b6eEgCf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9dXC_0b6eEgCf00
George Clooney and Kendall Jenner both launched tequila brands.

Paul Archuleta/Stringer/Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

  • Jenner announced 818 tequila in February 2021. Clooney co-founded Casamigos tequila in 2013.
  • I tasted the blanco variety of both celebrity-owned brands side by side.
  • I think 818 tastes more like vanilla while Casamigos tastes more like agave.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
In February 2021, Kendall Jenner announced the launch of her tequila brand, 818.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r359q_0b6eEgCf00
An 818 promotional truck.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

Her announcement, which she first made on Instagram, was met with both praise and criticism from fans, family, and followers .

Critics accused the model of cultural appropriation, saying she shouldn't be making and profiting off of tequila since she isn't Mexican. Many also called out the stereotypes displayed in her ad campaign, though the video was nearly identical to that of several other celebrities .

In February 2022, the brand was accused of "blatantly copying" another tequila company's logo — though legal experts were split at the time on whether the lawsuit had merit, Insider previously reported .

Though critics accused her of cultural appropriation, she's hardly the first non-Mexican celebrity to start a tequila business.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfksR_0b6eEgCf00
Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, and Michael Jordan all own tequila brands.

Roy Rochlin/Contributor/Getty Images and Steve Granitz/Contributor/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images

Marie Sarita Gaytán, an associate professor and author of " ¡Tequila!: Distilling the Spirit of Mexico ," previously told Insider that Jenner received inconsistent backlash with that of her famous male peers in the industry . She and Melly Barajas, a Mexican tequilero, both told Insider that the increased backlash likely has to do with the fact that Jenner is a woman.

Nick Jonas' Villa One launched in 2019. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launched Teremana in 2020. Michael Jordan created Cincoro tequila with a team in 2019. Rita Ora , rapper E-40 , Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar , AC/DC , Justin Timberlake , and Sean "Diddy" Combs are all involved in tequila businesses.

Possibly the most well-known of all celebrity tequilas, though, is George Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos . The duo sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion in 2017 .

George Clooney launched Casamigos in 2013 with two partners.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Xwsm_0b6eEgCf00
George Clooney and Rande Gerber, founders of Casamigos tequila.

George Rose/Contributor/Getty Images

The award-winning actor co-founded Casamigos with friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman.

Though it's a celebrity brand, it's fairly reasonable in price at $45 for blanco, $50 for reposado, and $55 for añejo at an online retailer . Jenner's 818 tequila is priced at $45, $59, and $69, respectively.

"What was really important for George and I was that we have the best tequila, but we make it affordable for everyone," Gerber previously told Insider.

I don't often spend a lot on alcohol, and I certainly am not someone who keeps a fully-stocked bar cart at home, but I do enjoy tequila, and Casamigos is something I splurge on.

Typically I'd order it on the rocks if I'm at a bar or restaurant (especially if someone else is buying), and when I'm looking to stock my own home it makes me feel like I'm spending on quality without breaking the bank.

As someone who typically drinks Casamigos, I wanted to compare it to Jenner's new drink of choice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oe1uR_0b6eEgCf00
I compared the two side by side.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider

After seeing celebrities and influencers sharing photos of themselves drinking and opening up boxes of 818 , I wanted to see what all the hype was about. I had so many questions: What does it taste like? Why is it different from other brands? What does " the best tasting tequila " taste like to Jenner?

I thought that after trying it I might come out of this with a new favorite, or at least understand all the praise it's been getting.

While Casamigos is refreshing and bright, 818 is sweet and tastes like vanilla.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpjAQ_0b6eEgCf00
I tried the tequila blanco in different ways.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Each website has flavor notes listed for the respective bottles. According to the companies, Casamigos blanco delivers a taste that's "fruit forward with notes of vanilla and grapefruit," and 818 blanco offers "sweet agave and vanilla, with undertones of tropical and citrus fruit."

After sampling each tequila plain at room temperature, plain with ice, with lime and ice, and with grapefruit and ice, I unsurprisingly got different tasting notes each time.

The biggest flavor difference I noticed right away was that 818 had an obvious vanilla aroma, which isn't listed in the aroma notes. It did carry over into the taste, as promised. Though it was listed on the site, I was not expecting this distinct of a vanilla flavor. It was so blatant that it almost felt as though the spirit had been infused.

When I tried 818 alone, cold, and with both citruses, the vanilla flavor still took over any of the other tasting notes listed. It reminded me more of Jordan's $130 añejo the way it took on the flavored sweetness.

Lime cut the potency of the vanilla, but it didn't make it disappear. Grapefruit surprisingly complemented the flavors, though it tasted more like a dessert than a tequila cocktail, in my opinion.

I moved on to the familiar Casamigos and noticed the more agave-forward flavor profile. I didn't taste any of the listed vanilla at all. It was more of a natural nectar sweetness than a flavored or aged sweetness. In this case, lime and grapefruit both brought out the fresh qualities of the spirit and highlighted its smooth finish.

There are plenty of cocktails that embrace a vanilla flavor profile, but I think Casamigos blanco is better suited for a classic margarita than 818 is.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oX4uj_0b6eEgCf00
A tasting setup for 818 tequila.

Rob Kim/Stringer/Getty Images

Plenty of tequila appreciators love a flavorful añejo or reposado margarita — both tend to be nuttier and more caramel-like than blanco — and I do too.

But I think the clear vanilla of 818 is a bit less versatile when it comes to mixers and cocktails than the freshness of Casamigos is. You'd need to select flavors that match vanilla, which would undoubtedly yield a delicious cocktail.

When I go for a margarita I'm looking for salty and tingly, which isn't something I got from 818.

Ultimately, I think Jenner's 818 is better for people who prefer a sweeter drink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jbw18_0b6eEgCf00
Casamigos (left) and 818 (right).

Rachel Askinasi/Insider

For many years, I was one of the only people out of my friends who actually enjoyed sipping tequila. While I haven't studied the spirit for years myself, I have tasted quite a few labels and found it to be a generally distinct spirit. It's bold and fresh and oftentimes demanding of your taste buds. But that, in my opinion, is part of the beauty. It's why I'd choose to spend maybe a little more than I should on a bottle I actually like (and one that likes me back after sunrise).

If you're someone who enjoys the flavors of vanilla, then 818 is worth a try. But if sweet isn't your thing, I'd say to skip Jenner's brand and try out Casamigos next time you're in the liquor store or at the bar.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 8

Related
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Is Almost Unrecognizable at the Met Gala

Monday night's Met Gala delivered a few surprising beauty moments and an eyebrow transformation that left Kendall Jenner almost unrecognizable. On May 2, Jenner attended the costume institute's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" spectacle alongside her family, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Jenner arrived at the event in a sheer crop-top and a voluminous, ruffled skirt by Prada, but the highlight of her look for the evening was a set of bleach-blond eyebrows, a subtle nod to the high forehead trend of the Middle Ages.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
George Clooney
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Rande Gerber
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Rita Ora
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Mg18 Getty#Clooney Co Founded#Non Mexican
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’

Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed How Much She Drinks in a Week and No One Is Surprised

Surely, you have heard of Gwyneth Paltrow? The actress known for movies that span genres (Shakespeare in Love, Iron Man) and her luxe, aspirational lifestyle brand, Goop, is somewhat of an internet fixture these days. It’s just so hard not to click on anything that includes her name. (Well, it’s hard for me.) Gwyneth constantly makes headlines for sharing the details of her health and wellness routine — and this round is no different.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

389K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy