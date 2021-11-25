ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much Twitch pays employees in the US in 2021

By Ashley Rodriguez
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6bbN_0b6eAI4V00
  • Amazon's Twitch has become a giant in the burgeoning livestreaming industry.
  • Insider analyzed public data to get a sense of how much Twitch pays employees in the US.
  • Twitch has offered some US staffers annual salaries between $60,000 and $185,000.

is a giant in the livestreaming industry.

While its competitors YouTube Gaming Live and Facebook Gaming continue to grow, Twitch remains the dominant player in live content. Viewers watched almost two billion hours of content on the platform in October, nearly quadruple that of Facebook Gaming, according to Rainmaker.gg, a streaming

analytics platform.

The Amazon-owned company is now staffing up in the US for roles including senior design technologist, director of partnership, and head of premium music content, according to its jobs board.

The company has paid six-figure salaries for similar jobs, an analysis by Insider found.

We pored over public data to get a snapshot of Twitch's salary levels. The data, released by the US Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification, shows how much Twitch offered to pay employees who it wanted to hire in the US through work visas.

Twitch offered certain US staffers between October 2019 and September 2021 annual salaries ranging from $60,174 to $185,000 for various roles, according to the data.

These are base salaries, and Twitch may have also offered other forms of compensation such as stock options.

Our full analysis details the base salaries for jobs including software development engineer, data scientist, business intelligence engineer, and more.

