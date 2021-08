4 months ago – via J. Michael @ Indianapolis Star. Everything is down with Aaron Holiday, the Indiana Pacers’ first-round draft pick in 2018: His points, shooting, assisting, rebounding and minutes. A trade target since his rookie season, the 6-1 guard could be in another uniform by Thursday’s trade deadline or by the NBA draft. That’s what many around Holiday, league sources with knowledge of the situation, tell IndyStar, are hoping to see. That also depends on what the Pacers are able to get for him as his role has quickly diminished under coach Nate Bjorkgren. To continue to let him sit likely would depress his value.