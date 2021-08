The changeover in Knox residents’ trash and recycling pickup is underway. Mayor Dennis Estok asks residents to put out their old Waste Management recycle bins today. “They’ll have two trucks,” Estok told the city council Tuesday. “They’ll have the recyclable truck to empty them. A third-party truck will come by to collect them. And then, on the east side [of the city], it wouldn’t hurt to have you also put them out on Wednesday. It’s not going to hurt whatsoever because, per schedule, they will be here Thursday and Friday.”