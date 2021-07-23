What the IOC's COVID-Related Changes for the Tokyo Games Look Like
The spread of COVID-19 continues to be a major problem in Japan, and the IOC had to add some strict changes for safety reasons like banning spectators, having athletes put on their own medals, and frequent COVID testing. Chris Smith, a staff writer at Sports Business Journal, joined Cheddar from Tokyo to provide some additional insight from the ground on what viewers and fans can expect from this year’s unprecedented games.napavalleyregister.com
Comments / 0