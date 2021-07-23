Cancel
What the IOC's COVID-Related Changes for the Tokyo Games Look Like

Napa Valley Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spread of COVID-19 continues to be a major problem in Japan, and the IOC had to add some strict changes for safety reasons like banning spectators, having athletes put on their own medals, and frequent COVID testing. Chris Smith, a staff writer at Sports Business Journal, joined Cheddar from Tokyo to provide some additional insight from the ground on what viewers and fans can expect from this year’s unprecedented games.

