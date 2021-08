When you train a deep learning model you want to get the most out of the resources that you are using to train the model. If you’re using an environment like Paperspace Gradient where you pay by the hour, time is literally money. If you can train your model in less time you will save money. Even if you are using Colab and the meter isn’t running, your own time is still valuable, so it’s worthwhile to know how to get the most out of the time and capacity that you have available to train your deep learning model. In this article I’ll describe two callbacks that you can use in fastai to ensure that your model training is as efficient as possible. The example that I describe in this article is explained in more detail in my Packt book Deep Learning with fastai Cookbook.