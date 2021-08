Aldi has vowed to donate more than one million meals to help those in need during the school summer holidays.The supermarket giant has teamed up with charities, community groups and foodbanks to distribute the surplus food, with more than 700,000 meals going to causes that support children.It come as part of Aldi’s commitment to donate 10 million meals across the country in 2021, in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We’re proud to be supporting so many incredible causes up and down the country, helping them to donate meals to...