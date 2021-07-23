Cook County Resumes Rabies Vaccine and Microchip Clinics

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free rabies vaccine and microchip clinics throughout the County. Cook County Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) is resuming rabies vaccine and microchip clinics now through October. ARC is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free 1-year rabies vaccines and microchips. These partnerships ultimately link pet owners to organizations in their area for year-round pet care, helping to create a healthier pet community.