Public Records - July 24

PUBLIC NOTICE DATE: July 21,2021 PUBLIC HEARING Date: August 23,2021 State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program: Berkeley County Water & Sanitation, Berkeley County, Renovations of Pump Stations 64 and 131; SRF Project #496-30. To all interested parties: this is notification that Berkeley County is required, as condition of the loan program to conduct a public meeting and/or hearing for this project. In lieu of a special meeting, this meeting and/or hearing may be conducted as an approved agenda item during a regular scheduled and noticed Berkeley County Council meeting, to discuss this project, which is open to the public. This project includes building to new submersible pump stations to replace existing suction lift stations that have been in service since the 1970's Pump Station 64 is located in theTramway S/D and pump station 131 is located in the Berkeley Hills S/D in Hanahan The estimated cost is $2,500,000 Berkeley County will finance the project with a loan from the SRF Loan Program with any remaining costs, if any, paid for with local funds. The documentation supporting this project is posted and available for public review at the Berkeley County Water & Sanitation office in Moncks Corner, SC. Any questions regarding this Notice or the project Hearing should be directed to Doug Tompkins, Director of Operations BCWS, at 843-719-2337 or doug.tompkins@ berkeleycountysc.gov. AD# 1950637.