Public Records - July 24

El Reno Tribune
 9 days ago

LAWSUITS Midland Credit Management vs. Kelley Robinson for $7,968.53 to pay a debt plus interest, costs and attorney fees. Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Katherine Barragan for $6,556.27 to pay a…

Seattle, WAwa.gov

Public records request notification for LEOFF retirees and beneficiaries

The Department of Retirement Systems has received a public records request for information about individuals who retired from a DRS-administered retirement system. The request is from the Retired Seattle Police Officers’ Association, which writes:. We are asking as a public records request for a current listing of all LEOFF I...
Wisconsin Stateosceolasun.com

Public Notices: July 28 Edition

(Informal Administration) 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth Aug. 14, 1968, and date of death June 29, 2021 was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2013 10th Ave., Star Prairie, WI 54026. 3. All interested...
Polk County, ORpolkio.com

Public Agenda for July 28

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173. Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Policy — 1 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110. Monday, Aug. 2. Central School District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Henry...
Technologymartechseries.com

OneTrust Introduces Government Records Request Automation for FOIA & Public Records Requests

Automate request intake, task and workflow management, data discovery, redaction, and reporting to streamline request response. OneTrust, the #1 fastest-growing company on the Inc. 500 and category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, announced availability of the OneTrust Government Records Request Automation solution. This technology helps government entities automate the records request process from request intake, to data discovery and redaction, through the delivery of information securely to the requester.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Stimulus Checks: Dead and Imprisoned Persons Receive the Latest Payments, IRS Says

Inmates in US jails got $783.5 million in stimulus payments, with about 560,000 individuals imprisoned for the full 2020 tax year receiving the payments. In a recently published article in FOX News, as part of the American Rescue Plan, the federal government provided $783.5 million to imprisoned people. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) disclosed that the money went to 560,000 people who were imprisoned for the whole tax year 2020 in response to public records request from the Republican organization American Crossroads.
Income Taxpncguam.com

$4.9M in tax refunds to be paid this week; more EIP3 payments out

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,998 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 4,929,910 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...
New York City, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Hey New York-Check Your Account for A $1600 Refund from the IRS

You could be getting a "bonus" $1,600 from the IRS as soon as today. If you meet these qualifications you should check your bank account or mailbox. The Internal Revenue Service reported that another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 as it continues to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.
Kansas StateWIBW

Kansas Supreme Court merges charges for man convicted of eluding police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has merged two charges into one for a man convicted of eluding police in 2014. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 119,741: State of Kansas v. Dominic Vargas, it has affirmed in part and reversed in part the Court of Appeals decision on the sole subject under review and reversed the judgment of the Sedgwick Co. District Court following an appeal from Vargas. It said the appeal arose after a jury’s verdicts of guilty on two alternatively charged counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
Woods County, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Woods County court filings

According to the affidavits and petitions on file, the following individuals have been charged. An individual is innocent of any charges listed below until proven guilty in a court of law. All information is a matter of public record and may be obtained by anyone during regular hours at the Woods County Courthouse. The Alva Review-Courier will not intentionally alter or delete any of this information. If it appears in the courthouse public records, it will appear in this newspaper.
Berkeley County, SCThe Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE DATE: July 21,2021

PUBLIC NOTICE DATE: July 21,2021 PUBLIC HEARING Date: August 23,2021 State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program: Berkeley County Water & Sanitation, Berkeley County, Renovations of Pump Stations 64 and 131; SRF Project #496-30. To all interested parties: this is notification that Berkeley County is required, as condition of the loan program to conduct a public meeting and/or hearing for this project. In lieu of a special meeting, this meeting and/or hearing may be conducted as an approved agenda item during a regular scheduled and noticed Berkeley County Council meeting, to discuss this project, which is open to the public. This project includes building to new submersible pump stations to replace existing suction lift stations that have been in service since the 1970's Pump Station 64 is located in theTramway S/D and pump station 131 is located in the Berkeley Hills S/D in Hanahan The estimated cost is $2,500,000 Berkeley County will finance the project with a loan from the SRF Loan Program with any remaining costs, if any, paid for with local funds. The documentation supporting this project is posted and available for public review at the Berkeley County Water & Sanitation office in Moncks Corner, SC. Any questions regarding this Notice or the project Hearing should be directed to Doug Tompkins, Director of Operations BCWS, at 843-719-2337 or doug.tompkins@ berkeleycountysc.gov. AD# 1950637.
Congress & CourtsLaredo Morning Times

100 new immigration judges hired to address court backlog

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) secured $891,190,000 for the hiring of 100 new immigration judges with support staff through the Executive Office for immigration review. The funding will help reduce the backlog of immigration cases at the southern border and is a $157,190,000 increase from last year. Each immigration...

