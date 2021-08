If you’re looking to upgrade your home cinema setup, it can be tricky to know where to begin. Most notably, do you need a giant TV or would a projector work out better for you? We’ve got some insights into the advantages of a projector because right now is a great time to buy one. That’s because you can buy an Epson Home Cinema 880 1080p projector at Best Buy for just $500, a saving of $100. It’s an excellent time to see just why projectors are such a good deal for many home cinema enthusiasts. Read on while we explain all when it comes to deciphering the pros and cons of a giant TV or a projector.