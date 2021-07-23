Construction on Animas River Trail 32nd Street underpass and pedestrian bridge starts Aug. 3
Site construction for the Animas River Trail connection between Memorial Park and Animas City Park will begin Tuesday, Aug. 3. Initial work will include tree removals at the south end of Animas City Park, north end of Memorial Park and 275 E. 32nd St. Tree removals will include a large spruce tree at Animas City Park and large cottonwood tree at 275 E. 32nd Street. Significant numbers of new trees as part of the project construction will be planted in 2022.www.durangogov.org
