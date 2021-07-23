Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Construction on Animas River Trail 32nd Street underpass and pedestrian bridge starts Aug. 3

durangogov.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSite construction for the Animas River Trail connection between Memorial Park and Animas City Park will begin Tuesday, Aug. 3. Initial work will include tree removals at the south end of Animas City Park, north end of Memorial Park and 275 E. 32nd St. Tree removals will include a large spruce tree at Animas City Park and large cottonwood tree at 275 E. 32nd Street. Significant numbers of new trees as part of the project construction will be planted in 2022.

www.durangogov.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Government
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animas River#Underpass#Parks And Recreation#City Park#Tree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Hubbard shy about making history as a transgender Olympian

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics. The 43-year-old was the focus of intense scrutiny at the Tokyo Games. Ultimately, she didn’t win — Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and finished out of contention for a medal.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. offers refuge to more Afghans who aided Americans in new program

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thousands more Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to their U.S. affiliations will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States under a program announced by the State Department on Monday. Reuters first reported earlier on Monday the plans...
Posted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles prepares to compete in balance beam final

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will confront her fears Tuesday and return to competition in the balance beam final, after she shocked the world by withdrawing from several competitions to focus on her mental health. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, looked focused and relaxed during a...
Posted by
Reuters

Some Republican U.S. senators snipe at $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will try to complete work this week on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and mass-transit systems, even as some Republicans began complaining about the details. Following long weekend sessions, senators on Monday began...
Posted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
Posted by
The Hill

Hearing officer recommends Amazon union election be held again

The election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) should be held again, a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing officer recommended. The union that workers at the Bessemer facility would join put out a statement Monday celebrating the recommendation it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy